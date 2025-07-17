Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025 offers top split and window ACs from leading brands with excellent prices, up to 51% off

Flipkart Sale 2025 brings unbeatable deals on air conditioners, making it the ideal time to upgrade your cooling setup. Choose from a wide range of Split ACs known for silent operation and energy efficiency, or opt for Window ACs that are budget-friendly and easy to install. Top brands including Voltas, Daikin, LG, Blue Star, Hitachi, Carrier, Samsung, Panasonic, Godrej, and Lloyd are offering exciting discounts. Whether you're looking for inverter technology, fast cooling, or smart connectivity features, there's something for every home. With capacities ranging from 1 ton to 2 tons, shoppers can pick based on room size and preferences. Shop now, enjoy cool comfort, and save big during this limited-time Flipkart Sale — don’t miss out! Stay cool and save more with top split and window ACs in Flipkart Sale 2025 deals.(Pexels)

We have bunched together some of the best options in split ACs, window ACs and some top picks from different AC brands. Check them out here.

Find the leading options in split ACs, up to 51% off

Stay cool this summer with powerful Split ACs during the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025. Enjoy energy-efficient models with inverter technology, fast cooling, and smart features from brands like Voltas, LG, Daikin, Blue Star, and Samsung. Perfect for bedrooms or living spaces, these units combine style and performance. With exciting discounts and flexible payment options, shop now and experience comfort like never before. Don’t wait — upgrade your home cooling today!

Samsung 2025 Model Bespoke AI, Split Inverter with Powerful cooling & Energy saving, 120% expandable AC

Samsung 2025 Model Split Inverter 120% expandable AC

CARRIER 2025 Model Smart Flexicool 6 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

Samsung Split Inverter with Powerful cooling & Energy saving, 120% expandable AC with Wi-fi Connect

Kenstar 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter 4 in 1 Convertible with Rapid Cooling Technology AC - White (153IBP25WKS, Copper Condenser)

Lloyd 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC - White (GLS18I3FOSBW, Copper Condenser)

realme TechLife 2025 Model 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter 5-in-1 Convertible with Rapid Cool Technology Smart AC

Lloyd 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Godrej 2025 Model 5-In-1-Convertible Cooling 1.5 Ton 4 Star Split Inverter 4 Way Air Swing And Heavy Duty Cooling at Extreme Temperature AC

Daikin 2024 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Voltas 2024 Model 1 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

Discover the top options in inverter ACs, up to 49% off

Grab the best of cooling and savings with Inverter ACs during the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025. These air conditioners adjust power usage for consistent temperatures and lower electricity bills. Choose from top brands like Daikin, LG, Panasonic, Voltas, and Lloyd, offering superior performance and energy efficiency. Ideal for long daily use. Shop now and bring home smarter, quieter, and more economical cooling. Upgrade today — limited-time offers await!

Godrej 5-In-1-Convertible Cooling 2025 Model 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter With Heavy Duty Cooling At Extreme Temperature AC

CARRIER 2025 Model Smart Flexicool 6 in 1 Convertible 1 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter Smart Energy Display, Dual Filtration AC

Samsung 2025 Model Bespoke AI, 5 Step Convertible 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter with Powerful cooling & Energy saving, 120% expandable AC

Voltas 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Kenstar 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter 4 in 1 Convertible with Rapid Cooling Technology AC

Daikin 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Blue Star 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Lloyd 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

Panasonic 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Voltas 2024 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC



Choose from the leading options in Window ACs, up to 48% off

Find powerful and compact Window ACs at unbeatable prices during the Flipkart GOAT Sale 2025. Perfect for small rooms and easy installation, these units offer efficient cooling from trusted brands like Voltas, Blue Star, Hitachi, and Carrier. Enjoy fast cooling, durable performance, and affordable pricing. Ideal for those seeking value and simplicity. Shop now to beat the heat and grab amazing deals before they’re gone. Act fast — stay cool!

Godrej Turbo Mode 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window Inverter Anti-Dust Filter with Anti-Freeze Thermostat AC

Godrej Turbo Mode 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window Anti-Dust Filter With Anti-Freeze Thermostat AC

Lloyd 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

Haier 2024 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC

CARRIER Dust Filter 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window Inverter AC

Voltas 2024 Model 1 Ton 3 Star Window AC

Lloyd 2023 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Window AC - White (GLW18C3YWSEW_0, Copper Condenser)

Lloyd 1 Ton 2 Star Window AC - White (GLW12C2YWSEW, Copper Condenser)

CARRIER Dust Filter 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window Inverter AC - White, Grey (CIW19EC5R35F0, Copper Condenser)

Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Window Inverter AC - White (185V Vertis Elite A(4011478), Copper Condenser)

Discover the best options in best AC brands, up to 49% off

Discover the best AC brands during the Flipkart Sale 2025 and enjoy premium cooling at unbeatable prices. Choose from Voltas, LG, Daikin, Blue Star, Hitachi, Panasonic, Lloyd, Godrej, Carrier, and Samsung — all known for energy efficiency, durability, and advanced technology. Whether you need a Split or Window AC, there’s something for every space. Shop now and enjoy cool savings with trusted performance. Don’t miss out — grab yours today!

Voltas 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC - White (183V CAQ(4503901))

Daikin 2024 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC with PM 2.5 Filter - White (MTKM50UV16VA/RKM50UV16VA, Copper Condenser)

LG 2025 Model AI Convertible 6-in-1 1 Ton 5 Star Split AI Dual Inverter with Faster Cooling and Energy Savings, 4 Way Air Swing, VIRAAT Mode and Diet Mode Plus AC - White (US-Q14YNZE, Copper Condenser)

Blue Star 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC with Wi-fi Connect - White (IC318YNUS, Copper Condenser)

Hitachi 2025 Model 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC - Milky White (RAS.G312PCBISS/RAC.312WCBIE/RAK.G312PCBISS, Copper Condenser)]

CARRIER 2025 Model Smart Flexicool 6 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter Smart Energy Display, Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter,ESTER EDGE FXi AC with Wi-fi Connect - White (CAI19EE5R35W0, Copper Condenser)

Samsung 2025 Model Bespoke AI, 5 Step Convertible 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter with Powerful cooling & Energy saving, 120% expandable AC with Wi-fi Connect - White (AR50F19D1NH/AR50F19D1NHXNA/AR50F19D1NHNNA, Copper Condenser)

Panasonic 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC with Wi-fi Connect - White (CS-SU18AKY3W/CU-SU18AKY3W, Copper Condenser)

Godrej 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter With Heavy Duty Cooling At Extreme Temperature AC - White (AC 1.5T EI 18II5T WZS, Copper Condenser)

Lloyd 2025 Model 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC - White (GLS18I3FOSBW, Copper Condenser)

FAQs on ACs (Air Conditioners) Which is better: Split AC or Window AC? Split ACs are quieter and more efficient, while Window ACs are easier to install and cost-effective.

What size AC do I need for a room? A 1-ton AC suits small rooms; 1.5-ton is ideal for medium rooms; 2-ton fits large spaces.

What is inverter technology in ACs? Inverter ACs regulate compressor speed, saving energy and maintaining a consistent temperature.

How often should AC filters be cleaned? Clean filters every 15–30 days for optimal airflow and cooling efficiency.

Which AC brands are most reliable? Trusted brands include Voltas, Daikin, LG, Blue Star, Panasonic, Samsung, and Hitachi.



