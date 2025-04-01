Galaxy S25 Ultra gets a 13,500 discount on Amazon: Deal explained

If you have had your eyes set on the Galaxy S25 Ultra, now is the ideal time to buy it, as it has received a significant price cut on Amazon India. However, this is not an official reduction on the MRP. Instead, this discounted price can be achieved through bank offers. Read on to know how this works. Samsung sticks with a quad-camera setup, including a 200MP main sensor.(HT Tech)

Galaxy S25 Ultra is available for ₹ 1,16,499. How can you get this deal?

If you visit Amazon currently, you will see that the base model of the S25 Ultra, with 256GB storage and 12GB RAM, is listed at ₹1,29,999, which is the launch price of the phone.

Now, if you purchase the Galaxy S25 Ultra using an HDFC credit card on EMI, you will receive an instant cashback of ₹13,500. The same offer applies to debit card transactions as well. After this, the effective price comes down to ₹1,16,499.

Alternatively, if you do not wish to opt for an EMI transaction, you can make a full payment using an HDFC credit card. This will get you a cashback of ₹11,000, bringing the effective price to ₹1,18,999.

Should you buy the Galaxy S25 Ultra over other Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones?

If you are considering the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra purely for performance, you may want to reconsider. Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered phones like the OnePlus 13, iQOO 13, and Realme GT7 Pro are available in the Indian market for around ₹60,000 to ₹70,000.

For the S25 Ultra, you will be paying almost double the price. However, if you want the S25 Ultra for its S Pen, camera capabilities, and the ability to record in Galaxy Log, and Galaxy AI, then it certainly makes sense.

The S25 Ultra also feels more premium, as it is made from titanium, whereas other offerings are made from glass and aluminium.