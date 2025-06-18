Get minimum 40% off on air conditioners from top brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas and more

This summer, there’s one thing you can’t compromise on: cooling! With temperatures soaring and humidity refusing to back down, a good air conditioner isn’t a luxury anymore, it’s survival gear. Enjoy AC deals on Amazon to keep your space cool and comfy this summer!

So, if you’ve been putting off that AC upgrade or purchase, don’t delay any further. Amazon is offering a minimum of 40% off on top ACs from top brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas, and more.

Models with high energy efficiency, high-capacity cooling and smart features like Wi-Fi control and inverter tech are now available on a budget.

We’ve rounded up the top AC deals for you to explore before stocks run out. Let’s help you breeze through this summer with the best ACs out there.

This LG AC will help you cool smarter! The LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is your perfect summer saviour—ideal for rooms up to 110 sq. ft. With AI Convertible 6-in-1 modes, VIRAAT fast cooling, and 4-way swing, it delivers powerful, energy-saving performance.

Its HD anti-virus filter and smart diagnosis make it health- and tech-friendly too. Don’t miss the whopping 51% discount on Amazon’s limited-time sale on ACs.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Cooling Power 3470W Energy Rating 4 Star Swing 4-Way Filter Type HD AntiVirus Click Here to Buy LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)

Looking for an AC that handles medium-sized rooms with ease? The Voltas 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC offers adjustable 4-in-1 cooling modes, making it suitable for varying temperature needs. Ideal for rooms around 111–150 sq. ft, it supports cooling even at 52°C.

Smart features like anti-dust filter, sleep mode, and self-diagnosis improve usability. Currently available at a massive 52% discount during the Amazon sale, worth considering if you're planning an upgrade this summer.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power 4850W Energy Rating 5 Star Filter Type Anti-dust Voltage Range 110V–285V Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)

If you’re eyeing a smart AC for smaller rooms (up to 110 sq. ft.), this Carrier 1 Ton Wi-Fi Inverter AC packs a decent mix of features like 6-in-1 Flexicool modes, Wi-Fi control, and HD + PM 2.5 filters. It offers efficient cooling even at 52°C, with auto clean and energy-saving functions included.

Now available at a 46% discount during Amazon limited-time deal on ACs, this model might just check the boxes for compact, connected spaces.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Cooling Power 3500W Energy Rating 5 Star Filter Type HD + PM 2.5 Smart Feature Wi-Fi & Voice Control Click Here to Buy Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White)

Looking to smarten up your cooling? This Samsung 1.5 Ton AI Inverter Split AC fits medium rooms (120–150 sq. ft.) and brings connected features like Wi-Fi, voice control, and BESPOKE AI. With 5 convertible modes, auto-clean, and 4-way swing, it adapts well to everyday needs.

Suitable for those who want app-based control without going overboard on cost. Now available at a 36% discount on Amazon, this Samsung AC is worth checking out before the offer ends.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Power 4.4 kW Energy Rating 3 Star Smart Control Alexa, Google, SmartThings Convertible Modes 5-step Click Here to Buy Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)

This Blue Star 1.3 Ton AC is a practical option for small rooms (up to 110 sq. ft), offering 5-in-1 convertible cooling, auto defrost, and anti-dust filtration. It’s smart-ready too, but you will have to pay extra to connect via app or voice control.

If you want a feature-loaded unit without overpaying for capacity, this is one to watch. Currently listed with a 42% discount on Amazon's sale, it seems like a steal deal on one of the best ACs.

Specifications Capacity 1.3 Ton Cooling Area Up to 110 sq. ft Convertible Modes 5-in-1 Smart Features Alexa/Google ready* Energy Rating 3 Star Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Auto Defrost, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, IC315YNU,White)

Looking for efficient cooling in medium rooms (up to 150 sq. ft)? This Hitachi 1.5 Ton 5 Star AC might be the fit. It packs in Xpandable+ tech, 4-way swing and ice Clean self-wash mode to keep airflow fresh and consistent.

Plus, it’s 5-star rated for low power usage. Currently available at a 41% discount on Amazon AC deals, you have to consider it as an option, especially if you value clean air and minimal noise.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Area 111–150 sq. ft Energy Rating 5 Star Tech Features Xpandable+, FrostWash Swing 4-Way Click Here to Buy Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

Need reliable cooling for medium-sized rooms (111–150 sq. ft)? This Daikin 1.5 Ton AC covers the basics with smart airflow, PM 2.5 filtration, and a Triple Display for easy monitoring. Features like Dew Clean auto-cleaning and Power Chill cooling offer convenience in hot summers.

It’s 3-star rated and operates in temperatures up to 52°C. Now available at a 36% discount, it’s a decent pick if you want clean air and stable cooling without overspending.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Cooling Area 111–150 sq. ft Filter Type PM 2.5 Display Triple (Temp, Power Use, Errors) Air Throw Up to 16 meters Click Here to Buy Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

This 2 Ton Godrej AC is built to handle room sizes up to 200 sq. ft and ambient temperatures up to 52°C. The 5-in-1 convertible mode adjusts cooling capacity based on your comfort and usage, helping cut down on energy bills.

It also packs features like i-Sense temperature tracking, Self-Clean tech, and a Pure Air Filter. Now available with a 30% discount, this AC is a solid pick for those seeking flexibility and smart control.

Specifications Capacity 2 Ton Cooling Area 170–200 sq. ft Convertible Modes 5-in-1 Cooling Power 6.1 kW Warranty 5 Years Comprehensive Click Here to Buy Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC 2.0T EI 24I3T WZS, White)

This Panasonic 2 Ton AC works well for larger rooms (170–210 sq. ft) and adjusts cooling from 45% to full blast with its 7-in-1 Convertible and True AI mode. It offers high-performance cooling that’s smart too!

It’s India’s first Matter-enabled AC, so it syncs with Alexa/Google Home for voice control. With PM 0.1 filtration and 4-way swing, it combines comfort and clean air. Now at 27% off, it’s a solid pick if you need flexible cooling with smart control.

Specifications Capacity 2 Ton Convertible Modes 7-in-1 Voice Control Alexa & Google Filtration PM 0.1 Filter Airflow 720 CFM Click Here to Buy Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU24AKY4W, White)

This Panasonic 1 Ton 5 Star Inverter AC fits the bill for small spaces up to 120 sq. ft. It’s compact, efficient and smart. With 7-in-1 convertible modes and AI-based cooling, it adjusts performance based on usage.

It comes with PM 0.1 filtration, a 4-way swing, and Wi-Fi support, letting you control it via app or voice (compatible with Alexa and Google). Ideal for bedrooms or study rooms, it offers balanced cooling without overdoing it.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Room Size Up to 120 sq. ft Smart Features Wi-Fi, Voice Control Convertible Mode 7-in-1 + AI Energy Rating 5 Star (ISEER 5.10) Click Here to Buy Panasonic 1.0 Ton 5 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU12AKY5W, White)

FAQs on air conditioners Which AC is better—Inverter or non-inverter? Inverter ACs are more energy-efficient and offer faster, consistent cooling. They’re ideal for long-term savings.

What size AC do I need for a medium-sized room? A 1.5-ton AC is usually ideal for rooms around 150–180 sq. ft.

Do 5-star ACs really save more electricity? Yes, 5-star rated ACs consume less power, especially when used for longer durations daily.

Is a split AC better than a window AC? Split ACs offer quieter operation, better cooling, and modern features. Window ACs are more affordable and easier to install.

How often should I service my AC? It’s recommended to service your AC at least twice a year—before and after the summer season.

