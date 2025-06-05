Gmail full? Here’s how to clear space without buying storage

Your Gmail Inbox is an imperative space to receive all important communication. But with restricted or limited storage, at times, you get prompts to either clear your storage or purchase additional space. To address this issue, we are going to list down some important points that can help you to clear your inbox and enjoy a seamless experience, without being bothered by the prompt, now and then. Clear your Gmail inbox and manage storage with these simple tips(freepik)

Start with the “Storage Manager” in Google One

Visit one.google.com/storage to check what’s taking up space in Gmail, Drive, and Photos. This page gives you a clear view and even highlights large items you can delete quickly.

Unsubscribe from Unwanted Emails

Click “Unsubscribe” at the bottom of recurring newsletters or promotional emails that you no longer read. This helps prevent future clutter and keeps your inbox manageable.

Clean Up Promotional and Social Emails

Go to your Gmail inbox and click on the “Promotions” and “Social” tabs. You’ll be surprised how many unread or unnecessary emails live here. Select all and delete in bulk. You can also use search terms like category:promotions or category:social to find and remove emails from these folders.

Empty the Trash and Spam Folders

Deleting emails is not enough—they still stay in your Trash for 30 days. Go to your Trash and Spam folders and click “Empty” to permanently delete those emails and reclaim space immediately.

Use Filters and Labels to Stay Organised

Set up filters to auto-delete or label emails from specific senders. This can help you avoid hoarding unnecessary emails in the future.

Back Up and Remove Photos from Gmail

Sometimes, photos shared via email take up space. Save important ones to your device or Google Photos, then delete the emails.

Delete Large Attachments

Attachments consume a lot of space. Use the search bar and type has:attachment larger:10M to find emails with attachments larger than 10MB. Review and delete the ones you no longer need.