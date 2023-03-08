Home / Technology / These Google services given a refreshed interface, other improvements

These Google services given a refreshed interface, other improvements

Published on Mar 08, 2023 10:48 AM IST

The refreshed user interface, the tech giant said, is ‘purposefully designed to streamline collaboration journeys across our products.’

FILE PHOTO: The logo for Google LLC is seen at the Google Store Chelsea in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., November 17, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo/File Photo(Reuters)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Google has made improvements – including a refreshed interface – to its Docs, Drive, Sheets and Slides services, saying in an official blogpost the updated interface is ‘purposefully designed to streamline collaboration journeys across our products.’

What changes in Docs, Sheets and Slides?

According to the tech giant, users of these three services will see the following improvements in the coming days:

(1.) A simplified user interface at the top to help find frequently used actions faster.

(2.) Additional improvements in commenting, background, rulers and gridlines.

(3.) People should, however, note that while the overall functionality remains unchanged, some features have been relocated with an aim to reduce the clutter within the refreshed interface. An example of this is the clock icon, that will now be found in the top-right corner. The icon works as a single-entry point to find the latest status information for the document.

Improvements to Drive

In Drive, meanwhile, Google says it has made these improvements:

(1.) For quick access and increased productivity, key actions will surface inline on files.

(2.) Multiple items can be selected at the same time.

(3.) New search chips will help users find their files faster.

Availability

For those who select gradual release domain, the rollout began on March 6, and the improvements will take up to 15 days to be fully visible. For scheduled release domains, on the other hand, the launch will commence on March 22, and these will take 1-3 days to be fully visible.

