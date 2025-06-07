Google Messages is getting major update to improve photos and videos browsing

Google Messages is getting a handy update to make looking through photos and videos easier. Instead of jumping back to the chat each time, you’ll soon be able to swipe through media smoothly. You can swipe left or right to see newer or older files and even react with emojis or reply directly. This new Google Messages update makes browsing easier

How does it work?

This swipe feature works in a similar way to how it does on apps like WhatsApp, where moving through photos and videos feels quick and easy. Google hasn’t rolled it out to everyone yet, but the feature has already been seen in a test version of the app.

But there is more on the way. Google is also working on a new media section that shows all shared content in one place. If you're looking for an old video or photo in a long chat, you won't have to scroll endlessly. Instead, you can go to this new section from the chat details screen and find all your media listed together. This is much like what WhatsApp and Telegram already offer.

These updates are part of Google’s bigger plan to improve Messages. Over the past few years, it has introduced Rich Communication Services or RCS, which adds features like typing indicators and read receipts. However, even with RCS, many users still prefer other apps. That’s why Google is slowly adding more tools to make Messages more useful and up to date.

What to expect?

Features like swipe browsing and a dedicated media overview section are making the app much easier to use. While these updates may seem minor, they can significantly improve the experience for people who rely on the app daily. If you use Messages regularly to keep in touch with friends and family, these additions will help make your conversations more organised and simpler to navigate. Over time, these improvements could change how smoothly you interact with photos and videos in your chats, making the app feel more polished and user-friendly.