Google Pixel 9 series to launch on August 13: New foldable mobile and more

Google Pixel 9 series is confirmed to launch on August 13, 2024, with four speculated models: Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and finally the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The tech giant has already confirmed the launch of the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro Fold in its recent 30-second teasers. This year Google is expected to bring several upgrades to design, hardware, software, and in the space of artificial intelligence (AI) which may make the Pixel 9 series smartphones highly competitive in the flagship market. Google Pixel 9 series slated to get several upgrades in design, hardware, camera, and others.(Google)

Google is also launching its new generation of the Pixel series earlier than expected. Based on its previous trends, the Pixel series used to make its debut in the month of October alongside the launch of a new Android OS version. Now, all the speculated Google devices will be launched in the month of August. Check out what we know so far about the upcoming Pixel 9 series.

Google Pixel 9 series expected upgrades, features, AI features, and more

This year Google is planning to surprise us with several new announcements with the launch of the Pixel 9 series. Firstly, the launch is happening ahead of schedule and the tech giant has also confirmed some of the expected Pixel 9 models. Secondly, Google will be launching its next-generation foldable with the moniker “Pixel 9 Pro Fold” instead of “Pixel Fold 2.” The third significant surprise is expected to be the comeback of the Pixel “XL” model.

When it comes to design and upgrades, leaks and rumours about the smartphones have been circulating for months now and these last few weeks revealed quite a few in-depth information that is expected to be announced. For starters, Pixel 9 models are expected to get some major design changes. Firstly, the display sizes of the models have been tweaked as the vanilla model will likely come with a 6.24-inch display, whereas the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL are expected to get a 6.34-inch and 6.73-inch display respectively. Additionally, the smartphone display may support the Adaptive Touch feature and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The camera module of the smartphones has also been redesigned which was again confirmed by Google in the recent teaser.

In terms of camera, the Pixel 9 series is expected to feature a new camera sensor which may have telephoto capabilities. It is also rumoured that the main and ultra-wide camera sensor will also get an upgrade in comparison to last year’s Pixel 8 series. With Pixel 9, we may also see the auto-focus capabilities in the front-facing camera.

In terms of performance and AI features, The Pixel 9 series is to be powered by the latest Tensor G4 processor which will be based on Samsung’s Exynos silicon. The new-gen chipset may enable smartphones to provide improved performance with enhanced AI processing. In terms of new AI features, Google is expected to include an upgraded version of Circle to Share and current Galaxy AI features. It was also rumoured that there’s a new “Add me” feature that will allow users to take group shots. Additionally, we may also see AI features such as Pixel Screenshots, image extenders, and more. Lastly, Google may also roll out the Android 15 update alongside the Pixel 9 series with new features and customisation options.

Note that we still have a few days left for the launch of the Pixel 9 series. Therefore, take the above-mentioned information with a pinch of salt as it is based on leaks and rumours. We must wait for the official launch on August 13, to confirm what Google has planned for its new generation Pixel series.



Written by: Aishwarya Panda, HT Tech