Google Pixel 9a: Key specs, release date, and all you can expect from the next Google mid-ranger

Google Pixel 9a is expected to be the next mid-range device from Google, succeeding the Pixel 8a, which launched earlier this year. With this model, Google is anticipated to continue its established formula, including the integration of the latest Tensor chipset and AI features while making some logical compromises regarding build quality and camera features. Let’s check what the Pixel 9a could bring to the table, including its design, possible specifications, and expected release date. Google Pixel 9a may not look like the Pixel 9 series from the back.(Reuters)

Google Pixel 9a: Design

So far, multiple leaks have suggested how the Pixel 9a might look. These leaks indicate that the Pixel 9a will not resemble the Google Pixel 9 series. This implies that Google's iconic camera visor design, which we have seen since the Pixel 6, will not be part of the Pixel 9a. Instead, it may feature an almost flat camera design, potentially eliminating the camera bump found on the Pixel 9 series. This change would result in a flush back, offering a different aesthetic.

It remains unclear what material will be used for the back of the device. If past trends are any indication, we have seen Google launch its a-series devices with polycarbonate backs. The Pixel 8a features a polycarbonate back, as did the Pixel 6a and Pixel 7a before it. Therefore, this trend may continue to help achieve a more mid-range price point.

Pixel 9a: Expected Specifications

The Google Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by the same flagship Tensor G4 chipset that drives the more expensive Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This means users will not have to compromise on performance when opting for the Pixel 9A. However, multiple reports have suggested that Google may omit a key component in the form of the Exynos 5400 modem, the new modem used in the Pixel 9. To keep costs down, it is likely that the older Exynos 5300 modem will be used instead. This could result in poorer signal reception compared to the Pixel 9.

It also remains to be seen how much RAM and storage Google will offer with the Pixel 9a. The Pixel 9 series features a minimum of 12GB of RAM as standard, with the Pixel 9 Pro offering up to 16GB. Given Google's emphasis on AI, which requires big memory, it would not be surprising to see the Pixel 9a come with 8GB of RAM as standard. Additionally, the Pixel 9 series launched with 128GB of storage as the base option in markets like the US, so it is possible the Pixel 9a will also be offered with 128GB. However, it should be noted that the Pixel 9 series was launched in India with 256GB as the base storage variant.

As for the display, Android Headlines has reported that the Pixel 9a will feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. This suggests that the panel could be similar to that of the standard Pixel 9.

In terms of optics, the Pixel 9a is expected to sport a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 48MP primary wide camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, it may come with a 13MP front-facing camera. Regarding battery life, a battery capacity of around 5000mAh is expected. The device will also likely include an in-display display fingerprint scanner, but whether it would be an Ultrasonic scanner like the Pixel 9 series, or be a optical scanner, remains to be seen.

Google Pixel 9a: Release Date

Google Pixel 9a is expected to launch in mid-March next year, as reported by Android Headlines. This means that the release is just a few months away. For those awaiting a mid-range Google Pixel device, similar to the flagships, the Pixel 9a could be worth the wait. In terms of pricing, the Pixel 9a is expected to retail for around $500. In India, the Pixel 8a starts at ₹52,999, so it would not be surprising to see the Pixel 9a priced similarly, if not higher.