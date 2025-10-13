GST drop on monitors with additional discounts up to 50% on Amazon Diwali Sale!
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 05:00 pm IST
Amazon Diwali Sale brings GST drops and up to 50% extra discounts on monitors! Grab top brands for work, gaming, and entertainment at amazing prices!
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Dell 20 (50.08 cm) Monitor-E2020H, HD Plus 1600x900@60Hz, Aspect Ratio-16:9, TN-Panel, Brightness-250 cd/m², Response Time: 5 ms (G-to-G), Screen Coating: Anti-Glare, 1 xDisplay Port 1.2, 1 xVGA. View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
Dell-P2725HE-Black 27 (68.58cm) USB-C Hub FHD Monitor, IPS Panel, Refresh Rate 100Hz, Response Time 5ms (F) Ports: HDMI (1) | DP 1.4 (2) | RJ45 (1) | 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (2) | 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (3) View Details
|
₹20,899
|
|
|
Dell P2725H 27 Inch FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB, 100Hz, 5Ms (Fast), Ports: HDMI(1), DP 1.2, VGA, 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot View Details
|
₹17,399
|
|
|
Dell-S2725H-Grey 68.58cm (27) FHD Monitor 1920x1080 at 100Hz, Built-in 5w Dual Speaker, Response Time: 4ms (Extreme), 99% sRGB (Typical), Ficker Free, Brightness: 300 cd/m2 (Typical), Ports: 2X HDMI View Details
|
|
|
|
Dell SE2725HM 27/68.58 cm FHD Monitor, Ultra-Thin Bezels, 100Hz IPS Panel, 5 ms Response, Contrast 1000:1, Tilt Adjust, HDMI, VGA, Warranty 3 Years, Comfortview Plus, TÜV Rheinland 3-Star Eye Comfort View Details
|
₹9,699
|
|
|
Dell SE2425HM 24/60.96cm FHD Monitor, Ultra-Thin Bezels, 100Hz IPS Panel, 5 ms Response, Contrast 1000:1, Tilt Adjust, HDMI, VGA, Warranty 3 Years, Comfortview Plus, TÜV Rheinland 3-Star Eye Comfort View Details
|
₹8,399
|
|
|
LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080, AMD FreeSync, VA, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 22MR410(Black) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
LG 27MS550 (27 Inch) IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) Monitor, 5ms, 100Hz, HDMI X 2, Built-in Speaker, Tilt & Height Adjustable Stand, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, Black View Details
|
₹9,499
|
|
|
LG Ultragear 24GS65F, 24 inch (60.96 cm), IPS, Full HD 1920 X 1080, 180Hz, Black, 1ms, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Gaming Monitor View Details
|
₹9,799
|
|
|
LG 24MS550-B 24 inch IPS FHD (1920x1080) Monitor 100Hz 5ms Reader Mode Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand Built in Speaker Borderless Design OnScreen Control Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair HDMI Black View Details
|
₹7,679
|
|
|
LG Ultrafine 27US500-W, 27 inch (68.58 cm), IPS, 4K UHD 3840x2160, 60Hz, White, HDR10, 90% DCI-P3 Color gamut, Borderless Design, Reader Mode, Head Phone Out Monitor View Details
|
₹18,290
|
|
|
Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|120 Hz|5 ms|Dual HDMI Ports (2EA)|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode|Wall Mountable|LS24F320GAWXXL|Black View Details
|
₹7,599
|
|
|
Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black View Details
|
₹7,099
|
|
|
Samsung 27 (68.6 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode||Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS27D300GAWXXL|Black View Details
|
₹9,099
|
|
|
Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black View Details
|
₹7,099
|
|
|
BenQ GW2790 27 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details
|
₹9,989
|
|
|
BenQ GW2786TC 27 IPS 100Hz Full HD Coding Monitor |USB-C(65W PD)| Daisy Chain| 99% sRGB| Coding Mode| Height Adjust|HDMI| DP| USB Hub| 2Wx2 Speakers| Eye Care| Noise Cancelling Microphone (White) View Details
|
₹17,749
|
|
|
BenQ Rd240Q 24 Wqxga Programming LED Monitor|90W USB Type-C| Advanced Coding Modes| Coding Hotkey| Ergonomic Design| 16:10 Special Ratio| Circadian Mode| Eye-Care Technology| Eco-Friendly Design View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
BenQ GW2486TC 24 IPS 100Hz Full HD Coding Monitor |USB-C(65W PD)| Daisy Chain| 99% sRGB| Coding Mode| Height Adjust|HDMI| DP| USB Hub| 2Wx2 Speakers| Eye Care| Noise Cancelling Microphone (White) View Details
|
₹14,498
|
|
|
BenQ MA270U 27” 4K 3840x2160 Monitor - P3 Color Gamut, Dual USB-C (90W PD), USB Hub, Brightness & Volume Control, HAS Stand, Display Pilot2.0, Integrated Mac Controls (Grey) View Details
|
₹39,990
|
|
|
BenQ GW2790Q 27 Inch 2560X1440P 2K QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|1500:1 CR|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+|Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details
|
₹14,490
|
|
|
Acer XZ306CX 29.5 Inch (74.93 Cm) Ultrawide 21:9 1500R Curve 2560 X 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I 1 MS VRB I 200 Hz I HDR 400 I DCI-P3 93% I AMD Free Sync I 2XHDMI 1XDP I White View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Acer Nitro Xv272U V3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560 X 1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|Delta E<1,Dci-P3 95%|180Hz Refresh Rate,0.5Ms Resonse Time|HDR 400|AMD Free Sync|Eyesafe Certified,Black View Details
|
₹15,449
|
|
|
Acer SA272U G 27 Inch WQHD 2560 x 1440 IPS Backlit LED Monitor | 120Hz Refresh, 1ms VRB Response, HDR10, AMD FreeSync | Ultra Slim 7.2mm Design | 2xHDMI, 1xDP, Stereo Speakers | Eye Care | White View Details
|
₹11,899
|
|
|
Acer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560X1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|180Hz Refresh Rate|0.5 Ms Response|Dci-P3 95%,Hdr10 Support|2X Hdmi,1X Dp|Eye Care|Stereo Speakers,Black View Details
|
₹14,299
|
|
|
Acer Nitro VG270 X1 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Gaming Monitor I 0.5 MS Response I 200Hz Refresh Rate I SRGB 99%, HDR 10 I 2xHDMI, 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I AMD FreeSync Premium I Eye Care (Black) View Details
|
₹10,699
|
|
|
Lenovo ThinkVision T24i-30 23.8 inches FHD Monitor | 1920x1080 Resolution | IPS | 60Hz Refresh | 6ms | WLED Backlight | 1xHDMI, 1xDP, 1xVGA| tilt, Lift, Pivot, Swivel Function | Eyesafe | Raven Black View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Legion R25f-30, 25 Inch (63.50cm), FHD 1920x1080, 240Hz, Black, 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand Gaming Monitor View Details
|
₹11,289
|
|
|
Lenovo Legion-R32qc-30 | 32 (81.2cm) QHD 180Hz Curved Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2Speaker, 2xHDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1xDP 1.4| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust | Black | 67C8GAC1IN View Details
|
₹19,289
|
|
|
Lenovo L24i-4A, 24 inch (60.45cm), IPS, FHD 1920x1080, 100Hz, Cloud Grey, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2 Speakers, HDMI 1.4, VGA, Tilt, Smart Display Customization Artery Monitor View Details
|
₹7,899
|
|
|
Lenovo L-Series 27 inch (68.5cm) QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speakers, 2X HDMI 2.1, 1x DP 1.4, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot Height Adjust Stand, Grey, L27q-4A View Details
|
₹16,490
|
|
|
Lenovo L27i-4A, 27 inch (68.5cm), IPS, FHD 1920x1080, 100Hz, Cloud Grey, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2 Speakers, Smart Display Customization Artery, 2X HDMI 1.4, VGA, Tilt Monitor View Details
|
₹9,990
|
|
|
Lenovo L-Series 27 inch (68.5cm) QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speakers, 4xUSB-A, 1xUSB-C, 2X HDMI 2.1, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot Height Adjust Stand: Grey, L27h-4A View Details
|
₹18,290
|
|
View More Products