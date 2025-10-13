GST drop on monitors with additional discounts up to 50% on Amazon Diwali Sale!

Diwali is the perfect time to bring home a new monitor, and Amazon Diwali Sale has made it irresistible! With GST rates dropping, now you can save big on a wide range of monitors, from sleek full HD displays to immersive 4K screens. Gamers, professionals, and home office users all stand to benefit, as the sale covers top brands offering crisp visuals, faster refresh rates, and vibrant colour accuracy. Amazon deals with exclusive GST price drop on monitors are now live!

On top of the GST reduction, Amazon is offering additional discounts of up to 50%, making high-quality monitors more affordable than ever. Whether you’re looking for a monitor for work, entertainment, or gaming, this sale makes it possible to get premium features at incredible prices.

Don’t miss this opportunity to transform your computing experience, enjoy sharper visuals, and bring more productivity and entertainment into your daily routine, all while saving significantly during the festive season.

Dell monitors at up to 75% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Grab amazing deals on Dell monitors this Amazon Sale 2025! From home offices to gaming setups, Dell offers screens that deliver clear visuals, vibrant colours, and smooth performance. Choose from a range of sizes and resolutions, including full HD and 4K displays, designed to meet work, study, or entertainment needs.

With up to 75% off, now is the perfect time to bring home a reliable, high-quality monitor from a trusted brand at unbeatable prices during this festive sale.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Top LG monitor deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, up to 60% off

Find the best LG monitors at amazing prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! LG screens deliver sharp visuals, accurate colours, and smooth performance for work, study, or entertainment. Choose from a variety of sizes, resolutions, and sleek designs to fit your desk and lifestyle.

With discounts of up to 60%, it’s the perfect time to get a reliable, high-quality monitor from a trusted brand. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy premium viewing experiences at unbeatable festive sale prices.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Samsung monitors at up to 60% off on Amazon Diwali Sale

Get your hands on Samsung monitors at fantastic prices this Amazon Diwali Sale! Known for their crisp visuals, vibrant colours, and smooth performance, Samsung monitors suit work, gaming, and entertainment needs. Choose from a wide range of sizes and resolutions, including full HD and ultra-wide displays.

With discounts of up to 60%, this is the perfect opportunity to bring home a high-quality, reliable monitor from a trusted brand. Don’t miss out on this festive deal to elevate your viewing experience.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

BenQ monitors at up to 60% off on Amazon deals

Discover top BenQ monitors at incredible prices on Amazon Deals! Designed for professionals, gamers, and home users, BenQ monitors deliver sharp visuals, true-to-life colours, and smooth performance.

With options ranging from full HD to high-resolution displays, you can find the perfect screen for work, study, or entertainment. Stylish and reliable, these monitors ensure a comfortable viewing experience for long hours. With discounts of up to 60%, now is the ideal time to get a premium BenQ monitor at an unbeatable price during the sale.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on Acer monitors with up to 50% off

Grab the best Acer monitors at exciting prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! Known for reliable performance and clear, sharp visuals, Acer monitors are ideal for work, gaming, and home entertainment. Choose from a variety of sizes and resolutions, including full HD and ultra-wide displays, to suit your setup.

With sleek designs and smooth performance, these monitors make long hours comfortable and productive. With discounts of up to 50%, this festive sale is the perfect time to bring home a high-quality Acer monitor at a fantastic price.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Lenovo monitors at up to 60% off on Amazon Diwali Sale

Explore amazing deals on Lenovo monitors this Amazon Diwali Sale! Lenovo screens offer sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and smooth performance for work, gaming, and entertainment. With a variety of sizes and resolutions, including full HD and high-definition displays, there’s a monitor to fit every desk and need.

Reliable and stylish, these monitors provide a comfortable viewing experience for long hours. With discounts of up to 60%, now is the perfect time to bring home a high-quality Lenovo monitor and enjoy premium visuals at incredible festive sale prices.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar stories for you

Best business monitors in 2025 offering essential features for a smarter and more efficient workspace

10 best 27-inch monitors: Leading picks for work, gaming, and entertainment available in India

Best 24-inch monitors in July 2025: Top picks with slim design and smart display

Amazon Great Indian Festival Deals on monitors from BenQ, LG, MSI, Samsung and more: Up to 50% off

UHD 4K monitors in 2025 with sharp visuals, wide viewing angles, and a screen that’s easy on the eyes

FAQs on monitors What types of monitors are available? LED, LCD, IPS, curved, 4K, and gaming monitors are popular choices depending on your needs.

What size monitor should I choose? Sizes range from 21 to 32 inches and beyond; pick based on your desk space and usage.

Do higher refresh rates matter? Yes, higher refresh rates like 120Hz or 144Hz provide smoother visuals, especially for gaming.

What resolution is best for work and entertainment? Full HD (1080p) works for everyday use, while 4K offers sharper images for content creation and movies.

Can I connect multiple monitors to one PC? Yes, most modern PCs and laptops support dual or triple monitor setups via HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.