Mon, Oct 13, 2025
GST drop on monitors with additional discounts up to 50% on Amazon Diwali Sale!

ByAishwarya Faraswal
Published on: Oct 13, 2025 05:00 pm IST

Amazon Diwali Sale brings GST drops and up to 50% extra discounts on monitors! Grab top brands for work, gaming, and entertainment at amazing prices!

Product Rating Price

Dell 20 (50.08 cm) Monitor-E2020H, HD Plus 1600x900@60Hz, Aspect Ratio-16:9, TN-Panel, Brightness-250 cd/m², Response Time: 5 ms (G-to-G), Screen Coating: Anti-Glare, 1 xDisplay Port 1.2, 1 xVGA. View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell-P2725HE-Black 27 (68.58cm) USB-C Hub FHD Monitor, IPS Panel, Refresh Rate 100Hz, Response Time 5ms (F) Ports: HDMI (1) | DP 1.4 (2) | RJ45 (1) | 3.2 Gen1 Type-C (2) | 3.2 Gen1 Type-A (3) View Details checkDetails

₹20,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell P2725H 27 Inch FHD IPS Monitor, Anti-Glare, 99% SRGB, 100Hz, 5Ms (Fast), Ports: HDMI(1), DP 1.2, VGA, 3X USB 3.2 Gen1 (A), USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-C [15W PD] | Height Tilt Swivel Pivot View Details checkDetails

₹17,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell-S2725H-Grey 68.58cm (27) FHD Monitor 1920x1080 at 100Hz, Built-in 5w Dual Speaker, Response Time: 4ms (Extreme), 99% sRGB (Typical), Ficker Free, Brightness: 300 cd/m2 (Typical), Ports: 2X HDMI View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell SE2725HM 27/68.58 cm FHD Monitor, Ultra-Thin Bezels, 100Hz IPS Panel, 5 ms Response, Contrast 1000:1, Tilt Adjust, HDMI, VGA, Warranty 3 Years, Comfortview Plus, TÜV Rheinland 3-Star Eye Comfort View Details checkDetails

₹9,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Dell SE2425HM 24/60.96cm FHD Monitor, Ultra-Thin Bezels, 100Hz IPS Panel, 5 ms Response, Contrast 1000:1, Tilt Adjust, HDMI, VGA, Warranty 3 Years, Comfortview Plus, TÜV Rheinland 3-Star Eye Comfort View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 22 Inch (55cm) FHD Monitor 1920 x 1080, AMD FreeSync, VA, 100Hz, sRGB 99% Typ(CIE1931), Black Stabilizer, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode, OnScreen Control, HDMI,VGA, 22MR410(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 27MS550 (27 Inch) IPS Full HD (1920 x 1080) Monitor, 5ms, 100Hz, HDMI X 2, Built-in Speaker, Tilt & Height Adjustable Stand, Virtual Borderless, Flicker Safe, Reader Mode,OnScreen Control, Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG Ultragear 24GS65F, 24 inch (60.96 cm), IPS, Full HD 1920 X 1080, 180Hz, Black, 1ms, HDR 10, NVIDIA G-Sync Compatible, AMD FreeSync, Height/Pivot/Tilt Adjustable Stand, Borderless Gaming Monitor View Details checkDetails

₹9,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG 24MS550-B 24 inch IPS FHD (1920x1080) Monitor 100Hz 5ms Reader Mode Tilt/Height Adjustable Stand Built in Speaker Borderless Design OnScreen Control Black Stabilizer DAS Crosshair HDMI Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,679

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

LG Ultrafine 27US500-W, 27 inch (68.58 cm), IPS, 4K UHD 3840x2160, 60Hz, White, HDR10, 90% DCI-P3 Color gamut, Borderless Design, Reader Mode, Head Phone Out Monitor View Details checkDetails

₹18,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|120 Hz|5 ms|Dual HDMI Ports (2EA)|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode|Wall Mountable|LS24F320GAWXXL|Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,599

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 27 (68.6 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode||Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS27D300GAWXXL|Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 24 (60.5 cm) S3 Flat Monitor|Super Slim Borderless Design|IPS Panel|FHD 1920 x 1080|100 Hz|5 ms|Ports-HDMI,VGA|Game Mode|Eye Saver Mode||Wall Mountable|LS24D300GAWXXL|Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,099

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GW2790 27 Inches 1920X1080P FHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+| Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹9,989

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GW2786TC 27 IPS 100Hz Full HD Coding Monitor |USB-C(65W PD)| Daisy Chain| 99% sRGB| Coding Mode| Height Adjust|HDMI| DP| USB Hub| 2Wx2 Speakers| Eye Care| Noise Cancelling Microphone (White) View Details checkDetails

₹17,749

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ Rd240Q 24 Wqxga Programming LED Monitor|90W USB Type-C| Advanced Coding Modes| Coding Hotkey| Ergonomic Design| 16:10 Special Ratio| Circadian Mode| Eye-Care Technology| Eco-Friendly Design View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GW2486TC 24 IPS 100Hz Full HD Coding Monitor |USB-C(65W PD)| Daisy Chain| 99% sRGB| Coding Mode| Height Adjust|HDMI| DP| USB Hub| 2Wx2 Speakers| Eye Care| Noise Cancelling Microphone (White) View Details checkDetails

₹14,498

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ MA270U 27” 4K 3840x2160 Monitor - P3 Color Gamut, Dual USB-C (90W PD), USB Hub, Brightness & Volume Control, HAS Stand, Display Pilot2.0, Integrated Mac Controls (Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹39,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

BenQ GW2790Q 27 Inch 2560X1440P 2K QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz|99% Srgb|1500:1 CR|Eye-Careu|Dual HDMI|Display Port|Bezel-Less|Eyesafe|VESA Mediasync|B.I.|Low Blue Light+|Speakers|VESA Wall Mountable(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹14,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer XZ306CX 29.5 Inch (74.93 Cm) Ultrawide 21:9 1500R Curve 2560 X 1080 Pixels LCD Monitor with LED Backlight I 1 MS VRB I 200 Hz I HDR 400 I DCI-P3 93% I AMD Free Sync I 2XHDMI 1XDP I White View Details checkDetails

₹15,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Nitro Xv272U V3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560 X 1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|Delta E<1,Dci-P3 95%|180Hz Refresh Rate,0.5Ms Resonse Time|HDR 400|AMD Free Sync|Eyesafe Certified,Black View Details checkDetails

₹15,449

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer SA272U G 27 Inch WQHD 2560 x 1440 IPS Backlit LED Monitor | 120Hz Refresh, 1ms VRB Response, HDR10, AMD FreeSync | Ultra Slim 7.2mm Design | 2xHDMI, 1xDP, Stereo Speakers | Eye Care | White View Details checkDetails

₹11,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Nitro Vg271U M3 27 Inch IPS Wqhd 2560X1440 Pixels Gaming Backlight Led LCD Monitor|180Hz Refresh Rate|0.5 Ms Response|Dci-P3 95%,Hdr10 Support|2X Hdmi,1X Dp|Eye Care|Stereo Speakers,Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,299

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Acer Nitro VG270 X1 27 Inch IPS Full HD Backlit LED Gaming Monitor I 0.5 MS Response I 200Hz Refresh Rate I SRGB 99%, HDR 10 I 2xHDMI, 1xDP I Stereo Speakers I AMD FreeSync Premium I Eye Care (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,699

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo ThinkVision T24i-30 23.8 inches FHD Monitor | 1920x1080 Resolution | IPS | 60Hz Refresh | 6ms | WLED Backlight | 1xHDMI, 1xDP, 1xVGA| tilt, Lift, Pivot, Swivel Function | Eyesafe | Raven Black View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Legion R25f-30, 25 Inch (63.50cm), FHD 1920x1080, 240Hz, Black, 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speaker, 2xHDMI, 1xDP, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust Stand Gaming Monitor View Details checkDetails

₹11,289

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo Legion-R32qc-30 | 32 (81.2cm) QHD 180Hz Curved Gaming Monitor | 0.5ms, AMD FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2Speaker, 2xHDMI 2.1 TMDS, 1xDP 1.4| Tilt, Swivel, Pivot, Height Adjust | Black | 67C8GAC1IN View Details checkDetails

₹19,289

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo L24i-4A, 24 inch (60.45cm), IPS, FHD 1920x1080, 100Hz, Cloud Grey, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2 Speakers, HDMI 1.4, VGA, Tilt, Smart Display Customization Artery Monitor View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo L-Series 27 inch (68.5cm) QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speakers, 2X HDMI 2.1, 1x DP 1.4, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot Height Adjust Stand, Grey, L27q-4A View Details checkDetails

₹16,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo L27i-4A, 27 inch (68.5cm), IPS, FHD 1920x1080, 100Hz, Cloud Grey, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 3Wx2 Speakers, Smart Display Customization Artery, 2X HDMI 1.4, VGA, Tilt Monitor View Details checkDetails

₹9,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Lenovo L-Series 27 inch (68.5cm) QHD IPS Monitor| 100Hz, 1ms, FreeSync, 99% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, 3Wx2 Speakers, 4xUSB-A, 1xUSB-C, 2X HDMI 2.1, Tilt, Swivel, Pivot Height Adjust Stand: Grey, L27h-4A View Details checkDetails

₹18,290

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
Diwali is the perfect time to bring home a new monitor, and Amazon Diwali Sale has made it irresistible! With GST rates dropping, now you can save big on a wide range of monitors, from sleek full HD displays to immersive 4K screens. Gamers, professionals, and home office users all stand to benefit, as the sale covers top brands offering crisp visuals, faster refresh rates, and vibrant colour accuracy.

Amazon deals with exclusive GST price drop on monitors are now live!
Amazon deals with exclusive GST price drop on monitors are now live!

On top of the GST reduction, Amazon is offering additional discounts of up to 50%, making high-quality monitors more affordable than ever. Whether you’re looking for a monitor for work, entertainment, or gaming, this sale makes it possible to get premium features at incredible prices.

Don’t miss this opportunity to transform your computing experience, enjoy sharper visuals, and bring more productivity and entertainment into your daily routine, all while saving significantly during the festive season.

Dell monitors at up to 75% off on Amazon Sale 2025

Grab amazing deals on Dell monitors this Amazon Sale 2025! From home offices to gaming setups, Dell offers screens that deliver clear visuals, vibrant colours, and smooth performance. Choose from a range of sizes and resolutions, including full HD and 4K displays, designed to meet work, study, or entertainment needs.

With up to 75% off, now is the perfect time to bring home a reliable, high-quality monitor from a trusted brand at unbeatable prices during this festive sale.

Top LG monitor deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, up to 60% off

Find the best LG monitors at amazing prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! LG screens deliver sharp visuals, accurate colours, and smooth performance for work, study, or entertainment. Choose from a variety of sizes, resolutions, and sleek designs to fit your desk and lifestyle.

With discounts of up to 60%, it’s the perfect time to get a reliable, high-quality monitor from a trusted brand. Don’t miss this chance to enjoy premium viewing experiences at unbeatable festive sale prices.

Samsung monitors at up to 60% off on Amazon Diwali Sale

Get your hands on Samsung monitors at fantastic prices this Amazon Diwali Sale! Known for their crisp visuals, vibrant colours, and smooth performance, Samsung monitors suit work, gaming, and entertainment needs. Choose from a wide range of sizes and resolutions, including full HD and ultra-wide displays.

With discounts of up to 60%, this is the perfect opportunity to bring home a high-quality, reliable monitor from a trusted brand. Don’t miss out on this festive deal to elevate your viewing experience.

BenQ monitors at up to 60% off on Amazon deals

Discover top BenQ monitors at incredible prices on Amazon Deals! Designed for professionals, gamers, and home users, BenQ monitors deliver sharp visuals, true-to-life colours, and smooth performance.

With options ranging from full HD to high-resolution displays, you can find the perfect screen for work, study, or entertainment. Stylish and reliable, these monitors ensure a comfortable viewing experience for long hours. With discounts of up to 60%, now is the ideal time to get a premium BenQ monitor at an unbeatable price during the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on Acer monitors with up to 50% off

Grab the best Acer monitors at exciting prices during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale! Known for reliable performance and clear, sharp visuals, Acer monitors are ideal for work, gaming, and home entertainment. Choose from a variety of sizes and resolutions, including full HD and ultra-wide displays, to suit your setup.

With sleek designs and smooth performance, these monitors make long hours comfortable and productive. With discounts of up to 50%, this festive sale is the perfect time to bring home a high-quality Acer monitor at a fantastic price.

Lenovo monitors at up to 60% off on Amazon Diwali Sale

Explore amazing deals on Lenovo monitors this Amazon Diwali Sale! Lenovo screens offer sharp visuals, vibrant colours, and smooth performance for work, gaming, and entertainment. With a variety of sizes and resolutions, including full HD and high-definition displays, there’s a monitor to fit every desk and need.

Reliable and stylish, these monitors provide a comfortable viewing experience for long hours. With discounts of up to 60%, now is the perfect time to bring home a high-quality Lenovo monitor and enjoy premium visuals at incredible festive sale prices.

  • What types of monitors are available?

    LED, LCD, IPS, curved, 4K, and gaming monitors are popular choices depending on your needs.

  • What size monitor should I choose?

    Sizes range from 21 to 32 inches and beyond; pick based on your desk space and usage.

  • Do higher refresh rates matter?

    Yes, higher refresh rates like 120Hz or 144Hz provide smoother visuals, especially for gaming.

  • What resolution is best for work and entertainment?

    Full HD (1080p) works for everyday use, while 4K offers sharper images for content creation and movies.

  • Can I connect multiple monitors to one PC?

    Yes, most modern PCs and laptops support dual or triple monitor setups via HDMI, DisplayPort, or USB-C.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

