Here's how Counter-Strike 2 is ready to reload and take on the world again

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has been a favorite among gamers since its release in 2012. With more than 1.5 million concurrent players, it has become a go-to game for many gamers. Despite its slow-paced gameplay, it has evolved into a strategic shooter that boasts a competitive scene that awards millions of dollars to its participants each year.

Valve, the game's developer, has been silent in recent years. However, the release of Half-Life Alyx in 2020 signaled that the company was secretly working on Counter-Strike 2. After participating in the game's Limited Test, players can attest to the fact that Counter-Strike 2 is the real deal.

Technical Changes

Counter-Strike 2 boasts of a new engine - Source 2 - and a modern Vulkan graphics API, replacing the old Source engine based on DirectX 9. Valve rebuilt a game more than a decade old in a new engine, which was no mean feat. The new engine creates a solid foundation for future upgrades and improvements.

The new features are dynamic, volumetric smoke grenades, a new lighting model, and a tickless networking model. The smoke grenades fill spaces realistically and can be shot or grenaded to temporarily create gaps, while the new lighting model combines with upgraded assets like maps, weapons, and agents to improve graphical fidelity. The tickless networking model sends shots, grenade throws, or movement micro-seconds after they occur.

The user interface and blood spatters have also been reworked to make Counter-Strike 2 feel like a more modern game, befitting its 2023 release date.

Gameplay

Smoke grenades in Counter Strike 2 (Valve)

The Limited Test version of Counter-Strike 2 has only one map - the classic de_dust2 - and two game modes, deathmatch and competitive. The game's interface has been overhauled, with a greater focus on upgraded visuals, but with improvements to usability too.

Players have praised the new features, which have upgraded the game in meaningful ways. The new smoke grenades are the highlight, offering game-changing impact when players use them tactically to reveal an enemy player unexpectedly.

Unexpectedly, movement feels a little worse, but the act of flinging a grenade at the top of your jump or nailing someone through the head with a Desert Eagle feels perfect every time.

Quality of Life Changes

Counter-Strike 2 boasts several subtle quality of life changes, such as seeing your own legs, the minimap shows where you can be heard, enemies can now rag-doll on top of each other instead of clipping through each other, and taking a bullet produces a directional blood effect to clue you in to the shooter's location. The game also features more prominent environmental effects, and equipping a grenade in practice mode provides a picture-in-picture view of where the grenade will land.

The Limited Test version of Counter-Strike 2 has some technical issues, but overall, it's an exciting game that is expected to launch this summer with enough new features to justify the new numeral. Counter-Strike 2 lays the groundwork for years to come, and fans of the series are eagerly anticipating its release.

