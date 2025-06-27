Home Makeover Sale is here! Grab ACs at up to 52% off on LG, Samsung, Voltas, and many more brands on Amazon

Summer’s heating up and so are the deals. Amazon’s Home Makeover Sale offers up to 52% off air conditioners from top brands like LG, Samsung, Voltas, and others. If you're planning to replace an old unit or pick up your first AC, the timing lines up well with rising temperatures in most cities. The sale runs until 30th June. Chill starts here. Grab up to 52% off on ACs from LG, Samsung, Voltas and more during Amazon’s Home Makeover Sale.

From 1 ton models for smaller rooms to 1.5 ton options for larger areas, the selection covers different cooling needs. Many listings include no cost EMI, exchange offers, and added coupons. A good moment to shop before key models sell out.

The LG inverter split AC brings steady cooling with a 6-in-1 convertible mode that adjusts to your room’s needs. VIRAAT Mode steps things up for quicker results during peak heat. It’s well-suited for bedrooms and work spaces, with a 4 way swing that spreads air evenly and a copper condenser that holds up over time.

During the Amazon Makeover Sale on ACs, this unit stands out for adding smart cooling without extra frills. The HD filter includes anti-virus protection, useful for daily use. It’s now available at 51% off.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 4 Star Inverter AI DUAL Inverter Cooling Modes Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode Filter HD with Anti-Virus Protection Click Here to Buy LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)

This Samsung 1.5 ton smart split AC brings AI-based cooling, voice control, and Wi-Fi connectivity into daily use. The 5 step convertible mode lets you adjust cooling based on space and usage, while the digital inverter keeps airflow steady.

Now at 36% off during the Amazon Makeover Sale on ACs, it suits those who want more control over room comfort without depending on fixed settings or old remotes.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Inverter Digital AI Inverter Smart Features Wi-Fi, Voice Control Cooling Modes 5 Step Convertible Click Here to Buy Samsung 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Inverter Smart Split AC (WiFi, Energy Saving, Voice Control, Powerful Cooling, Copper, Digital Inverter, 4 Way swing, 5 Step Convertible, BESPOKE AI AR50F18D1LHNNA)

The Voltas 1.5 ton inverter split AC keeps things consistent during long summer months. It includes a 4-in-1 adjustable mode to shift cooling levels as needed through the day and night. The copper coil supports steady cooling and helps with long-term use.

Now listed under the Amazon Makeover Sale on ACs, this model suits those who prefer quiet operation, lower power bills, and a filter that handles basic dust in the air. It's 52% off right now.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Inverter Technology Yes Cooling Modes 4-in-1 Adjustable Condenser Coil Copper Click Here to Buy Voltas 1.5 ton 5 Star, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 185V Vectra CAR, White)

The Whirlpool 1.5 ton magicool inverter AC keeps cooling steady during warm afternoons and late nights. Its four in one convertible mode helps shift power as per room needs, while the copper coil keeps airflow consistent. The HD filter is a basic layer for dust and daily air particles.

Part of the Amazon Makeover Sale on ACs, this one is suited for users who want adjustable cooling and quieter runs without getting into complex features. Get this at 50% off now.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Modes Convertible 4-in-1 Condenser Coil Copper Filter HD Filter Click Here to Buy Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 3 Star, Magicool Inverter Split AC (MAGICOOL 15T 3S INV CNV S5K2PP0, Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, HD Filter White)

As part of the Amazon Makeover Sale on ACs, the Hitachi 1.5 Ton Inverter Split AC is now available at 41% off. It uses Xpandable+ cooling to adjust airflow based on the room’s needs, while the 4-way swing helps cover corners without extra effort. The ice clean function makes occasional upkeep simple.

Backed by a copper coil and dust filter, it fits well for users looking for steady cooling with fewer manual adjustments.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Cooling Features Xpandable+ Mode, 4-Way Swing Maintenance Feature Ice Clean Condenser Coil 100% Copper Click Here to Buy Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 5 Star, 4-Way Swing, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter,5400STXL RAS.G518PCCIBT, White)

Now featured in the Amazon Makeover Sale on ACs, the Carrier 1 ton flexicool inverter AC brings Wi-Fi control, a convertible 6-in-1 mode, and a smart energy display for real time power tracking. The unit balances cooling with everyday use, while the HD and PM 2.5 filters support basic air quality indoors.

This one suits users who want remote control through apps and cleaner airflow in smaller spaces without extra layers of setup. Right now it is 46% off on Amazon.

Specifications Capacity 1 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Cooling Modes Convertible 6-in-1 Special Features Inverter Compressor, WiFi Enabled, Air Purification Filter, Auto Clean, Fast Cooling Filters HD Filter, PM 2.5 Filter Click Here to Buy Carrier 1 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE5R35W0,White)

The Blue Star split AC offers five in one convertible cooling to shift between modes based on room size and time of day. Features like auto defrost, Blue Fins for added coil protection, and built-in dust filters help it handle everyday needs with less maintenance.

Now available at 42% off as part of the Amazon Makeover Sale on ACs, it also includes a 60 month compressor warranty and multi-sensor support for temperature control.

Specifications Capacity 1.3 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Cooling Modes Convertible 5-in-1 Condenser Coil 100% Copper Special Features Auto Defrost, Multi Sensors, Blue Fins, Dust Filters Click Here to Buy Blue Star 1.3 Ton 3 Star, 60 Months Warranty, Inverter Split AC (Copper,Convertible 5 in 1 Cooling, Auto Defrost, Multi Sensors, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, IC315YNU,White)

The Lloyd 1.5 ton inverter split AC adjusts across 5 modes, making it easier to control cooling through changing weather. The anti-corrosion coating adds support for long-term use, while the PM 2.5 filter helps reduce dust and fine particles indoors.

Now selling at 39% off, this model appears in the Amazon Makeover Sale on ACs for those who prefer quieter operation, basic air filtering, and a cleaner-looking finish with its chrome deco strip.

Specifications Capacity 1.5 Ton Energy Rating 5 Star Cooling Modes 5-in-1 Convertible Condenser Coil 100% Copper Special Features Anti-Corrosion Coating, Chrome Deco Strip, Smart 4 Way Swing Click Here to Buy Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5FWBEW)

The Godrej 2 ton inverter AC handles larger rooms with ease, especially with its heavy duty cooling feature designed to work even at 52 degree celsius. The 5-in-1 convertible mode lets you adjust power use as needed through the day, while the copper coil supports daily wear without extra upkeep.

Backed by a 5 year comprehensive warranty and now at 30% off, this unit suits users looking for stable cooling in bigger indoor spaces.

Specifications Capacity 2 Ton Energy Rating 3 Star Condenser Coil 100% Copper Special Features Pure Air Filter, i-sense technology, Self clean technology, 5-in-1 convertible, Self diagnosis Click Here to Buy Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC 2.0T EI 24I3T WZS, White)

The Panasonic 2 ton smart Split AC supports Matter, offers app control, and brings in a seven in one convertible mode for better usage flexibility. Its 4 way swing and higher airflow settings make it easier to cool larger rooms without needing constant manual adjustment.

Listed during seasonal sales, this model also includes a PM 0.1 filter and copper condenser, giving it the tools to manage both air movement and air quality more consistently. Check this product on Amazon it's 27% off.

Specifications Capacity 2 Ton Energy Rating 4 Star Cooling Modes 7-in-1 Convertible Swing 4-Way Smart Features Wi-Fi Enabled, Matter Supported, True AI Condenser Coil 100% Copper Click Here to Buy Panasonic 2.0 Ton 4 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU24AKY4W, White)

FAQs on Home Makeover Sale on ACs on Amazon What is the Home Makeover Sale on ACs? It’s a limited-time Amazon sale offering discounts on air conditioners from major brands.

When does the sale run? The sale runs from 26th June to 30th June.

How much discount can I get on ACs? You can get up to 52% off on select AC models during the sale.

Do these ACs come with a warranty? Yes, all listed ACs include the manufacturer warranty (varies by brand).

Are smart ACs included in the sale? Yes, several Wi-Fi-enabled and voice control ACs are part of the sale.

