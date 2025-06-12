Search Search
How to setup VIP contacts on Pixel phones to never miss important updates from loved ones

ByAmit Rahi
Jun 12, 2025 05:14 PM IST

Google’s Pixel VIP contacts feature lets you prioritize key contacts for quick access and notifications. Here's how to setup on your phone.

Google released new features in the June Pixel drop, and the Pixel VIP contacts feature is one of them. It lets you mark a few contacts as VIP and find all the information you need about those contacts on one simple page. If you own a Pixel smartphone, here is a quick setup guide to set up VIP contacts on your device.

Keep your closest contacts front and centre with Pixel VIPs.
Keep your closest contacts front and centre with Pixel VIPs.

What is the Pixel VIP contact feature?

Pixel VIP contacts is an advanced contact management feature integrated with the Google Contacts app. It allows you to add up to 8 contacts as VIPs to receive special treatment on your Pixel smartphone. These contacts can bypass the DND mode, so any notifications related to these contacts will appear and ring your phone.

These contacts sit on your phone’s home screen as a widget, and tapping on them will provide you with rich details. It includes recent communication, location, and personalised notes. This feature is designed to keep your important contacts at your fingertips, making communication with them effortless and meaningful.

Key features of Pixel VIP contacts

  • Bypass Do Not Disturb mode
  • VIP widget on the home screen for easy access
  • Detailed contact information
  • Personalised notes and memos
  • Activity suggestions

How to set up VIP contacts on a Pixel smartphone

Steps to setup VIP contacts on Pixel smartphone
Steps to setup VIP contacts on Pixel smartphone

  1. Open the Contacts app on your Pixel smartphone.
  2. Tap Organise and select the Pixel VIP option.
  3. Select up to 8 contacts and continue to give the required permissions.
  4. Once set up, tap Add to home screen to add the widget to the home screen.
  5. You can now move the widget to the desired location on the home screen.

This feature only works on the Pixel 6 or newer devices. Also, make sure that the smartphone is updated to the latest Android 16 version. This is how you can set up VIP contacts on your Pixel smartphone and keep important contacts at your fingertips.

Follow Us On