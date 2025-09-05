How to use Siri with ChatGPT on older iPhones without Apple Intelligence support

Apple released Apple Intelligence with iOS 18, enabling Siri to use ChatGPT for specific user queries. This feature is exclusive to iPhone 15 Pro and newer models running iOS 18. However, there are workarounds to use this feature on older iPhones running iOS 18. These tricks don’t work exactly like Apple Intelligence and don’t follow the same security and privacy protocols, so use them at your own risk. Effortlessly access ChatGPT via Siri on older iPhones without Apple Intelligence.(Apple)

Method 1: Use the ChatGPT app

This method uses the official ChatGPT app and its Siri integration feature to let Siri act as a middleman between you and ChatGPT. The process is simple: install the ChatGPT app from the App Store and set it up with your account. Then, when you ask Siri a question starting with “Ask ChatGPT,” Siri passes this question to the ChatGPT app.

What happens is Siri uses the ChatGPT app to answer your questions and shows you the answer in the Siri pop-up. This method is not foolproof because sometimes Siri won’t recognise the initial phrase and may try to answer the question itself without passing it on to ChatGPT.

Method 2: Using the OpenAI API

This approach leverages the OpenAI API to enable Siri to get ChatGPT answers. It offers a smoother and more integrated experience but comes with usage costs since the OpenAI API is not free.

The setup requires a pre-made Siri Shortcut that calls ChatGPT for answers. You can find this shortcut from trusted sources online and add your OpenAI API key to it. Once configured, you can activate the shortcut via Siri to send your queries directly to ChatGPT and receive its responses. While this method is efficient and flexible, remember that API calls will incur charges based on your usage.

These methods provide flexible ways for older iPhones to experience ChatGPT alongside Siri, bridging the gap left by the absence of Apple Intelligence. Whether by using the ChatGPT app or custom shortcuts with API access, users can enjoy AI-enhanced assistance tailored to their iPhone model and preferences.