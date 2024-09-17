Ingram Micro to Offer All-New iPhone 16, Apple Watch Ultra2 & AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) on 20th September 2024

Bengaluru, India Ingram Micro India is excited to offer iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus featuring Camera Control, major upgrades to the advanced camera system, the Action button to quickly access useful features, and a big boost in battery life — all powered by the new A18 chip. iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, featuring larger display sizes, Camera Control, innovative pro camera features, and a huge leap in battery life — all powered by the fast, efficient A18 Pro chip. Apple Watch Series 10, the thinnest Apple Watch yet, featuring the biggest, most advanced display of any Apple Watch, water depth and temperature sensing, the breakthrough health and fitness insights of watchOS 11, and more. Apple Watch Ultra 2, the ultimate sports and adventure watch, in a stunning new black titanium finish alongside a new Titanium Milanese Loop band. AirPods 4 and AirPods 4 with ANC, the most advanced and comfortable headphones Apple has ever created with an open-ear design. AirPods Max in five beautiful new colors, including midnight, starlight, blue, orange, and purple, with USB-C charging for more convenience. The iPhones would be available in 8,500 retail locations, Apple watch in 4,000 retail locations, and AirPods in 7,000 retail locations across India. For complete pricing and availability details, please visit -www.indiaistore.com. The key offer details are as below – Banks Cards The instant Cashback offer is available on ICICI Bank Credit Cards EMI and Non-EMI; ICICI Bank Debit Card EMI, Kotak Mahindra Bank Credit Cards EMI and Non-EMI and SBI Card Credit Cards EMI and Non-EMI • INR 5000 Instant Cashback on iPhone 16 & 16 Plus, INR 4000 Instant Cashback on iPhone 16 Pro & Pro Max in addition to 6 months No-Cost EMI. • iPhone for life: Pay 75% of the device value over 24 months and balance 25% after 24 months or 25% assured buyback at 24th month; available on ICICI Bank Credit Card on iPhone 16 series. • INR 4000 Instant Cashback on Apple Watch Ultra 2, INR 2500 Instant Cashback on Apple Watch Series 10, INR 2000 on Apple Watch SE 2, in addition to 6 months No-Cost EMI. • INR 2000 Instant Cashback on AirPods Pro 2nd Gen and up to INR 1500 Instant Cashback AirPods 4 series in addition to 6 month No Cost EMI. Loan Offers Loans Partners: Bajaj Finance Ltd, HDFC Bank, HDB Financial, ICICI Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank & TVS Credit. • Up to 24-month No-cost EMI on iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, AirPods 4 & AirPods Pro 2nd Gen. • Up to 16-month No-cost EMI on the Apple Watch Series. Exchange Offers • An Exchange Bonus of up to INR 6000 on the iPhone 16 series is applicable for all transactions . • An Exchange Bonus of up to INR 2000 is applicable on the Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Apple Watch Series 10 for all transactions . About Ingram Micro Ingram Micro is a leading technology company for the global information technology ecosystem. With the ability to reach nearly 90% of the global population, we play a vital role in the worldwide IT sales channel, bringing products and services from technology manufacturers and cloud providers to a highly diversified base of business-to-business technology experts. Through Ingram Micro Xvantage™, our AI-powered digital platform, we offer what we believe to be the industry’s first comprehensive business-to-consumer-like experience, integrating hardware and cloud subscriptions, personalized recommendations, instant pricing order tracking, and billing automation. We also provide a broad range of technology services, including financing, specialized marketing, and lifecycle management, as well as technical pre- and post-sales professional support. Learn more at www.ingrammicro.com. .

HT Image