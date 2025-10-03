Instagram and WhatsApp will start listening to your conversations if you use…

What happened to end-to-end encryption and user privacy? What if we tell you that your conversations with Meta AI on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and Messenger will be used to monetise ads. Yes, Meta has announced that it will be using conversations and interactions with generative AI to bring personalised content and ads on its social media apps. This may sound scary to users who frequently rely on the Meta AI chatbot on a day-to-day basis. However, users will have the power to use Ad Preferences and feed controls tools to manage their preferences. Here’s everything you need to know. Privacy will take a major hit with Meta apps, as its AI will hear each conversation.(REUTERS)

Meta AI conversation to be used for ads

Meta has released a blog post announcing that from December 16, 2025, its social media apps, like Instagram and WhatsApp, will start to bring personalised content and ad recommendations based on users’ interaction with Meta AI. Both text and voice prompts with the generative AI will be taken into consideration for providing users with personalised posts, reels, ads, and other content. With this change, Meta ensures “that your experience evolves as your interests change.” In addition, the company added, users will “see content they’re actually interested in.”

Another concerning fact about this update is that Meta apps users can not opt out of these options, and stop Meta AI from collecting their day-to-day conversations. However, users can simply control content and ads with tools like Ad Preferences and feed controls. This way, they can block certain advertisers or limit ads. Another way around this update would, restricting yourself from using Meta AI and collecting every single detail of your life.

Meta Apps users will start to get notified about the upcoming changes from October 7, 2025, via in-app notifications and emails. These changes are said to be rolling out in several regions. Therefore, be mindful of what kinds of information you’re sharing with Meta AI, and how it is being used for the smallest of queries.

