News / Technology / Instagram Stories gets ‘Add Yours’ template. What is it & how it works?

Instagram Stories gets ‘Add Yours’ template. What is it & how it works?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 18, 2023 10:09 AM IST

The feature, announced on December 15, is being rolled out globally.

Instagram has introduced a feature called ‘Add Yours’, allowing people to create their own custom templates for Stories. Now, users can pin GIFs, text, and images to a Stories template, and share it with others.

Instagram 'Add Yours' sticker (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Instagram 'Add Yours' sticker (Image courtesy: Instagram)

How to create an ‘Add Yours’ template?

For this, one must start uploading a Story and add elements such as a GIF, custom text or an image from the gallery. Then, they must select the ‘Add Yours Templates’ sticker and select the elements you want pinned to the Story.

It must be noted, however, that, when an individual shares an ‘Add Yours’ template, others too can use it, and add elements to it, though the template cannot be shared by anyone other than the original uploader.

How to use someone else's 'Add Yours' template?

For this, a user must click on the ‘Add Yours’ prompt on seeing the template in their Story. They will now be taken to the ‘Camera,' where they will see elements that are in the template; they can then customise it by adding their own text, images, and GIFs. ‘Faces’ that appear on the left side of the sticker allow people to see who are the others to have added to the template.

Third new Instagram feature in recent days…

This is the third new feature released by Meta-owned Instagram in recent days. Also last week, the photo and video sharing service came out with video Notes, and an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ability called 'Backdrop.'

