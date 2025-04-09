iOS 18.4 update is breaking CarPlay connections for iPhone users: Know how to fix

It has been over 10 days since Apple rolled out the iOS 18.4 update, and iPhone users are still transitioning to the new update. While the new update brings several intuitive features, including changes to CarPlay, but many iPhone users have been reporting problems when connecting to CarPlay. Reports suggest that the wireless connection keeps on getting disconnected and then reconnected, whereas others are also saying that the “Now Playing” option is not showing on the screen, causing major issues after the iOS 18.4 update. Know more about CarPlay’s connectivity issue with the iPhone. iPhone users are reporting CarPlay connectivity issues after transitioning to iOS 18.4. (Apple)

Also read: iOS 18.4 update rolled out in India: Know about 5 new features which you may like

iOS 18.4 update causing connectivity issues in CarPlay

After a few days of the iOS 18.4 update, several iPhone users have been reporting problems with CarPlay connectivity on Reddit and X (formerly Twitter). Users have highlighted that their iPhones “are connecting and disconnecting over and over again” with CarPlay and in various cases, it is not showing the “Now Playing” option on the car screen. One user on X said, “Really unhappy with iOS 18.4.. CarPlay is driving me crazy. Think I will upgrade to the betas. So annoying that were on .4 and the quality is still bunk.”

Also read: iOS 19 leak hints at VisionOS-inspired redesign with fluid animations, rounded icons, and more

Another user said, “it takes plugging and unplugging 5+ times or restarting the car to get CarPlay to connect.” This issue was not being reported by a single automobile brand, but in several car models from Honda, Mazda, Audi, and Ford, hinting towards a bug from Apple’s end. While there is no word from Apple’s end, we expect a patch for the bug soon. Till then, try repairing your iPhone with the car with the following steps:

Step 1: Go to Settings on your iPhone.

Step 2: Click on General and then tap on CarPlay

Step 3: When your car name appears, swipe left and click the delete button to unpair.

Step 4: Now, enable CarPlay again by repairing your iPhone with car

Also read: iOS 19 update rumours: Apple may drop support for several older iPhones and iPads - Details

Note that this may come as a temporary solution, and you might have to do it a couple of times to get the connection to work without any further issues. As of now, we will have to wait for any future patches that will fix this connectivity issue.