iOS 19 release soon: Know about compatible devices, new features, and more

Apple has just released the dates for its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, which will take place on June 9. During the event, the tech giant will announce the new generation of software for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and other Apple products, bringing new experiences to the users. While we wait for the iOS 19 launch, several leaks and rumours surrounding its UI changes, new features, and compatible devices have been circulating. Therefore, if you are an iPhone user, you must be curious about the compatibility of upcoming software releases. Well, this year, Apple has reportedly made some changes, and many iPhones may not come to the list for the iOS 19 update. Therefore, here’s a detailed list of all compatible iPhone models for the upcoming iOS 19 release. Here’s a list of all iPhone models that will support the iOS 19 update.(REUTERS)

Also read: iOS 19 update rumours: Apple may drop support for several older iPhones and iPads - Details

iOS 19 compatible devices

Earlier, it was revealed that the iPhone XR, ‌iPhone‌ XS, and ‌iPhone‌ XS Max will not support the upcoming iOS 19 update, finally making these models outdated. Here’s a list of all models which will get iOS 19.

iPhone 16 series

iPhone 16e

iPhone 15 series

iPhone 14 series

iPhone 13 series

iPhone 12 series

iPhone 11 series

‌iPhone‌ SE (2nd generation or later)

Also read: iOS 19 leak hints at VisionOS-inspired redesign with fluid animations, rounded icons, and more

While the new update will be available for these devices, but some advanced features like the Apple Intelligence will stay limited to the latest chipset models like iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and later models. We expect that Apple will provide a detailed list of devices just a few days ahead of the WWDC 2025.

iOS 19 release: What’s new

The iOS 19 is expected to get a major design overhaul with a VisionOS-inspired user interface. These changes are expected to reflect on apps, icons, menus, the keyboard, and other iOS components. The major design changes we can see are on the Camera app with transparent controls, a new section on photo and video mode, and much more. Apple may also bring greater AI integration to apps and services, making the UX more seamless and fun to use.

Also read: iOS 19 update likely to get major overhaul: 4 things you need to know

One of the major iOS 19 updates is expected to be the Siri overhaul with new Apple Intelligence capabilities. The voice assistant will likely get conversational abilities with LLM, more personalised, on-screen awareness, and much more. Therefore, iOS 19 could also come as a major upgrade for iPhone users.