iOS 19 update: New features we expect from future iPhone updates

Last year, the iOS 18 update created a huge buzz among iPhone users due to the introduction of Apple Intelligence, new customisation features, and a major UI revamp. Now, cut to the current scenario; several iOS 18 features are yet to be released to iPhone users as Apple opted for a gradual rollout. This decision did not sit well with users as they have been waiting for an AI upgrade for years, and such a delay is causing major confusion as to whether they should buy the latest iPhone models or not. Now, as get closer to the iOS 19 showcase at the WWDC 2025, we have greater expectations for timely releases and more AI features that could compete with other leading devices from Samsung, Google, and other Chinese OEMs. Therefore, know what the iOS 19 update will look like and what new features we want to see. The iOS 19 update will bring major upgrades but may delay come awaited advancements. (REUTERS)

iOS 19 update: Beta and stable version rollout timeline

According to previous Apple trends, the company showcases the upcoming iPhone, iPad, and MacOS updates at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which mostly takes place in the month of June. Therefore, we expect to get a glimpse of the iOS 19 at the upcoming WWDC 2025 event, with Apple revealing all the new features, revamps, and changes coming to the new-generation devices. After the major showcase, Apple will release the beta versions of iOS 19, allowing developers and testers to use the new features and provide feedback for enhancements before the official release.

After all the crucial testing, the iOS 19 update will officially be released to users with the new-generation iPhone launch. Therefore, we expect the iOS 19 to roll out with the iPhone 17 series in September 2025. However, Apple may not release all the new features at once but it may gradually introduce advanced features as it did with the iOS 18 update.

iOS 19 update: New features

As of now, not much has been teased about the upcoming iOS 19 update. However, several reports have been claiming a major redesign for the iPhone camera app. It is being suggested that Apple could bring a refreshed UI that will look similar to the visionOS. The iOS 19 camera app could include a translucent menu for camera control. Apple may also bring new Photo and Video categories for easy access to features and settings.

Earlier, it was highlighted that Apple is bringing advanced features to Siri with large language models. This will transform Siri into a smarter and conversational model like OpenAI’s ChatGPT model. This Siri version was expected to be rolled out with the iOS 19.4 update. However, analyst Mark Gurman reported that these features have been delayed and may be introduced in future iPhone updates.

Apart from these upgrades, we want to see more Apple Intelligence features being integrated into day-to-day tasks. We expected advanced capabilities apart from image generation and AI audio removal features.