iPad Mini 2024 launched in India 49,900: Here’s everything new and upgraded

Apple has silently launched the new generation of iPad Mini in India at a much more affordable price. The new iPad Mini 7 was expected to debut at the upcoming Apple October launch event alongside M4-powered Macs, however, just a few days before the rumoured event announcement, the tech giant launched the affordable iPad globally. While it may come as a surprise to many, the iPad Mini 7 is packed with some eye-catching new features and significant upgrades, which makes it worth the money. Know what the affordable iPad Mini 7 has in store for the users.(Apple)

Apple took about three years to develop a new generation of iPad Mini as the last was announced in the year 2021. Therefore, the iPad Mini 7 consists of some major overhauls in terms of design, performance, features, and others. Here’s everything new about the new Apple iPad Mini.

iPad Mini 7: New features and upgrades

Design: iPad Mini 7 makes its debut after a three-year wait with some noticeable improvements. The design, dimension, and weight remain identical to the iPad Mini 6. Apple has introduced new colour variants of Space grey, blue, purple, and starlight. The new iPad comes with a 2x faster USB-C port with up to 10Gbps speed, which again is a major upgrade.

Performance: The significant upgrades can be highlighted via the performance as the new iPad Mini 7 is powered by the A17 Pro chipset which also powers last year’s iPhone 15 Pro models for flagship performance. Apple claims that the new chipset in iPad Mini boosts 30 percent CPU performance and 25 percent GPU performance. Additionally, the iPad has been upgraded with 8GB RAM instead of 4GB, providing greater performance efficiency. With RAM, iPad Mini 7 will also be available in greater storage capacities of 128 GB, 256GB, and 512 GB. Earlier, the iPad Mini 6 came in only two storage options 64GB and 256GB.

Apple Intelligence: With enhanced CPU and GPU, the A17 Pro chipset also provides Neural Engine capabilities to support Artificial Intelligence (AI)-related tasks. Therefore, with the upcoming iPadOS 18.1 update, we may see Apple Intelligence rolling out with features such as notification summary AI writing tools, genmoji, smarter Siri, ChatGPT integration and more.

Display: In terms of viewing experience, the iPad Mini 7 comes with a similar 8.3-inch display with 2266 x 1488 resolution, and up to 500 nits brightness. Yet again, the new iPad misses out on the ProMotion technology that enables devices to provide a 120Hz refresh rate. Apart from this, the new iPad Mini will have support for Apple Pencil and ‌ Apple Pencil ‌ Pro.

Camera and battery: The iPad Mini 7 comes with the same 12MP single rear camera as the iPad Mini 6. However, Apple claims that the sensor has been upgraded with better quality captures and support to Smart HDR 4, allowing users to scan documents. Apart from this, every other feature remains the same. On the front, it has the same 12MP ultrawide selfie camera.

In terms of lasting performance, Apple claims that the iPad Mini 7 will provide up to 10 hours of video playback time which is again similar to its predecessor. Additionally, there are other minor upgrades such as Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and USB-C 3.1 Gen 2.