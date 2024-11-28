iPhone 15 available at just 57000 on Flipkart: Check discount and exchange offer

Planning for a smartphone upgrade before the year ends? Then we have found an amazing smartphone model which is also available at a huge discounted price. Flipkart is currently hosting the Black Friday Sale, during which several electronic items across different categories are available at discounted prices. The e-commerce platform is also providing a huge discount on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus and others. However, the iPhone 15 is currently available at a reasonable price after a huge price cut. Here’s a chance to get an iPhone 15 at a discounted price from Flipkart. (Apple)

iPhone 15 was launched in 2023 and it became the highest selling smartphone globally in the Q3 of 2024. Therefore, buying this smartphone at a discounted price could come as a great benefit. Check out how you can get an iPhone 15 at a reasonable price from Flipkart.

iPhone 15 discount and offers

According to Flipkart, the iPhone 15 originally retailed for Rs.69900 for the 128GB storage variant. However, during the Black Friday Sale, it's available at just Rs.58499, giving buyers a 16% discount on a flagship smartphone.

This is not it, buyers can also take advantage of bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of iPhone 15. Based on Flipkart’s offer listing, buyers can avail 10% off up to Rs.1250 on all Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs.5000. On the other hand, buyers can also get 10% off up to Rs.1250 on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card EMI transactions on orders of Rs.5000 and above.

Alongside bank offers, buyers can get up to Rs.53200 off on iPhone 15 using the exchange offer. However, the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions. Therefore, make sure your old smartphone is in good condition to get the highest exchange value.

Why you should buy the iPhone 15?

iPhone 15 was launched with massive upgrades over the iPhone 14 model, which attracted more buyers. With the iPhone 15, Apple launched a new glass-back design with fresh colour options. The smartphone features a 6.1-inch super retina XDR display that offers a 60Hz refresh rate and a Dynamic Island on the top of the display. The iPhone 15 is powered by A16 Bionic chip, offering flagship performance.

The smartphone features a dual camera setup consisting of a 48MP main camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera. It also offers lasting battery life and fast charging support. Therefore, users can take advantage of all the advanced features.