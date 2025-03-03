Menu Explore
iPhone 16 available with a discount of over 13,000 on Amazon: Check offer details

ByShaurya Sharma
Mar 03, 2025 04:22 PM IST

Here's how you can grab the iPhone 16 at a great price on Amazon as of March 3 2025.

If you've been wanting to purchase the iPhone 16, it is now consistently available for under 70,000, with one specific offer bringing the price closer to 66,000, making it a great deal. Curious about how this deal works on Amazon? Read on for the details.

Planning to get the iPhone 16 series? Know if it's worth the upgrade considering your current device. (Bloomberg)
Planning to get the iPhone 16 series? Know if it's worth the upgrade considering your current device. (Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 For 66,7555: Offer Details

The iPhone 16 is currently retailing at 72,900 for the 128GB model in the Ultramarine colourway. Now, you have two ways to bring this price down further. If you use an SBI or ICICI Bank credit card, you get an instant 4,000 discount, reducing the price to 68,900.

However, there is an even better deal available, which works if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card and an Amazon Prime account. This allows you to get a 5% cashback on the total purchase value. Additionally, you also get an instant discount of 2,500, bringing the price down to 70,400. Later, after your billing cycle, you will receive 3,645 as cashback in your Amazon Pay balance, effectively bringing the price down to 66,755. That’s over 13,000 less than the MRP.

Loading Suggestions...

iPhone 16e or iPhone 16: Which One To Buy?

iPhone 16e has been launched for 59,900, and is available for around 50,000–56,000 after cashback offers. This makes it 10,000 cheaper than the offer price of the iPhone 16. However, there are compromises. The iPhone 16 comes with the latest Camera Control button, also seen in the iPhone 16 Pro, and features the Apple A18 chipset, which has one extra GPU core compared to the A18 in the iPhone 16e. Both phones support Apple Intelligence, so there is no major difference there, but the iPhone 16 does have a brighter display.

There are small differences between the two models, and if you are okay with them, the iPhone 16e is a solid option. However, if you have the budget and can stretch it a little, going for the iPhone 16 would be the better choice.

Follow Us On