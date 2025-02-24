iPhone 16 is available at under 68000 on Amazon: Know about latest offers



Apple’s newest iPhone 16 model has become one of the most selling models in the flagship segment, attracting several buyers. This year Apple has introduced several upgrades to the standard model, from design to hardware, everything’s new which makes the smartphone even more attractive than previous generation models. If you are someone who has been planning to buy this compact yet powerful smartphone, then Amazon is providing a massive price drop on the iPhone 16. Alongside e-commerce discounts, buyers can get additional benefits with bank and exchange offers, allowing them to save a huge amount of money on buying the latest flagship series smartphone. Grab iPhone 16 at a reasonable price, here’s everything you need to know.(Bloomberg)

Also read: iPhone 16e goes on sale on 28 February: Know how to grab up to Rs.10000 discount on your purchase

iPhone 16 discount and offers on Amazon

The iPhone 16 was announced at a starting price of Rs.79990 for 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variants. However, on Amazon, the smartphone is only available at Rs.72900, giving buyers a 9% discount on the latest iPhone 16. In addition to Amazon discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to further reduce the price of the smartphone and get it at a much lower price.

Bank offers: Buyers can get a flat R.4000 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.47940. If you do not have an ICICI card, then you can also get a similar discount using the SBI Credit Card and Kotak Bank Credit Card.

Also read: Apple may launch M4 MacBook Air in March, alongside multiple product updates in 2025

Exchange offer: Buyers can get up to Rs.22800 off on an iPhone 16 if they exchange their old smartphone for an iPhone 16. Buyers can get the maximum exchange rate if they already own an older generation iPhone, or if the smartphone is in good working condition.

Loading Suggestions...

Is the iPhone 16 worth buying?

iPhone 16 received a significant upgrade over its predecessor, not only did it come with a new camera module, but it also came with a new chip which is very rare for the iPhone’s standard model. The smartphone is powered by the new A18 chip paired with upgraded 8GB RAM, allowing users to enjoy faster performance and Apple Intelligence features. The smartphone features a new Camera control button which not only manages camera app functionalities, but also activates Apple’s famous AI features known as Visual Intelligence, making it one of the advanced iPhone 16 models.

Also read: iOS 18.4 beta officially rolls out: Know about new features and upgrades