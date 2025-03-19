iPhone 16 price dropped on Amazon: Know about latest bank offers

Since the launch of Apple’s affordable flagship device, the iPhone 16e, people have been comparing the smartphone with the high-end iPhone 16 model which was launched last year in September. While iPhone 16e is an impressive device, it is launched at a whopping price and it also misses out on several features that the iPhone 16 provides at a slightly higher price. Therefore, just by paying a few thousand more, buyers can opt for the iPhone 16 model to experience the flagship performance with the latest AI features and the new camera control button as well. Additionally, Amazon is also providing a massive price drop on the iPhone 16, allowing buyers to get it at a lower price. Therefore, check out the latest deals and offers available on the iPhone 16 model on Amazon. Grab iPhone 16 at under Rs.70000 on Amazon, here’s all the bank offers and exchange details.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 discount on Amazon

iPhone 16 originally retails for Rs.79900 for a 128GB storage variant. However, buyers can get it for just Rs.73400 on Amazon, at an 8% discount. To further reduce the price, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers, giving them extra benefits to reduce the cost of the smartphone.

Bank offer: Buyers can avail flat Rs.4000 instant discount on SBI and ICICI Bank Credit Card transitions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.47940. Buyers can also get a flat Rs. 2500 instant discount on ICICI Credit CBCC Credit Card at a minimum purchase value of Rs.47940.

Exchange offer: Buyers can grab up to Rs.22800 discount on iPhone 16 by exchanging their old smartphone. However, the exchange value will solely be based on the smartphone's model and working. For instance, if you own an iPhone 13 model at a great working condition then you can retain a full exchange value.

This could be a great deal for smartphone buyers of iPhone 16 over the newly launched iPhone 16e model at Rs.59990.

Why should you buy an iPhone 16?

The iPhone 16 has received a major hardware upgrade with 8GB RAM and the new A18 chip. This combination has allowed the smartphone to be future-ready for all AI advancements and to support current Apple Intelligence features. It also comes with a new camera control button to access all the app functionalities or activate the Visual Intelligence feature. Therefore, considering the current deal on Amazon, the iPhone 16 could be a great option.