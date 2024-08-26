iPhone 16 series launch in September: 7 cool things to expect

iPhone 16 series is all but confirmed to launch on 10th September next month, and so far, we have a wealth of details about the next mainline phones from the Cupertino tech giant. There are several key features that Apple is expected to introduce, both new and old, which will make the iPhone 16 series quite refined and feature-rich. iPhone 16 series is going to feature a slew of new features. (Representational image)(REUTERS)

Here are eight exciting things you can expect from the Apple iPhone 16 series:

Apple Intelligence

This is set to be the standout feature of the iPhone 16 series, thanks to the A18 series chipsets that all the iPhone 16 models—the iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, iPhone 16, and iPhone 16 Plus—will incorporate. It will enable features like Genmoji, Image Playground, Grammar tools, and more.

Also Read: OnePlus reportedly asking ₹42,000 to repair phone that costs ₹38,700 now

Titanium Build

iPhone 16 Pro models are more or less confirmed to feature titanium for the device frame. This means, just like the iPhone 15 Pro, the iPhone 16 Pro will be durable and scratch-resistant over time. Here’s our article showing how the iPhone 15 Pro has held up over more than a year.

5x Zoom Lens

Previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, both iPhone 16 Pro models will feature 5x telephoto tetraprism cameras for increased reach. This will also allow users to capture lifelike portraits with SLR and mirrorless camera-like background compression and bokeh.

Also Read: OnePlus and OPPO’s upcoming phones may get Apple MagSafe-style wireless charging, accessories: Details here

Capture Button

This hardware addition has been rumoured for some time now, and at this point, multiple reports and sources have mentioned that all four new iPhone 16 models will include the Capture Button. It isn’t clear whether it will be a capacitive button or a physical button that you press, but it may allow you to half-press to focus, and could also feature haptic feedback to indicate a successful click.

Spatial Video with iPhone 16 Vanilla Models

iPhone 16 vanilla models are likely to feature a vertical camera layout, similar to models like the iPhone 12 and earlier. This is likely to support capturing Spatial Video for the Apple Vision Pro. Currently, the iPhone 15 Pro is the only phone that supports Spatial Video, and it has an ultra-wide camera positioned above the main wide camera. The iPhone 16 may feature a similar setup.

New Colours

As with every year, Apple is expected to introduce several new colours with the iPhone lineup. For the iPhone 16 Pro, Apple is anticipated to introduce a Desert Titanium colourway, which is expected to be a shade between gold and bronze. This is likely to replace the blue titanium colourway and join the Natural Titanium, Black Titanium, and White Titanium colourways.

Also Read: iQOO Z9s Pro 5G vs Realme 13 Pro 5G: Know which mid-range Pro smartphone to consider

New Screens

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to feature new displays, increasing from 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches to 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively. This is likely to be good news for users who appreciate larger phones, though those who prefer smaller screens may not be as pleased.