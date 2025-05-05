iPhone 16e drops to lowest-ever price on Amazon: Worth buying?

iPhone 16e price drop: If you’ve been eyeing an iPhone upgrade but hesitating due to its high cost, now might be the perfect time to consider the iPhone 16e. The latest model in Apple's smartphone lineup is now available at its lowest price ever, thanks to Amazon's ongoing Great Summer Sale. Here’s how you can grab this latest iPhone at lower prices and why you should consider buying the iPhone 16e. Amazon is offering the iPhone 16e at the lowest price yet, with discounts, exchange, and bank offers available.(Apple)

iPhone 16e Price Drop

Currently, the iPhone 16e is listed at just Rs. 53,999 for the 128GB variant, a significant drop from its launch price of Rs. 59,900. This discount means you can save nearly Rs. 6,000, making it an attractive option if you're looking for a budget-friendly yet powerful device. For those looking to save even more, using select bank cards can further bring down the cost by Rs. 1,250, lowering the price to under Rs. 53,000.

That’s not all! You can get even better deals by trading in your old phone. Amazon is offering an exchange offer of up to ₹50,150 on your old device, depending on the phone’s condition and model.

Now, what makes the iPhone 16e stand out, especially when compared to other models like the iPhone 15? It may not have the same flashy design as some of its higher-end counterparts, but it brings solid improvements. The iPhone 16e features Apple’s latest suite of AI-driven Apple Intelligence features, which are missing in the older iPhone 15 and other models.

The device also includes some notable upgrades. It comes with an Action Button, USB-C charging, and wireless charging, along with a long-lasting battery. Additionally, the iPhone 16e is the first to feature Apple’s own 5G modem, which ensures better connectivity and performance than its predecessors.

The device is powered by Apple’s powerful A18 chip paired with 8GB of RAM and offers smooth performance, even for demanding apps and mobile games. It also runs on iOS 18.4 and is IP68-certified for dust and water resistance, meaning it can withstand tough conditions.

In terms of the camera, the iPhone 16e is equipped with a 48MP wide-angle camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a 2x optical zoom, and HDR video recording with Dolby Vision at 4K 60 fps. It also supports Cinematic mode with up to 4K HDR at 30 fps. It has a 12MP camera on the front that can record in 4K at 60 fps, making it an excellent option for selfies and video calls.

While the iPhone 16e may not have all the premium features of the more expensive models, it offers great value for those looking to experience the Apple ecosystem without breaking the bank. If you're willing to overlook a few missing features, this deal might just be the perfect opportunity to own the latest iPhone.