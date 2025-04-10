iPhone 16e gets a huge 8,414 discount on Amazon – Here’s how the deal works

Apple launched the iPhone 16e in February this year at a price of ₹59,900, which many people felt was a bit high for what it offers. It’s priced close to the iPhone 16, especially now that the iPhone 16 often gets discounts. The good news is that a few months after launch, the price of the iPhone 16e has dropped. You can now buy it with a discount of over ₹8,000, thanks to a mix of direct price cuts and bank card offers. Here's how these deals work. Apple's newest phone - iPhone 16e. It's prices start from ₹ 59,900.(Apple)

iPhone 16e With ₹ 8,414 Discount: Check Deal

At present, the iPhone 16e (128 GB variant) in both black and white colourways is listed for ₹56,790. This marks a price drop of ₹3,200 compared to its MRP.

If you purchase it using an Amazon ICICI Bank credit card, you can avail of an additional ₹2,000 instant discount, bringing the price down to ₹54,790. Furth, credited after the billing cycle. This brings the net effective price down to just ₹51,486, which is ₹8,414 less than the original MRP. That’s certainly a significant saving, and now might be the ideal time to buy the iPhone 16e if you've been considering it.

There’s another option to get a card discount: using an Axis Bank credit card gives you a ₹4,000 discount, bringing the effective price to ₹52,790. The same offer applies to standard ICICI Bank credit cards as well.

So, Should You Buy The iPhone 16e At This Price?

While it is still on the higher side, the pricing can be justified when you consider its internals. It features the same 48MP primary camera as the iPhone 16, and it uses the A18 chipset, making it eligible for Apple Intelligence features. The 16e also sports a more modern design compared to previous models and offers performance on par with the iPhone 16.

However, there are a few trade-offs, most notably, the display. You don’t get the Dynamic Island; instead, it retains the older notch design. More importantly, it lacks the ultra-wide lens found on the iPhone 16.

Still, if you choose the iPhone 16e over the iPhone 16, you could save around ₹20,000 based on current pricing. If the ultra-wide angle lens and Dynamic Island aren’t important to you, the iPhone 16e certainly offers good value at its current price point.

