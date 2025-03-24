iPhone 16e gets 6795 price drop on Amazon: Know how to get the best deal

It has only been a month since the iPhone 16e launched and now, on Amazon India, the phone has finally dropped in price. The 128GB model now costs ₹58,400.However, to sweeten the deal further, you must combine bank offers. Here’s how to get the best possible deal on the iPhone 16e so that you don’t have to pay the MRP. Apple's newest phone - iPhone 16e. It's prices start from ₹ 59,900, making it the most affordable iPhone in the latest 16 series.(Apple)

The iPhone 16e 128GB is available for under ₹ 54,000. Here’s how to get this deal.

As mentioned, it is currently available for ₹58,400 on Amazon, and this applies to both the black and white colour variants.

However, if you have an ICICI Bank or SBI credit card, you can get an instant ₹4,000 discount, bringing the price down to ₹54,400, significantly lower than the MRP.

However, the maximum discount can be availed through the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, which offers both an instant discount and cashback later. If you complete the full transaction using this card, you will receive an instant ₹2,500 discount, bringing the effective price down to ₹55,900. Later, after your billing cycle, and if you have an Amazon Prime account, you will get an additional 5% cashback, amounting to ₹2,795.

This further reduces the net effective price to ₹53,105, which is ₹6,795 less than the official price of ₹59,900.

iPhone 16e vs iPhone 16: What’s different?

Firstly, let’s discuss what remains the same. The iPhone 16e features the Apple A18 chip, which facilitates Apple Intelligence on the device. The RAM remains the same, offering a smooth performance experience.

The primary sensor is 48MP, just like on the iPhone 16, and supports Apple’s Fusion Camera technology, allowing for 2x optical-quality zoom shots.

However, the iPhone 16e lacks an ultra-wide camera, which is present on the iPhone 16. If you take a lot of ultra-wide photos, this might be a noticeable omission.

Additionally, it does not feature the Dynamic Island. Instead, it has a 6.1-inch display with a notch, similar to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 models. Also, the new Camera Control is missing, tooz but the Action Button makes it.

These are some of the major compromises to consider if you choose to buy the iPhone 16e. However, at an effective price of ₹53,000–54,000, it could still be a great deal.