Saturday, Jul 12, 2025
iPhone 16e price down by 12,000 during Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale - Should you buy?

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Jul 12, 2025 10:38 AM IST

You can buy the iPhone 16e for ₹47,999 during the ongoing Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale. Here's how.

iPhone 16e 128 GB: Built for Apple Intelligence, A18 Chip, Supersized Battery Life, 48MP Fusion. Camera, 15.40 cm (6.1″) Super Retina XDR Display; White

₹49,999

iPhone 16e launched earlier this year at 59,900, and many were left a little disappointed by the price point. However, with the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025 now in full swing, the phone has received a substantial discount, almost 12,000 off, making it a much better deal than at launch. So, how can you get the iPhone 16e for just 47,999, by combining it with bank offers? Read on for the details.

iPhone 16e features a 48MP single rear camera.(Aishwarya Panda-HT)
iPhone 16e With 12,000 Discount

Currently on Amazon, the iPhone 16e 128GB, available in both black and white, is listed at 49,999. That alone is a nearly 10,000 drop from the original MRP. But if you have an SBI or ICICI Bank credit card, you can sweeten the deal, and avail an additional discount of 2,000. This brings the effective price down to 47,999, making it a total discount of around 12,000 from the original launch price.

iPhone 16e: What It Brings To The Table

The iPhone 16e is Apple’s latest and most affordable smartphone in its current lineup. It features the same Apple A18 chip found in the standard iPhone 16, and a 48MP Fusion camera, a single-lens setup that supports 2x Optical Quality zoom. It also has a 6.1-inch display, the same size as the iPhone 16, although it features a notch instead of the Dynamic Island.

The phone supports Apple Intelligence, Apple’s latest AI suite, and offers most of the features found on flagship iPhones, including Image Playground, Visual Intelligence, and more. Plus, it also packs the Action button. However, it does skip the Camera Control button, which is reserved for the more premium models.

If you're looking for a solid, no-nonsense iPhone with the latest chip, decent camera, and good AI features, and don’t necessarily care about extras like a triple-camera setup or Dynamic Island, the iPhone 16e at 47,999 is a great value for some.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Prime Day Sale (July 2025) Grab amazing deals on washing machines, refrigerators, laptops, kitchen appliances, tv, gadgets and more in Amazon Sale 2025
