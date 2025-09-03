Search
Wed, Sept 03, 2025
iPhone 17 launch hype: OnePlus 15 5G mobile may dominate with…

ByAishwarya Panda
Published on: Sept 03, 2025 08:44 pm IST

Buying iPhone 17 this month? You may want to check out this significant charging and battery upgrade for OnePlus 15 5G. 

Apple and Samsung have set the bar very low when it comes to smartphones’ charging speed. Whereas several Android flagships offer up to 100W fast charging, at least for their flagship model. Now to compete with the upcoming iPhone 17 series and Samsung Galaxy S26 models, the OnePlus 15 5G is expected to dominate with a massive battery and even faster charging. Recently, the OnePlus 15 5G was spotted on TÜV certification, revealing crucial details about the battery and charging speed. Therefore, if you are waiting for the flagship upgrade, you may want to wait for the upcoming OnePlus flagship.

The OnePlus 15 5G will likely set a higher bar in the flagship market with 120W charging. (OnePlus)
OnePlus 15 5G battery and charging speed

According to the latest TÜV certification (via Phone Arena), the OnePlus 15 5G was spotted with model number CPH2747. It was revealed that the smartphone could support 120W fast charging, showcasing 20% faster charging than the OnePlus 13’s 100W support. Although it is not confirmed that the mentioned model number is the OnePlus 15, however, OnePlus flagships in China are reported to have “P” in their model numbers, making it one of the biggest hints.

While OnePlus is targeting 120W charging, the iPhone 17 models are expected to offer a 35W charger, whereas the Galaxy S26 series could reach up to 45W. Therefore, OnePlus could set the right example for upcoming flagship phones, if the rumours turn out to be true.

In addition, the smartphone is expected to be backed by a massive 7000mAh battery. Hence, the OnePlus 15 may not only offer fast charging, but also a longer battery life in comparison to the competition.

OnePlus 15 5G: What to expect

The OnePlus 15 5G is expected to feature a 6.87-inch AMOLED display that may offer a 165Hz refresh rate and up to 1.5K resolution. It will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 processor, bringing flagship performance. Apart from these upgrades, we can expect a new camera system that may enhance the image quality.

Explore everything about the upcoming iPhone 17 ,from the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max to the lighter iPhone 17 Air .Get insights on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and official launch date.
