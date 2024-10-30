iPhone 17 Pro Max launch in 2025: Know about top 5 awaited upgrades

iPhone 17 series has been creating huge buzz among tech enthusiasts as early rumours regarding the device started to spread rapidly. Now, in a new leak, Apple is rumoured to start the development of the base iPhone 17 model anytime soon in India, as it slowly eliminating its dependence on China. While the entire iPhone 17 series is slated for greater upgrades, fans are quite excited about the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which will likely go through a major hardware revamp. iPhone 17 Pro Max launch in September 2025, know what’s coming ahead of the launch(Bloomberg)

Over the past few weeks, we have come across several leaks surrounding the iPhone 17 Pro Max, giving an idea of what Apple may reveal next. However, to have a more detailed understanding, we have compiled the top 5 upgrades coming to iPhone 17 Pro Max which are due for a very long time.

Top 5 iPhone 17 Pro Max upgrades

Apple A-series chip and upgraded RAM: With iPhone 17 Pro Max, Apple is planning for a major hardware upgrade with the new A19 Pro chip. Alongside the new generation chip, the smartphone may also offer 12GB RAM, significantly boosting the performance. This upgrade will also enable the company to run demanding Artificial Intelligence (AI) based tasks with Apple Intelligence. Therefore, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could become a performance beast next year.

48MP triple camera: Apple is also rumoured to upgrade the iPhone 17 Pro Max camera. Reportedly, the smartphone is expected to feature a triple camera setup that will likely include a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera and finally a 48MP telephoto lens that may offer 5x optical zoom. Alongside these changes, the front-facing camera will likely get an upgrade from a 12MP to a 24MP selfie camera. Therefore, the iPhone 17 Pro Max camera could provide a better image quality in comparison to the current iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Smaller Dynamic Island: The iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to get some minor design upgrades as rumours suggest. In just a few days, we came across rumours suggesting that Apple may redesign the Dynamic Island which will be significantly narrower. Therefore, the display would look bigger or more premium despite being the same 6.9-inch in size.

New button and colour option: Leaks also suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro Max may get a whole new button which will have the ability to manage tasks for Action as well as Volume button. However, this new button may only come to the Pro Max model. Apart from a new button, Apple is also expected to bring a new green or teal titanium colour option.