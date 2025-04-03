iPhone 17 Pro to get a new telephoto lens, but a cost: Here’s what we know

Apple iPhone models are popularly known for their seamless software experiences and advanced camera capabilities. Over the years, people have relied on Pro models for their camera and photography requirements. Now, as we wait for the launch of the iPhone 17 Pro models, we are expecting some major upgrades. iPhone 17 Pro is launching with an upgraded 48MP telephoto camera.(Unsplash)

Over the past few months, we have been hearing about a 48MP triple camera setup for the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max. This means, all three sensors will have 48MP resolution. Therefore, Apple may introduce a new 48MP telephoto lens with the new generation iPhone. Now, new information surrounding the telephoto lens has come forward, which may not excite buyers.

iPhone 17 Pro camera upgrades

This year we expect the iPhone 17 Pro models to get three 48MP sensors that may include a telephoto lens as well. While several reports and tipsters have been sharing similar information, a new leak has come forward which emphasizes the upgrade of the telephoto lens. While the telephoto lens is getting an upgrade from 12MP to 48MP, the iPhone 17 Pro may not provide 5x optical zooming capability as the iPhone 16 Pro models.

Tipster Majin Bu claims that the 48MP telephoto lens may offer 3.5x optical zoom but a greater digital crop, which is a post-processing technique to refine the final image. It is further reported that the iPhone 17 Pro with 3.5x optical zoom will enable users to capture better portrait images, and it will provide up to 7x digital zoom. Therefore, if these claims are true, then iPhone 17 Pro buyers may have to think or wait for real-time reviews before buying the smartphone.

iPhone 17 Pro: What we expect

Apart from rear camera upgrades, the iPhone 17 Pro models will likely get upgraded 24MP selfie cameras. The smartphone may come with a new A19 Pro series chip and upgraded 12GB RAM. The smartphone may also get a major design overhaul as it is rumoured to bring back the aluminium frame. It is also slated to get a new expanded camera module, which may change the look and feel of the smartphone.

The iPhone 17 Pro Max model is also expected to get a new thermal cooling system with vapour chambers and a bigger battery, offering a smoother performance. Therefore, the iPhone 17 Pro models may get significant upgrades.