iPhone SE 4 launch soon: Will Apple Intelligence drive sales for mid-ranger?

Apple has been developing plans for introducing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to its customers for quite some time now. While Apple Intelligence has been introduced, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series users are still waiting to get hands-on experience as it is still under beta testing. Know how Apple could benefit from Apple Intelligence in iPhone SE 4.(Unsplash)

For the past few years, smartphone users have been upgrading their smartphones to experience AI and buying top-end products such as Google Pixel, Samsung S-series, and other high mid-range smartphones. Several OEMs have started to integrate AI into their mid-range and affordable-range smartphones as well. Now, Apple also has plans to introduce Apple Intelligence to its upcoming affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4. However, will it be the main marketing strategy for the iPhone mid-ranger? Know what’s coming next year.

Will Apple Intelligence be the main attraction for iPhone SE 4?

Apple has been marketing Apple Intelligence since the launch of the iPhone 16 series. However, the new generation iPhone missed the AI feature as Apple delayed the official rollout. Now, some of the Apple AI features are expected to roll out on October 28 in the US. Now, as the iPhone SE 4 launch nears, experts including Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman speculate the new affordable iPhone will be backed by Apple Intelligence. However, it is unsure what features will be introduced during the initial stages.

If rumours are true, then the iPhone SE 4 would become the first affordable iPhone device with advanced AI capabilities, making it the perfect opportunity for tech giants to market the smartphone. To integrate AI, Apple will likely include the A17 Pro or the A18 series chip along with 8GB of RAM, which would be a significant upgrade in comparison to the iPhone SE 3.

Since the iPhone SE model has not been upgraded since 2022, Apple will have several selling points to market the new generation apart from AI features. Rumours suggest that the smartphone will likely come with a bigger 6.1-inch OLED display with a Dynamic Island-like notch, Face-ID feature, and an Action Button. As of now, all these features are limited to Apple flagships.

Now, we will have to wait until March 2025 to know what iPhone SE 4 will have in store for the users as rumours about the device are looking quite promising. Additionally, there are also speculations about a slight price hike as several major upgrades are coming to the smartphone.