Is your OnePlus phone sending data to China? US lawmakers raise alarm

Two U.S. lawmakers have requested an investigation into OnePlus, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, over concerns that the company collects user data without permission and sends it to servers in China. Representatives John Moolenaar and Raja Krishnamoorthi addressed a letter to the U.S. Commerce Department asking for a review of the security risks posed by OnePlus devices. US lawmakers seek probe into OnePlus over concerns of unauthorised user data collection and possible China links.(Ijaj Khan/HT)

US Lawmakers Seek Probe into OnePlus Data Practices

According to a Reuters report, the lawmakers pointed out that OnePlus smartphones might be gathering sensitive personal information, including screenshots, without clear user consent. Their letter asks the Commerce Department to determine exactly what type of data OnePlus collects and how it is handled. They referenced a commercial analysis that flagged the company's data collection practices as potentially unsafe.

Also read: Super App race: How US startups are building all-in-one platforms

Moolenaar and Krishnamoorthi expressed worries that OnePlus could be transferring this personal data to servers controlled by entities based in China. This concern comes amid broader U.S. scrutiny of Chinese technology companies and their handling of American consumer data.

This is not the first time the U.S. government has raised questions about Chinese tech firms. In 2020, Huawei faced federal charges related to coercion and intellectual property theft. Although Huawei temporarily avoided certain trade restrictions, it remained under close observation for national security issues. Similarly, the social media app TikTok came under fire in 2022 when U.S. officials alleged it shared sensitive user data with its Chinese parent company, ByteDance. At that time, FCC Commissioner Brendan Carr said the app collected large amounts of data that appeared accessible in Beijing.

Also read: Gemini’s dramatic apologies: Why Google’s chatbot sometimes says it should “switch itself off” after failing tasks

Impact on Consumers and the Smartphone Market

The current calls to investigate OnePlus reflect ongoing concerns about whether data collected by Chinese-owned companies could be accessed by foreign governments. The lawmakers want to confirm if OnePlus phones pose national security risks and want the government to take action if necessary.

At present, there is no official confirmation that OnePlus has misused user data. However, this situation highlights growing attention to data privacy in the U.S., especially regarding Chinese technology firms.

Also read: Self-Regulation in Action: How Probo’s Safety Features Promote Responsible Gaming

Despite these concerns, OnePlus remains a small player in the U.S. smartphone market but offers features not commonly found in competitors. For instance, OnePlus phones often lead in battery size and charging speed. The OnePlus 13 includes a 6,000mAh battery with fast wired and wireless charging, compared to Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra, which has a smaller 5,000mAh battery and slower charging options. A potential ban on OnePlus could reduce consumer choices for phones with advanced battery technologies in the U.S. market.