itel Zeno 5G budget smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 launched in India

itel has introduced its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the itel Zeno 5G, in India. This new device brings 5G connectivity to the brand’s lineup and aims to deliver essential features for everyday users. The phone runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor and includes AI-driven functionalities designed to enhance the user experience. The itel Zeno 5G is priced at Rs. 9,299 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. (itel)

itel Zeno 5G: Display and Design

The Zeno 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, according to the brand. It has a slim profile measuring 7.8mm in thickness. It also offers protection against dust and water with an IP54 rating, and includes Panda MN228 glass for added screen durability.

itel Zeno 5G: Camera and AI Features

This smartphone comes with a 50MP single camera setup on the rear and an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling. It also integrates itel’s AI assistant, Aivana, which supports writing, translation, and text correction tasks, aiming to help users with productivity and communication.

itel Zeno 5G: Performance and Software

Under the hood, the itel Zeno 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB of RAM (4GB physical plus 4GB virtual) and 128GB of internal storage. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and charges via a 10W adapter. It runs on Android 14 out of the box and supports dual 5G SIM cards, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, an IR blaster, and USB-C connectivity.

itel Zeno 5G: Price and Availability

The itel Zeno 5G is priced at Rs. 9,299 in India. Users can also take advantage of a Rs. 1,000 Amazon coupon to get the device at a lower price. itel Zeno 5G is available in three colour options: Calx Titanium, Shadow Black, and Wave Green, and it will be available exclusively on Amazon starting June 10. Additionally, the company also offers free screen replacement within 100 days of purchase.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of itel India, said the Zeno 5G represents the brand’s focus on innovation and delivering a smartphone capable of handling daily work and entertainment. He stated that the phone’s 5G support, AI features, and sturdy build as key advantages for users entering the new era of smartphones.