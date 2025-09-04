James Dyson expands global portfolio with quiet air purifier, slim PencilVac and AI robot

Dyson unveiled its latest global product line-up in Berlin today, introducing new designs across floor care, robotics, personal cooling and hair care. Sir James Dyson emphasised that the company’s new machines continue to focus on solving everyday problems through engineering, miniaturisation, and aerodynamics. The India launch timeline of the products will be confirmed closer to availability. Dyson introduced several new products in Berlin, including the HushJet Purifier Compact and the PencilVac vacuum. (Ayushman Chawla-HT)

Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact

The headline announcement, for the Indian market, was the Dyson HushJet Purifier Compact, a smaller but powerful addition to Dyson’s purification range. It introduces the new HushJet nozzle – technology designed to smooth airflow and reduce turbulence, lowering noise levels while maintaining purification strength.

Dyson said: “Some compact purifiers on the market can be as loud as 60 decibels, whereas this remains at just 44 decibels at full flow – and only 24 in sleep mode. We have developed a way to smooth high-speed airflow to minimise turbulence and aerodynamic noise, allowing very high-volume airflow while generating minimal noise.”

Roughly one-third the size of Dyson’s Big+Quiet machine, the HushJet Compact delivers up to 80% of its purification capacity. Dyson claims it captures 99.97% of pollutants as small as 0.3 microns, targeting everyday household particles such as dust, allergens and smoke.

Dyson PencilVac

Dyson also revealed what it describes as the world’s slimmest vacuum cleaner, the Dyson PencilVac, at just 38mm in diameter. It is powered by the company’s new Hyperdymium 140k motor, comparable in size to a two-euro coin.

The vacuum features dual green laser illumination, app connectivity and a dust compaction system that increases bin capacity fivefold. Its cleaner head incorporates four self-cleaning conical brush bars, designed to remove hair and debris from all edges.

Dyson V8 Cyclone

The Dyson V8 Cyclone is an upgrade to the long-running V8 cordless vacuum. The new version provides 30% more suction power and up to 60 minutes of fade-free cleaning, supported by a hot-swappable battery system. It introduces a triggerless power button and three cleaning modes. A self-emptying dock will be added in 2026.

Dyson V16 Piston Animal

The Dyson V16 Piston Animal marks Dyson’s push into more powerful cordless systems, delivering 315 air watts of suction via the company’s densest Hyperdymium motor. Its upgraded Submarine 2.0 wet roller head allows for floor washing in addition to vacuuming, while the CleanCompaktor bin can store up to 30 days of compressed dust.

Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene

Designed as a lightweight wet-and-dry cleaner, the Dyson Clean+Wash Hygiene avoids filters, which Dyson says can trap bacteria and cause odours. Instead, dirty water remains sealed within the cleaner head. A denser microfibre roller, weighing just 3.7kg, provides streak-free cleaning with minimal maintenance.

Dyson said: “The most striking thing about a floor cleaned with this machine is that there is no dirt smearing. Other wet cleaners rely on filters which trap bacteria and emit foul odours – ours avoids that entirely.”

Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai Robot

The Dyson Spot+Scrub Ai Robot adds AI-powered stain detection, adaptive cleaning behaviour and object recognition to Dyson’s robotic range. Its wet roller self-cleans during operation, while a cyclonic, bagless dock maintains hygiene between cleans.

Other launches

Dyson also showcased new versions of its personal care products:

Dyson Supersonic r – a smaller, more powerful hair dryer with intelligent attachments.

Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x – a multi-styler with doubled airflow for faster wrapping and drying.

Dyson Hot+Cool HF1 – a quieter, more efficient heater-fan.

Dyson Cool CF1 fan – a refreshed bladeless cooling fan.

Dyson Omega haircare range – a formulation based on omega-rich oils, including ingredients from Dyson’s farms in Lincolnshire.