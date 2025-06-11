JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS review: Feature-packed TWS earbuds at 5,999

JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS review: Affordable earbuds usually come with compromises. Either the ANC is patchy, the audio feels flat, the battery gives up too soon, or worse, one of them gives up within 4-5 months of use. But JBL seems to be pushing back against that trend with its new Tune Beam 2 TWS, launched at ₹5,999. While JBL is a trusted brand when it comes to audio, do JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS Earbuds live up to the hype?

Now, JBL is not a new name when it comes to audio devices like headphones, Bluetooth speakers, soundbars or even wired earphones. And sure, most of the JBL earbuds tick the same boxes like ANC, bass-heavy tuning, ambient sound control, JBL Headphones app integration and more. But with the Tune Beam 2, there’s a noticeable buzz.

What’s really driving this hype? Are they genuinely that good? I’ve been using them through work calls, workouts and late-night music wind-downs, I think I have cracked the code!

Let's break it all down.

JBL Tune Beam 2 review

JBL is known for its audio game and with the Tune Beam 2 TWS, it’s now eyeing the budget crowd that still wants premium-like features. These earbuds promise adaptive ANC, six mics for better calls, app-level EQ tweaks and up to 48 hours of battery life. Sounds promising at ₹5,999, right?

What’s in the box?

JBL keeps it simple yet thoughtful. Inside the box, you get the Tune Beam 2 earbuds, a coloured USB Type-C charging cable and additional ear tips in different sizes for a better fit.

Design and build

The charging case is made of polycarbonate with a matte finish, giving it a neat look. It has a flat base, so it sits upright without toppling over, and a slightly curved front for a comfortable grip.

The earbuds have a stemless design that makes them compact, snug and lightweight enough for long hours of use without causing fatigue. They come with an IP54 rating, making them dust and splash resistant. Besides, these TWS feature an anti-earwax design that adds a layer of hygiene, especially useful if you share them with others.

Connectivity and features

Pairing is smooth, thanks to Bluetooth 5.3. Once paired, they reconnect instantly. You also get 10mm drivers with JBL’s Signature Sound, so the audio feels full, with clean bass, crisp vocals and no distortion even at higher volumes.

There are six microphones, along with a voice-aware mode that lets you hear your own voice during calls. Call quality is genuinely impressive even in noisy environments like traffic or crowded metros. A single tap on the earbuds can toggle the ANC on and off.

JBL Headphones App connectivity

The JBL Headphones App integration is a big plus. You can tweak EQ settings, adjust the strength of adaptive noise cancellation and switch between Ambient Aware or Smart Ambient modes, depending on how much of the outside world you want to let in.

There are even modes like Smart Audio and Smart Video, which optimise the earbuds based on how you’re using them, for instance, for calls, music or streaming content. The app also handles software updates and bug fixes, keeping the experience stable in the long run.

JBL Headphones App integration

That said, I found some quirks as well. The touch sensors are overly sensitive! A light brush or accidental tap can pause or skip tracks (depending on your set controls). And oddly, removing the earbuds from your ears doesn’t pause the music, something we’ve come to expect even from more affordable models.

Battery and charging

Each earbud has a 65mAh battery, while the case packs a 590mAh battery. From zero, it takes about 1.5 hours to fully charge, but a 10-minute top-up can give you 2–3 hours of playback, which is a great feature when you are in a hurry.

With ANC on, you can enjoy up to 10 hours of playback on a single charge. If you turn it off, the battery stretches to around 12–13 hours. On average, including the case's battery, you can easily get 4-5 days of use with these JBL TWS earbuds.

Real-world experience of the JBL Tune Beam 2 TWS earbuds

Over the past few weeks, I’ve used the Tune Beam 2 during commutes, workouts, work calls and while binge-watching at night. It is safe to say that the earbuds hold up well in most situations.

They do not fall out during light workout sessions or jogging. Besides, the call clarity remains solid even in metro stations, parks or cafes. But there are small irritants. Accidentally brushing the earbuds while lying down or adjusting them triggered unwanted actions.

Moreover, with customisable sensor controls, I could easily switch from ANC mode to Ambient Aware and more without even using my phone. I also set one of the gestures to trigger Siri, and it worked surprisingly well for basic actions like making calls or sending texts.

As for comfort, the earbuds are lightweight and easy on the ears. I wore them for about 1 to 1.5 hours at a stretch without any discomfort. The stemless design gives them a snug fit and the overall shape keeps them well-balanced.

If you’re looking for feature-packed TWS earbuds under ₹6,000, the JBL Tune Beam 2 makes a strong case. Great audio, impressive ANC, solid battery life, call quality that actually delivers, and a ton of useful app-level customisation.

