Just launched! Top new electronics to check out in Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale

New launches are adding to the excitement of the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025. From tablets to smartwatches and earbuds, several electronics have just hit the market and they’re already available at attractive prices. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale newly launched electronics are on discount too!

The OnePlus Pad Lite is now up for sale with a sleek design and solid performance features. Fitness enthusiasts can check out the Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch, while music lovers might want to try the latest Sony wireless earbuds, known for their crisp sound and comfortable fit.

What makes these launches even more tempting are the limited-period offers. Along with introductory pricing, you can also enjoy exchange deals, EMI options, and bank discounts. We’ve rounded up the top new electronics launched during the sale to help you shop easy.

Loading Suggestions...

The Lenovo Idea Tab (5G + Pen) is a powerful tablet designed for smooth performance and rich media experiences. It comes with an 11-inch 2.5K display that offers sharp visuals, 500 nits brightness, and TÜV low blue light protection. With 5G and Wi-Fi support, staying connected is easy wherever you are.

It features 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, expandable up to 2TB, making it suitable for work, entertainment, and more. The 7040mAh battery gives up to 12 hours of video streaming, and the included 20W charger adds convenience.

Specifications Display 11", 2.5K resolution, 500 nits Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300 RAM/Storage 8GB + 256GB (expandable to 2TB) Battery 7040mAh, 12 hours video streaming Audio 4 speakers with Dolby Atmos Click Here to Buy Lenovo Idea Tab with Pen| 5G + Wi-Fi| 11, 2.5K Display with 500 nits Brightness| 8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM (Expandable up to 2 TB)| MediaTek Dimensity 6300| Android 15|4-Speakers with Dolby Atmos

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is built for users who need speed, storage, and smooth multitasking. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD anti-glare display with a slim design and a backlit keyboard for comfortable typing. Powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 5825U processor, it offers fast performance for everyday tasks and more demanding work.

With 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD, this laptop handles multitasking with ease. It comes with Windows 11 Home, Office Home 2024 (lifetime access), and Microsoft 365 Basic for 1 year. You also get fast charging, multiple connectivity ports, and lightweight build at 1.7 kg.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (up to 4.5GHz) Display 15.6" FHD, 60Hz, 250 nits RAM/Storage 16GB DDR4 / 512GB SSD Graphics Integrated AMD Radeon iGPU Keyboard Backlit Chiclet, Anti-glare display Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 15, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (AMD Radeon iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) M1502YA-BQ702WS

Loading Suggestions...

The Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch is designed for people who want to keep track of fitness, sleep, and daily activities with ease. It has a bright 1.75-inch AMOLED display that stays clear even under sunlight. The built-in GPS helps track movement accurately, and the battery can last up to 10 days on normal use, making it great for long days and travel.

It supports Android and iPhone, and comes with smart features like Bluetooth calling, sleep monitoring, and water resistance up to 5ATM. With over 160 sports modes and a sturdy build, it can handle everything from gym workouts to swimming.

Specifications Display 1.75" AMOLED, 2000 Nits Brightness Battery Life Up to 10 Days (Typical Use) Water Resistance 5ATM Compatibility Android & iPhone Special Features Built-in GPS, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, Zepp OS Click Here to Buy Amazfit Active 2 Square, 2000 Nits Bright AMOLED Display, Built in GPS, 10Day Battery, for Android & iPhone, Accurate Readings, BT Call, Sleep Monitor, 5ATM Water Resistant, Black Leather

Loading Suggestions...

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is now available at a deal price during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale. It comes with a stylish design in Cool Silver and packs solid performance with the Ryzen 7 5825U processor. The laptop is built for daily multitasking and office work, and comes with pre-installed Windows 11 and Office Home 2024.

As part of the ongoing Amazon Sale 2025, the device is also eligible for discounts, EMI offers, and cashback on select cards. It includes a 15.6-inch anti-glare screen, a backlit keyboard, and integrated Radeon graphics for smooth visuals.

Specifications Processor AMD Ryzen 7 5825U RAM 16GB DDR4 Storage 512GB SSD Display 15.6" FHD, 60Hz, Anti-glare Battery 42WHrs, 3-cell Li-ion Click Here to Buy ASUS Vivobook 15, AMD Ryzen 7 5825U (AMD Radeon iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg) M1502YA-BQ702WS

Loading Suggestions...

The OnePlus Pad Lite is a sleek, Wi-Fi-only tablet designed for everyday entertainment and productivity. It features a massive 11-inch (27.94 cm) display with 500 nits brightness, perfect for watching videos, reading, or browsing. Backed by a large 9340 mAh battery, the tablet delivers up to 11 hours of video playback and supports 33W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

It has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, along with smart multitasking features like Open Canvas that lets you use two apps side by side. It syncs easily with OnePlus devices and supports easy sharing across Android and iPhone platforms.

Specifications Battery 9340 mAh with 33W fast charging Display 11" 1920x1200, 500 nits, 90Hz Storage 6GB RAM + 128GB internal Audio 4 speakers, Hi-Res certified sound Processor MediaTek Helio G99 with OxygenOS 15 Click Here to Buy OnePlus Pad Lite with Biggest Battery in Segment 9340 mAh, Massive 11 (27.94 cm) Display with 500 nits Brightness & 11 Hours of Video Playback, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage, Wi-Fi Connectivity, Aero Blue

Loading Suggestions...

The Dell Vostro 3530 is now available at a deal price during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale. This thin and light 15.6-inch laptop comes with a 120Hz FHD display and runs on the 13th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It's designed for smooth everyday use with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage.

Available in Carbon Black, it features a spill-resistant keyboard and integrated Intel UHD graphics. This model also includes Windows 11 and Office Home & Student 2024, making it ready right out of the box.

Specifications Processor Intel Core i3-1305U (13th Gen) Storage 512GB SSD RAM 16GB DDR4 Display 15.6" FHD, 120Hz, 250 nits Graphics Intel UHD Graphics Click Here to Buy Dell 15 13th Gen Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i3-1305U, 15.6 FHD 120Hz 250 nits Narrow Border Display, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB, Intel UHD Graphics, Windows 11 + Office H&S 2024, Carbon Black, 1.66Kg

Loading Suggestions...

The GoPro HERO13 Black Limited Edition in Forest Green is built for adventure. Capture crisp 5.3K60 videos and sharp 27MP photos whether you're hiking, biking, or diving. It's waterproof up to 33ft and tough enough for any trip.

This model supports HB-Series lenses, offering wide-angle and macro options for different shooting styles. It also features advanced slo-mo, burst modes, and comes bundled with a battery, mounts, and a USB-C cable during the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale.

Specifications Video Resolution 5.3K60 Photo Resolution 27MP Waterproof Depth Up to 33ft (10m) Special Lens Support HB-Series (Ultra Wide + Macro) Slow Motion Up to 13x Click Here to Buy GoPro Limited Edition HERO13 Black in Forest Green - Waterproof Action Camera with 5.3K60 Video, 27MP Photo + Compatability with HB-Series Lenses

Loading Suggestions...

The 70mai A810 Dash Cam is a dual-camera setup for front and rear views, designed to capture true 4K footage using Sony’s IMX678 sensor. It delivers clear visuals of road signs, license plates, and surroundings in all light conditions.

Perfect for safety and convenience, it includes features like ADAS alerts, GPS tracking, emergency video lock, and mobile app control. During the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale, it's available with attractive Amazon deals and discounts.

Specifications Video Resolution 4K 3840x2160 Image Sensor Sony Starvis2 IMX678 Screen Size 3-inch IPS Field of View 150° wide angle Storage Support Up to 256GB microSD Click Here to Buy 70mai A810 True 4K HDR Dual Dash Cam, Built-in GPS Logger, ADAS, Sony Starvis2 IMX678, 150° Wide, Optional Parking Mode with Motion Detection & Time Lapse, Upto 256GB Supported

Loading Suggestions...

The JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds bring premium audio with Adaptive Noise Cancelling 2.0, LDAC Hi-Res sound, and Spatial 360 Audio with head tracking. Designed for comfort and clear calls, they use six AI-powered mics to reduce background noise.

A standout feature is the smart charging case with a built-in display and audio dongle function—perfect for travel and entertainment. Enjoy up to 44 hours of playback, now at a great price during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale.

Specifications Battery Life 44 hours total Audio Codec LDAC Hi-Res Audio Microphones 6 with AI Crystal Call Noise Cancellation Adaptive ANC 2.0 Connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 + Auracast Click Here to Buy JBL Award Wining Tour Pro 3 Earbuds with ANC 2.0, Hi-Res LDAC Audio,Dual Drivers with Spatial 360 Sound, 6 Mics - Perfect Calls with Crystal AI,Smart Charging Case, BT 5.3 Auracast, Low Latency, Black

Loading Suggestions...

Sony WF-C710NSA earbuds offer smart noise cancellation with dual microphones, AI-powered voice clarity, and 40-hour battery life (without ANC). Their sleek, in-ear design comes in timeless colours and supports rich sound with Sony’s DSEE and 5mm drivers.

Whether you’re on a call or listening to music, features like ambient mode, EQ customisation, and multipoint connectivity enhance your experience. Now available at a great price during Amazon’s Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025.

Specifications Battery Life 40 hrs (ANC off) / 30 hrs (ANC on) Noise Cancellation Dual-mic ANC Driver Size 5 mm Connectivity Bluetooth with Multipoint Fast Charging 5 min = 1 hr playback Click Here to Buy Sony WF-C710NSA | Dual Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds | AI Call Quality | 40Hrs Battery W/O ANC | 30Hrs Battery with ANC - Black

Similar stories for you

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025: Price drop on Samsung tablets with up to 48% off

Branded laptops up to 58% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 with top deals on Dell, HP, Apple, Lenovo and more

Branded laptops up to 58% off in Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2025 with top deals on Dell, HP, Apple, Lenovo and more

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025 live now with top deals on best gadgets and save up to 70% on big brands

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale What new electronics have launched during the Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2025? Some key launches include the OnePlus Pad Lite, Amazfit Active 2 Square smartwatch, and Sony wireless earbuds.

Are these new products available at discounted prices during the sale? Yes, many new launches are available with special sale prices, exchange offers, and bank discounts for a limited time.

Can I buy these products with EMI options? Yes, Amazon is offering no-cost EMI, exchange deals, and additional bank offers on many new electronics.

Are these new products available for a limited time only? While the products will remain available, the special launch offers and discounts are limited to the sale period.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.