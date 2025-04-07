Kawasaki’s new wolf-inspired robot can help you cross rugged terrain, watch video here

Imagine gliding over rocky hills and navigating rugged landscapes without worrying about the usual physical strain. What once seemed like a scene from a futuristic movie might soon become reality. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has introduced Corleo, a four-legged, hydrogen-powered robot designed for riders. The unveiling took place at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025, showcasing the company's latest innovation that merges artificial intelligence with clean energy technology. Kawasaki has unveiled a four-legged, wolf-inspired robot that lets riders move across tough terrains at Osaka Expo 2025. (Kawasaki)

Wolf-Inspired Design for All-Terrain Mobility

Inspired by the agility of wolves, Corleo is designed to handle uneven terrains effortlessly. Unlike traditional motorcycles, it features four robotic legs that move autonomously, mimicking the movement of animals such as deer and panthers. The robot allows riders to mount it like a horse and navigate through rough, mountainous areas with ease. Kawasaki has aimed to make Corleo accessible to beginners, with its design emphasising stability and easy manoeuvrability.

Corleo runs on a hydrogen-powered 150cc engine, which generates electricity to power its limbs. This environmentally conscious approach positions the robot as an off-road mobility platform that doesn’t rely on fossil fuels. Kawasaki’s shift to clean energy is evident, and the company sees Corleo as part of the growing trend toward sustainable, zero-emission transport.

The robot’s body is a blend of metal and carbon materials, taking inspiration from Kawasaki’s motorcycle designs. The front features a head-like shield with integrated lights, ensuring visibility in all lighting conditions. This design not only reinforces the connection to Kawasaki's motorcycle heritage but also enhances the vehicle's functional appeal.

Body Movement-Based Control System

One of the most unique aspects of Corleo is its control system. Riders don't need traditional handlebars or buttons. Instead, the robot responds to the rider’s body movements. Shifting the centre of gravity makes Corleo adjust its steps in real time. A heads-up display (HUD) provides important data such as hydrogen levels, movement stability, and weight distribution, giving riders a seamless experience.

Kawasaki’s vision for Corleo extends beyond the showroom floor. The company plans to launch the rideable robot in the next 25 years as a practical option for all-terrain exploration. Powered by a hydrogen fuel cell and a 150cc engine, Corleo represents the future of sustainable, off-road vehicles. As with many cutting-edge innovations, the technical details, such as speed, range, and battery life, are still not fully disclosed, as the project remains in the conceptual stage.

Kawasaki's Commitment to Carbon Neutrality

This new direction for Kawasaki follows its other efforts in clean energy solutions, including the hydrogen-powered Ninja H2 HySE motorcycle, which made waves at Japan’s Suzuka Circuit last year. Kawasaki’s continued push for carbon neutrality is clear as the company seeks to revolutionise mobility. With Corleo, Kawasaki is not just exploring new technology - it’s paving the way for the future of off-road exploration.