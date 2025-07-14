Search
Monday, Jul 14, 2025
Last chance to save big on ACs, refrigerators, TVs and more in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

ByAmit Rahi
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 08:30 PM IST

Samsung, LG, Godrej, TCL and more are offering huge discounts on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines and smart TVs during Amazon Sale.

LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White)

₹36,590

CHECK DETAILS

Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

₹36,590

CHECK DETAILS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, Anti-Viral+PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FOSEW)

₹39,999

CHECK DETAILS

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, 2023 Model, White)

₹37,090

CHECK DETAILS

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC)

₹33,490

CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White)

₹31,990

CHECK DETAILS

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)

₹38,090

CHECK DETAILS

Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White)

₹29,420

CHECK DETAILS

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White)

₹35,090

CHECK DETAILS

Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White)

₹30,490

CHECK DETAILS

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White)

₹25,890

CHECK DETAILS

Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEA)

₹30,490

CHECK DETAILS

IFB 2025 Model Silver Plus Smart Series 1 Ton 3 Star In-built Wifi Split AC with HD Compressor, AI, Dual Gold Fin & 8-in-1 Flexi Mode - White (CI133SL11SGM1, Copper Condenser)

CHECK DETAILS

Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White)

CHECK DETAILS

Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKL35UV16, White)

₹33,290

CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 1.0 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU12AKY3W, White)

CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 183 L 1 Star Advanced Capillary Technology Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2025 Model, RD EDGE 190A TRF ST WN, Steel Wine)

₹12,290

CHECK DETAILS

IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (IFBDC-2235DBMED,Mystic Bloosom Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller

₹17,790

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer)

₹16,290

CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue)

₹11,990

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue)

₹15,490

CHECK DETAILS

IFB 206L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2325DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller)

₹17,590

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 223 L, 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR24C2723S8/NL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

₹18,190

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox)

₹26,390

CHECK DETAILS

LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+)

₹25,390

CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 223 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow)

₹21,490

CHECK DETAILS

IFB 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space)

₹25,890

CHECK DETAILS

IFB 243L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2902NBSE, Brush Grey) 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling

₹23,990

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver)

₹40,590

CHECK DETAILS

LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling)

₹30,490

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black)

₹29,990

CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Fabrisafe Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Zero Pressure Tech Fills Tub 60% Faster)

₹14,290

CHECK DETAILS

LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black)

₹17,790

CHECK DETAILS

LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black)

₹19,790

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Diamond Drum (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver)

₹15,590

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)

₹22,890

CHECK DETAILS

IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL650MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey)

₹17,290

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray)

₹17,790

CHECK DETAILS

Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 7010 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater and FabriSafe Drum, Glacial White)

₹24,740

CHECK DETAILS

LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

₹30,490

CHECK DETAILS

Panasonic 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Built-In Heater (NA-147MH2L01, Dark Silver, 2024 Model)

₹26,890

CHECK DETAILS

LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black)

₹35,590

CHECK DETAILS

Bosch 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Active Water+, Anti-Tangle, Steam Anti Bacteria, Anti-Wrinkle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28260IN, Reload Function, In-Built Heater, White)

₹32,490

CHECK DETAILS

LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)

₹39,590

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox)

₹38,090

CHECK DETAILS

IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey)

₹27,990

CHECK DETAILS

Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55

₹55,990

CHECK DETAILS

TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹38,990

CHECK DETAILS

BLACK+DECKER 139 cm (55 inches) A1 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV BXTVGU55UD2875ATIN (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹33,990

CHECK DETAILS

Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹31,990

CHECK DETAILS

LG 139 cm (55 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR75006LC View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL View Details checkDetails

₹41,990

CHECK DETAILS

Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹42,990

CHECK DETAILS
The final day of Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here, and it’s your last chance to grab unmissable deals on large appliances. Whether you’ve been planning to upgrade your AC, bring home a new smart TV, or replace that old refrigerator or washing machine, this is the time to act.

Last day to grab top deals on large appliances during Amazon Prime Day 2025.
Top brands like LG, Samsung, Panasonic, IFB and more are offering major savings across categories. Take advantage of up to 54% off, plus additional benefits like 10% instant bank discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay cashback before the sale wraps up at midnight.

1.5 ton ACs at up to 55% off on Prime Day 2025

Stay cool with high-performance 1.5 ton air conditioners now available at up to 55% off. Ideal for medium to large rooms, these ACs offer powerful cooling and energy efficiency.

Top brands like LG, Samsung and Panasonic are offering unmissable discounts. Today is the final day of the Amazon Sale to upgrade your cooling system with added savings via bank offers, cashback and EMI options.

Get up to 52% off on 1 ton ACs during Amazon Sale 2025

Compact yet efficient, 1-ton air conditioners are perfect for small spaces and are now available with discounts of up to 52%.

Explore models from Blue Star, Godrej and Daikin with additional benefits like exchange offers, card discounts and no-cost EMI. Don’t miss your chance before the sale ends tonight.

Save 33% on single door refrigerators during Prime Day 2025

Perfect for small kitchens and bachelors, single door refrigerators are now available at up to 33% off.

Brands like Samsung, IFB and Godrej are offering compact and energy-efficient models at great prices. Exchange your old fridge and use bank offers for added savings before time runs out.

Double door refrigerators at up to 38% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Double door refrigerators are ideal for families and now come with discounts of up to 38%. Brands such as LG, Samsung and Godrej are offering reliable cooling and modern features. Act fast, today’s the last day to enjoy cashback, card offers and exchange benefits.

Top load washing machines up to 49% off on Amazon Sale

Make laundry hassle-free with top load washing machines now available at up to 49% off. Featuring leading brands like LG, Samsung and Godrej, these machines bring efficiency and ease to your wash routine. Grab yours before the Amazon Prime Day sale ends tonight.

Get front load washing machines at 47% off during Amazon Sale 2025

Upgrade to smarter cleaning with front-load washing machines available at up to 47% off. Choose from top brands like IFB, LG and Bosch, and enjoy cleaner clothes with less effort. This is your last chance to save with no-cost EMI, card deals and more.

Smart TVs now at up to 70% off on Amazon Prime Day 2025

Redefine your home entertainment with smart TVs now available at up to 70% off. Brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more are offering immersive visuals and smart features. Hurry, today is your last day to grab massive deals, bank discounts and exchange offers.

FAQs

  • What appliances are included in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals?

    The sale covers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and smart TVs with massive discounts.

  • Are there any additional bank offers available?

    Yes, you can get an instant 10% discount on ICICI and SBI credit cards, plus cashback and EMI options with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

  • Can I exchange my old appliance for a discount?

    Yes, exchange offers are available on select models, letting you trade in your old appliance for added savings.

  • Which brands are part of the sale?

    Top brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej and TCL are offering deals across various appliance categories.

  • When does the Prime Day 2025 sale end?

    Today is the last day of the sale, so grab your deals before midnight.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

