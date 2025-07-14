Last chance to save big on ACs, refrigerators, TVs and more in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

The final day of Amazon Prime Day 2025 is here, and it’s your last chance to grab unmissable deals on large appliances. Whether you’ve been planning to upgrade your AC, bring home a new smart TV, or replace that old refrigerator or washing machine, this is the time to act. Last day to grab top deals on large appliances during Amazon Prime Day 2025.

Top brands like LG, Samsung, Panasonic, IFB and more are offering major savings across categories. Take advantage of up to 54% off, plus additional benefits like 10% instant bank discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMI, and Amazon Pay cashback before the sale wraps up at midnight.

1.5 ton ACs at up to 55% off on Prime Day 2025

Stay cool with high-performance 1.5 ton air conditioners now available at up to 55% off. Ideal for medium to large rooms, these ACs offer powerful cooling and energy efficiency.

Top brands like LG, Samsung and Panasonic are offering unmissable discounts. Today is the final day of the Amazon Sale to upgrade your cooling system with added savings via bank offers, cashback and EMI options.

Get up to 52% off on 1 ton ACs during Amazon Sale 2025

Compact yet efficient, 1-ton air conditioners are perfect for small spaces and are now available with discounts of up to 52%.

Explore models from Blue Star, Godrej and Daikin with additional benefits like exchange offers, card discounts and no-cost EMI. Don’t miss your chance before the sale ends tonight.

Save 33% on single door refrigerators during Prime Day 2025

Perfect for small kitchens and bachelors, single door refrigerators are now available at up to 33% off.

Brands like Samsung, IFB and Godrej are offering compact and energy-efficient models at great prices. Exchange your old fridge and use bank offers for added savings before time runs out.

Double door refrigerators at up to 38% off on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025

Double door refrigerators are ideal for families and now come with discounts of up to 38%. Brands such as LG, Samsung and Godrej are offering reliable cooling and modern features. Act fast, today’s the last day to enjoy cashback, card offers and exchange benefits.

Top load washing machines up to 49% off on Amazon Sale

Make laundry hassle-free with top load washing machines now available at up to 49% off. Featuring leading brands like LG, Samsung and Godrej, these machines bring efficiency and ease to your wash routine. Grab yours before the Amazon Prime Day sale ends tonight.

Get front load washing machines at 47% off during Amazon Sale 2025

Upgrade to smarter cleaning with front-load washing machines available at up to 47% off. Choose from top brands like IFB, LG and Bosch, and enjoy cleaner clothes with less effort. This is your last chance to save with no-cost EMI, card deals and more.

Smart TVs now at up to 70% off on Amazon Prime Day 2025

Redefine your home entertainment with smart TVs now available at up to 70% off. Brands like Samsung, LG, TCL and more are offering immersive visuals and smart features. Hurry, today is your last day to grab massive deals, bank discounts and exchange offers.

FAQs What appliances are included in the Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals? The sale covers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and smart TVs with massive discounts.

Are there any additional bank offers available? Yes, you can get an instant 10% discount on ICICI and SBI credit cards, plus cashback and EMI options with Amazon Pay ICICI credit card.

Can I exchange my old appliance for a discount? Yes, exchange offers are available on select models, letting you trade in your old appliance for added savings.

Which brands are part of the sale? Top brands like LG, Samsung, Godrej and TCL are offering deals across various appliance categories.

When does the Prime Day 2025 sale end? Today is the last day of the sale, so grab your deals before midnight.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.