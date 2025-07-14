Last chance to save big on ACs, refrigerators, TVs and more in Amazon Prime Day Sale 2025
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 08:30 PM IST
Samsung, LG, Godrej, TCL and more are offering huge discounts on ACs, refrigerators, washing machines and smart TVs during Amazon Sale.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Diet Mode+, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q18JNXE, White) View Details
|
₹36,590
|
|
|
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White) View Details
|
₹36,590
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, Anti-Viral+PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FOSEW) View Details
|
₹39,999
|
|
|
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Copper, 5 in 1 Convertible Cooling, 4-Way Swing, Turbo Cool, Voice Command, IC318YNUS, 2023 Model, White) View Details
|
₹37,090
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I3FWAGC) View Details
|
₹33,490
|
|
|
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White) View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White) View Details
|
₹38,090
|
|
|
Cruise 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBK-VQ1W173, White) View Details
|
₹29,420
|
|
|
LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1 with VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with AntiVirus Protection, US-Q13JNYE, White) View Details
|
₹35,090
|
|
|
Voltas 1 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 123V CAE, White) View Details
|
₹30,490
|
|
|
Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC with 7-Stage Air Filtration (100% Copper, Convertible 4-in-1, PM 2.5 Filter, CWCVBL-VQ1W123, White) View Details
|
₹25,890
|
|
|
Lloyd 1.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Copper, Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS12I3FWAEA) View Details
|
₹30,490
|
|
|
IFB 2025 Model Silver Plus Smart Series 1 Ton 3 Star In-built Wifi Split AC with HD Compressor, AI, Dual Gold Fin & 8-in-1 Flexi Mode - White (CI133SL11SGM1, Copper Condenser) View Details
|
|
|
|
Carrier 1 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display,HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI12EE3R35W0,White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Daikin 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, 2024 Model, MTKL35UV16, White) View Details
|
₹33,290
|
|
|
Panasonic 1.0 Ton 3 Star Premium Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Matter Enabled, Higher Airflow, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 2-Way, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-SU12AKY3W, White) View Details
|
|
|
|
Godrej 183 L 1 Star Advanced Capillary Technology Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (2025 Model, RD EDGE 190A TRF ST WN, Steel Wine) View Details
|
₹12,290
|
|
|
IFB 197L 5 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator with Advanced Inverter Compressor (IFBDC-2235DBMED,Mystic Bloosom Blue) Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller View Details
|
₹17,790
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1824CR/HL, Red, Camellia Purple, Base Stand Drawer) View Details
|
₹16,290
|
|
|
Godrej 180 L 2 Star Advanced Capillary Technology, With Jumbo Vegetable Tray Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator(RD EDGE 205B WRF PP BL, Pep Blue) View Details
|
₹11,990
|
|
|
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue) View Details
|
₹15,490
|
|
|
IFB 206L 5 Star Direct Cool Single Door Refrigerator (IFBDC-2325DBSE, Brush Grey, Advanced Inverter Compressor, Extraordinary Storage with Humidity Controller) View Details
|
₹17,590
|
|
|
Samsung 223 L, 3 Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR24C2723S8/NL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
|
₹18,190
|
|
|
Samsung 236 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT28C3733S8/HL, Silver, Elegant Inox) View Details
|
₹26,390
|
|
|
LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator (GL-I292RPZX, Shiny Steel, Door Cooling+) View Details
|
₹25,390
|
|
|
Godrej 223 L 2 Star Nano Shield Technology, Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator(RF EON 244B RI ST GL, Steel Glow) View Details
|
₹21,490
|
|
|
IFB 241L 3 Star Tru Convertible 10-in-1 Advanced Inverter Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2913DKSET, Metal Black, 360 Degree Cooling, Extraordinary Space) View Details
|
₹25,890
|
|
|
IFB 243L 2 Star Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (IFBFF-2902NBSE, Brush Grey) 7 in 1 Multi Mode with 360 Degree Cooling View Details
|
₹23,990
|
|
|
Samsung 350 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, WiFi Enabled Bespoke AI Refrigerator (RT38DG5A4DS8HL, Elegant Inox, Silver) View Details
|
₹40,590
|
|
|
LG 272 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Compressor Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S312SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible & Multi Air Flow Cooling) View Details
|
₹30,490
|
|
|
Samsung 256 L, 3 Star, Convertible, Digital Inverter with Display Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator (RT30C3733BX/HL, Luxe Black) View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Fabrisafe Steel Drum Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDUN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Zero Pressure Tech Fills Tub 60% Faster) View Details
|
₹14,290
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T70VBMB1Z, Auto Prewash, Turbodrum, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis Middle Black) View Details
|
₹17,790
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg 5 Star Smart Inverter Technology Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T80VBMB4Z, Turbodrum, Auto Prewash, Stainless Steel drum, LED Display, Smart Diagnosis, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹19,790
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Diamond Drum (WA70A4002GS/TL, Imperial Silver) View Details
|
₹15,590
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray) View Details
|
₹22,890
|
|
|
IFB 6.5 Kg 5 Star with Deep Clean® Technology, AI Powered, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (TL650MG1, ActivMix, Aqua Energie, Med Grey) View Details
|
₹17,290
|
|
|
Samsung 7 kg, Eco Bubble Technology, Digital Inverter Motor, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA70BG4441YYTL, Lavender Gray) View Details
|
₹17,790
|
|
|
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, I-Sense Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 7010 5.0 FKEDM GLWH, Inbuilt Heater and FabriSafe Drum, Glacial White) View Details
|
₹24,740
|
|
|
LG 7 Kg, 5 Star, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1207Z2M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹30,490
|
|
|
Panasonic 7 kg 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Built-In Heater (NA-147MH2L01, Dark Silver, 2024 Model) View Details
|
₹26,890
|
|
|
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, Wi-Fi, Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 6 Motion DD, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHB1208Z4M, Allergy Care, In-Built Heater, Touch Panel, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹35,590
|
|
|
Bosch 8 kg, 5 Star, AI Active Water+, Anti-Tangle, Steam Anti Bacteria, Anti-Wrinkle Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine (WAJ28260IN, Reload Function, In-Built Heater, White) View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
|
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black) View Details
|
₹39,590
|
|
|
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, AI EcoBubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG5U24AXTL, Inox) View Details
|
₹38,090
|
|
|
IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (SERENA GXN 7012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Grey) View Details
|
₹27,990
|
|
|
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25B (Black) View Details
|
₹55,990
|
|
|
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55C61B (Black) View Details
|
₹38,990
|
|
|
BLACK+DECKER 139 cm (55 inches) A1 Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV BXTVGU55UD2875ATIN (Black) View Details
|
₹33,990
|
|
|
Hisense 139 cm (55 inches) E6N Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 55E6N (Black) View Details
|
₹31,990
|
|
|
LG 139 cm (55 inches) UR75 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 55UR75006LC View Details
|
₹41,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL View Details
|
₹41,990
|
|
|
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) D Series Brighter Crystal 4K Vivid Pro Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55DUE77AKLXL (Black) View Details
|
₹42,990
|
|
