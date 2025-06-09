Last day of Amazon appliance upgrade days: Up to 60% off on ACs, refrigerators and washing machines

The Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days, which kicked off on June 5th, are ending today, June 9th, your final chance to score incredible deals on large home appliances! If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your air conditioner, refrigerator, or washing machine, now is the perfect time. Grab up to 60% off on ACs, refrigerators & washing machines from top brands like LG, Samsung & Whirlpool.

Amazon is offering discounts of up to 60% on top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and many more. Need an energy-efficient AC to beat the summer heat, a spacious refrigerator to keep your food fresh, or a reliable washing machine to make laundry easier? These deals make it affordable to bring home the best appliances.

Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers, grab your favourites before the sale ends tonight and enjoy high-quality appliances at unbeatable prices!

Get powerful, energy-efficient cooling with the LG 1.5 Ton Split AC, now at 48% off during Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days. With a Dual Inverter compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling modes, and the VIRAAT Mode, this AC is built for faster performance and consistent comfort. The 4-way swing ensures uniform airflow, while the HD filter with anti-virus protection adds a layer of health safety to your home. Built for the Indian climate and power fluctuations.

Specifications Compressor Type Dual Inverter with AI Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Capacity 5000W, effective even at 55°C Energy Efficiency 5 Star, ISEER 5.20, 744.75 units/year Air Swing 4-Way with VIRAAT Mode for wide reach Build & Protection 100% Copper, Ocean Black Protection, Anti-virus HD filter Click Here to Buy LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)

Now available at 49% off, the Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC is a smart pick during Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days. It offers 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling that adapts to your room’s needs while saving energy. With Wi-Fi controls, voice commands, and Smart Energy Display, managing temperature becomes effortless. Its HD and PM 2.5 filters improve indoor air quality, while Insta Cool and auto cleanser functions ensure comfort and hygiene round the clock.

Specifications Cooling Capacity 4800W (Max 5400W), 52°C ambient support Energy Efficiency 3 Star | ISEER 3.90 | 952.68 units/year Smart Features Wi-Fi Enabled, Voice Control, Smart Energy Display Air Quality Tech Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filters Compressor Type Flexicool Inverter with 6-in-1 Convertible Modes Click Here to Buy Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)

Get reliable cooling and energy efficiency with the Godrej 1.5 Ton Inverter AC, now at 31% off during Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days. Built for Indian summers, it cools even at 52°C and comes with 5-in-1 Convertible modes to match your cooling needs. With i-Sense technology, self-clean features, and a 5-year comprehensive warranty, this AC offers both comfort and peace of mind, making it a solid choice for medium-sized rooms.

Specifications Cooling Range Operates between 40% to 110% capacity Energy Efficiency 3 Star | ISEER 4.1 | 905.41 units/year Smart Features i-Sense Tech, Self-Clean, Anti-Freeze Thermostat Compressor Inverter with 5-in-1 Convertible Modes Build 100% Copper Coil with Hydrophilic Blue Fins Click Here to Buy Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White)

Upgrade your kitchen with the Samsung 419L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator, now available at ₹49,990 during Amazon’s Appliance Upgrade Days. With Bespoke AI and Wi-Fi control, this 2025 model offers smart energy savings (AI Energy Mode), 5-in-1 Convertible storage, and a Digital Inverter Compressor backed by a 20-year warranty. Perfect for families of 3-4 members, it blends modern tech with premium cooling performance and sleek matte black aesthetics.

Specifications Capacity 419L (324L fridge + 95L freezer) Energy Rating 3 Star | 252 units/year Tech Highlights AI Energy Mode, SmartThings App, Twin Cooling Plus Features 5-in-1 Convertible, Power Freeze/Cool, Anti-Bacterial Gasket, LED Light Build Toughened Glass Shelves, Flat Door Design, Easy Clean Back Click Here to Buy Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)

Now’s the time to switch to smarter cooling. This LG 380L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is perfect for large families. With 24% off, it's part of the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days deals. You get a Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible storage, Express Freeze mode, and Smart Connect for inverter use. Features like Multi-Air Flow and an anti-bacterial gasket ensure longer freshness with less hassle.

Specifications Capacity 380L (290L fridge + 90L freezer) Energy Rating 3 Star | Annual Consumption: Moderate Compressor Smart Inverter with 10-year warranty Special Modes Convertible, Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis Build Toughened glass shelves, deodoriser, and anti-rat cover Click Here to Buy LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)

Perfect for large families, this LG 655L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers generous space and advanced cooling with 34% discount during Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days. It features a smart inverter compressor for energy efficiency, Multi-Air Flow for even cooling, and Express Freeze for rapid chilling. The Bio Shield gasket prevents mould, while Smart Diagnosis helps fix issues quickly. With tempered glass shelves and LED display, it’s built for convenience and freshness.

Specifications Capacity 655 Litres (416L fridge + 239L freezer) Energy Rating 3 Star | Inverter Compressor Cooling Technology Multi-Air Flow with Multi Digital Sensors Special Features Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, Bio Shield Gasket Build Tempered Glass Shelves, Pocket Handle, Door Alarm Click Here to Buy LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)

This Godrej 8 Kg fully-automatic front load washing machine packs powerful features at 43% discount during Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days. With AI technology, it optimises wash cycles for spotless, hygienic clothes using Steam Wash. Its 5-star energy rating ensures efficient power use. The stainless steel drum prevents germs, while 12 wash programs offer great flexibility. The 1200 RPM spin speeds up drying, and an inbuilt heater tackles tough stains, making it perfect for large families.

Specifications Capacity 8 Kilograms Energy Rating 5 Star | Digi Inverter Technology Spin Speed 1200 RPM for faster drying Special Features AI Tech, Steam Wash, Inbuilt Heater Wash Programs 12 Curated Programs including Woollens, Baby Care Click Here to Buy Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Inbuilt Heater, Candy Grey)

This Samsung 7 kg front load washing machine delivers excellent cleaning with EcoBubble and Bubble Soak technology, removing tough stains while caring for fabrics. With a 5-star energy rating and digital inverter motor, it saves power and runs quietly. The Hygiene Steam feature kills 99.9% of germs for healthy laundry. It offers 12 wash programs, including a 15-minute quick wash, and durable Diamond Drum design protects clothes while ensuring deep cleaning.

Specifications Capacity 7 Kilograms Energy Rating 5 Star | Digital Inverter Motor Spin Speed 1200 RPM for faster drying Special Features EcoBubble, Hygiene Steam, Bubble Soak Wash Programs 12 including Quick Wash, Delicates, Wool, Denims Click Here to Buy Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)

This LG top load washing machine features AI Direct Drive technology that intelligently selects the optimal wash cycle from over 20,000 patterns, offering excellent fabric care and cleaning performance. With a 9 kg capacity, it’s ideal for large families. It offers 6 versatile wash programs, including Allergy Care, Wool, and Duvet cycles, alongside a silent inverter motor for smooth and quiet operation.

Specifications Capacity 9 kg (large families) Spin Speed 780 RPM for faster drying Energy Rating 5 Star, inverter motor Key Features AI Direct Drive, Hygiene Steam, 6 Motion Technology, Inbuilt Heater Wash Programs Normal, AI Wash, Allergy Care, Wool, Duvet, Tub Clean Additional Child Lock, Smart Diagnosis, Auto Restart, Anti-Rust Body Click Here to Buy LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)

FAQs on large appliance What type of AC is best for a small room? Window ACs or split ACs with 1 ton capacity are ideal for small rooms up to 120 sq. ft.

How often should I service my AC? It’s recommended to service your AC at least once a year, preferably before the summer season.

Is it necessary to use washing machine-specific detergent? Yes, especially for front-load machines, as regular detergent can create excess foam.

Where should I place the refrigerator in the kitchen? Keep it away from direct sunlight and heat sources like ovens for better efficiency.

