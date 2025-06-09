Last day of Amazon appliance upgrade days: Up to 60% off on ACs, refrigerators and washing machines

LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater) View Details
The Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days, which kicked off on June 5th, are ending today, June 9th, your final chance to score incredible deals on large home appliances! If you’ve been waiting to upgrade your air conditioner, refrigerator, or washing machine, now is the perfect time.
Amazon is offering discounts of up to 60% on top brands like LG, Samsung, Whirlpool, and many more. Need an energy-efficient AC to beat the summer heat, a spacious refrigerator to keep your food fresh, or a reliable washing machine to make laundry easier? These deals make it affordable to bring home the best appliances.
Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers, grab your favourites before the sale ends tonight and enjoy high-quality appliances at unbeatable prices!
Loading Suggestions...
Get powerful, energy-efficient cooling with the LG 1.5 Ton Split AC, now at 48% off during Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days. With a Dual Inverter compressor, AI Convertible 6-in-1 cooling modes, and the VIRAAT Mode, this AC is built for faster performance and consistent comfort. The 4-way swing ensures uniform airflow, while the HD filter with anti-virus protection adds a layer of health safety to your home. Built for the Indian climate and power fluctuations.
Specifications
Compressor Type
Dual Inverter with AI Convertible 6-in-1
Cooling Capacity
5000W, effective even at 55°C
Energy Efficiency
5 Star, ISEER 5.20, 744.75 units/year
Air Swing
4-Way with VIRAAT Mode for wide reach
Build & Protection
100% Copper, Ocean Black Protection, Anti-virus HD filter
LG 1.5 Ton 5 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, AI Convertible 6-in-1, VIRAAT Mode, Faster Cooling & Energy Saving, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, US-Q19YNZE, White)
Loading Suggestions...
Now available at 49% off, the Carrier Flexicool Inverter Split AC is a smart pick during Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days. It offers 6-in-1 Convertible Cooling that adapts to your room’s needs while saving energy. With Wi-Fi controls, voice commands, and Smart Energy Display, managing temperature becomes effortless. Its HD and PM 2.5 filters improve indoor air quality, while Insta Cool and auto cleanser functions ensure comfort and hygiene round the clock.
Specifications
Cooling Capacity
4800W (Max 5400W), 52°C ambient support
Energy Efficiency
3 Star | ISEER 3.90 | 952.68 units/year
Smart Features
Wi-Fi Enabled, Voice Control, Smart Energy Display
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)
Loading Suggestions...
Get reliable cooling and energy efficiency with the Godrej 1.5 Ton Inverter AC, now at 31% off during Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days. Built for Indian summers, it cools even at 52°C and comes with 5-in-1 Convertible modes to match your cooling needs. With i-Sense technology, self-clean features, and a 5-year comprehensive warranty, this AC offers both comfort and peace of mind, making it a solid choice for medium-sized rooms.
Godrej 1.5 Ton 3 Star, 5 Years Comprehensive Warranty, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, 2025 Model, Heavy duty cooling at 52 °C, AC1.5T EI 18P3T WZT 3S, White)
Loading Suggestions...
Upgrade your kitchen with the Samsung 419L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator, now available at ₹49,990 during Amazon’s Appliance Upgrade Days. With Bespoke AI and Wi-Fi control, this 2025 model offers smart energy savings (AI Energy Mode), 5-in-1 Convertible storage, and a Digital Inverter Compressor backed by a 20-year warranty. Perfect for families of 3-4 members, it blends modern tech with premium cooling performance and sleek matte black aesthetics.
Specifications
Capacity
419L (324L fridge + 95L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star | 252 units/year
Tech Highlights
AI Energy Mode, SmartThings App, Twin Cooling Plus
Features
5-in-1 Convertible, Power Freeze/Cool, Anti-Bacterial Gasket, LED Light
Build
Toughened Glass Shelves, Flat Door Design, Easy Clean Back
Samsung 419 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT45DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte)
Loading Suggestions...
Now’s the time to switch to smarter cooling. This LG 380L Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is perfect for large families. With 24% off, it's part of the Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days deals. You get a Smart Inverter Compressor, Convertible storage, Express Freeze mode, and Smart Connect for inverter use. Features like Multi-Air Flow and an anti-bacterial gasket ensure longer freshness with less hassle.
Specifications
Capacity
380L (290L fridge + 90L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star | Annual Consumption: Moderate
Compressor
Smart Inverter with 10-year warranty
Special Modes
Convertible, Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis
Build
Toughened glass shelves, deodoriser, and anti-rat cover
LG 380 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S412SPZX, Shiny Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
Loading Suggestions...
Perfect for large families, this LG 655L Frost-Free Side-by-Side Refrigerator offers generous space and advanced cooling with 34% discount during Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days. It features a smart inverter compressor for energy efficiency, Multi-Air Flow for even cooling, and Express Freeze for rapid chilling. The Bio Shield gasket prevents mould, while Smart Diagnosis helps fix issues quickly. With tempered glass shelves and LED display, it’s built for convenience and freshness.
Specifications
Capacity
655 Litres (416L fridge + 239L freezer)
Energy Rating
3 Star | Inverter Compressor
Cooling Technology
Multi-Air Flow with Multi Digital Sensors
Special Features
Express Freeze, Smart Diagnosis, Bio Shield Gasket
LG 655 L Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side-By-Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HDSY, Dazzle Steel, Express Freeze | Multi Air-Flow)
Loading Suggestions...
This Godrej 8 Kg fully-automatic front load washing machine packs powerful features at 43% discount during Amazon Appliance Upgrade Days. With AI technology, it optimises wash cycles for spotless, hygienic clothes using Steam Wash. Its 5-star energy rating ensures efficient power use. The stainless steel drum prevents germs, while 12 wash programs offer great flexibility. The 1200 RPM spin speeds up drying, and an inbuilt heater tackles tough stains, making it perfect for large families.
Godrej 8 Kg 5 Star, With AI Tech, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WFEON CRS 8012 5.0 FKEDM CNGR, Inbuilt Heater, Candy Grey)
Loading Suggestions...
This Samsung 7 kg front load washing machine delivers excellent cleaning with EcoBubble and Bubble Soak technology, removing tough stains while caring for fabrics. With a 5-star energy rating and digital inverter motor, it saves power and runs quietly. The Hygiene Steam feature kills 99.9% of germs for healthy laundry. It offers 12 wash programs, including a 15-minute quick wash, and durable Diamond Drum design protects clothes while ensuring deep cleaning.
Samsung 7 kg, 5 star, EcoBubble Technology, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW70R22EK0X/TL, INOX GRAY)
Loading Suggestions...
This LG top load washing machine features AI Direct Drive technology that intelligently selects the optimal wash cycle from over 20,000 patterns, offering excellent fabric care and cleaning performance. With a 9 kg capacity, it’s ideal for large families. It offers 6 versatile wash programs, including Allergy Care, Wool, and Duvet cycles, alongside a silent inverter motor for smooth and quiet operation.
Specifications
Capacity
9 kg (large families)
Spin Speed
780 RPM for faster drying
Energy Rating
5 Star, inverter motor
Key Features
AI Direct Drive, Hygiene Steam, 6 Motion Technology, Inbuilt Heater
Wash Programs
Normal, AI Wash, Allergy Care, Wool, Duvet, Tub Clean
Additional
Child Lock, Smart Diagnosis, Auto Restart, Anti-Rust Body
Window ACs or split ACs with 1 ton capacity are ideal for small rooms up to 120 sq. ft.
How often should I service my AC?
It’s recommended to service your AC at least once a year, preferably before the summer season.
Is it necessary to use washing machine-specific detergent?
Yes, especially for front-load machines, as regular detergent can create excess foam.
Where should I place the refrigerator in the kitchen?
Keep it away from direct sunlight and heat sources like ovens for better efficiency.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.