Law Prep Tutorial honours 400+ CLAT 2026 achievers at ‘Fateh 2026’, awards ₹1 crore

A large gathering of law aspirants, parents and mentors came together at the OP Jindal Auditorium as Law Prep Tutorial hosted “Fateh 2026”, a felicitation ceremony to recognise performance in CLAT 2026 and AILET 2026. The institute awarded more than 400 students who secured ranks within the top 1000, distributing a total of Rs. 1 crore in cash prizes along with trophies, certificates and gift hampers. Law Prep Tutorial honoured the CLAT 2026 achievers by awarding 400 students nationwide a total of Rs. 1 crore.

The event brought students on stage one after another, with families in attendance marking the occasion. Organisers said the ceremony aimed to highlight not only ranks but also the preparation journey behind them.

The programme was led by founders Sagar Joshi and Anupama Joshi, along with faculty members who guided students through the exam cycle.

Results shape the scale of the event The ceremony followed a set of results that the institute said reflected its reach in CLAT 2026 and AILET 2026. Key outcomes included:

AIR 1 in AILET 2026

42 students in the top 100 ranks

Over 1600 selections in National Law Universities through CLAT

More than 400 students within AIR 1000

Nine state toppers across the country Among the top performers were Aryan Singh (AIR 1, AILET), Rohan Joshi (AIR 3), Argh Jain (AIR 8), Manvi Yadav (AIR 9), and Parth Jadhe (AIR 11), along with several others who secured positions within the top 100.

Addressing the gathering, Sagar Joshi said, “Success in CLAT requires clarity of strategy, continuous evaluation, and the ability to stay consistent even when results don’t come immediately. These students trusted the process, followed the system, and stayed committed even during difficult phases. Today’s event is not just about rewarding them with Rs. 1 Crore or trophies—it is about acknowledging that effort at a national level and setting a benchmark for how academic success should be celebrated in this country."

Beyond the results, individual stories shaped the tone of the event.

Ojas Dixit, who secured AIR 23, began his preparation in September 2025, leaving him with limited time before the exam. Earlier that year, he had lost his mother. His result drew attention to how candidates manage personal challenges while preparing for competitive exams.

Manvi Yadav, who secured AIR 9, returned to preparation after an earlier attempt where she ranked around 900 in CLAT 2025. After enrolling in law programmes, she chose to restart her preparation and improved her rank within a few months. She also secured AIR 6 in AILET and opted to pursue law at the National Law School of India University.

Another moment during the event involved Chhavi Poplani (AIR 47), whose felicitation coincided with her birthday. The audience marked the occasion during the ceremony, adding a personal element to the programme.

Role of parents and mentors highlighted Speakers at the event pointed to the role of families and mentors in exam preparation. Parents were present throughout the ceremony, many of them documenting the moment as students received awards.

Anupama Joshi said the journeys of students reflected persistence through setbacks and changing strategies when required. She added that the aim of the event was to show aspirants that improvement remains possible with the right approach.

Faculty members also stressed the importance of regular testing, structured study plans and feedback in improving performance over time.

Focus on structured preparation Organisers said the scale of “Fateh 2026” was tied to a consistent approach to preparation. The event combined recognition with an attempt to underline how planning and evaluation influence results in competitive exams.

With over 400 students recognised and participation from families and mentors, the ceremony reflected a wider trend of institutions holding large-scale events to mark exam outcomes. Law Prep Tutorial said such initiatives help create visibility around preparation methods and outcomes in the law entrance space.