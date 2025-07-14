Learning made affordable with Amazon Prime Day 2025 deals on tablets for students: Up to 50% off
Published on: Jul 14, 2025 07:00 PM IST
Amazon Prime Day 2025 offers students up to 50% off on tablets from top brands like Samsung, Apple, and Lenovo. Discounts include extra bank offers and more.
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Great ratingsSamsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹34,999
|
|
|
Affordable choiceLenovo Tab M11| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11 Inch, 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, 400 Nits FHD Display| Wi-Fi Only| Micro SD Support Upto 1 TB| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor| 13 MP Rear Camera View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
New modelXiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey View Details
|
₹25,999
|
|
|
Hi-Fi speakersLenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
₹18,999
|
|
|
Apple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue View Details
|
|
|
|
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey View Details
|
₹25,999
|
|
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice) Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
HONOR Pad X8a (Smartchoice) Wi-Fi Tablet with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch),4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz,8300Mah Battery,Quad Speakers,Snapdragon 680,Android 14,Grey View Details
|
₹13,430
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab K11 with Keyboard| 4G (LTE) + Wi-Fi | 8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM (Expandable Upto 1 TB)| 11 Inch Screen, 90 Hz Refresh| Quad Speaker with Dolby Atmos| 13 MP Rear Cam with Flash|Luna Grey View Details
|
₹20,999
|
|
|
Acer Iconia Tablet iM9-12M, 22.09 cm (8.7) WXGA IPS Display, 400 Nits, 4GB/ 64GB eMMC, 8+5 MP Dual-Camera, Slim Metal Body, Wi-Fi5+4G LTE, Android 14, BT 5.2, Gold. Free Flipcover & Wired Earphone. View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Baatu Enable Tablet - Parental Control Tab for Kids (10.1 inch) | Screen Time Monitor, App Blocker, Content Monitor & Location Tracking | 6000 mAH Battery | 4G & WiFi Calling | 4GB RAM, 64 GB ROM View Details
|
₹7,096.65
|
|
|
Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1) Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Graphite Grey View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
Lenovo Tab M10 5G |10.6 inch (26.9cm)| 6 GB, 128 GB Expandable|Wi-Fi+ 5G | 90 Hz, 2K Display (2000x1200)|Dual Speakers with Dolby Atmos |Android 13 | Octa-Core Processor (Abyss Blue, ZACT0030IN) View Details
|
₹16,999
|
|
|
Redmi Pad 2, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11) Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 4GB, 128GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Graphite Grey View Details
|
₹13,999
|
|
|
Lenovo {Smartchoice Tab M11 |Wi-Fi | 4 GB RAM, 64 GB ROM|11 Inch Screen| 90 Hz, 72% NTSC, FHD Display| Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos|Octa-Core Processor |13 MP Rear Camera, Green View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Unmatched qualityApple iPad 11″: A16 chip, 27.69 cm (11″) Model, Liquid Retina Display, 128GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP Front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Silver View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Android’s bestSamsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ 31.50 cm (12.4 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray View Details
|
₹31,684
|
|
|
Value for moneyLenovo Tab M9| WiFi+4G Tablet| 9 Inch (22.86 cm) HD Display| 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage (Expandable Upto 128 GB)| Dual Speaker with Dolby Atmos| Arctic Grey (ZAC60016IN) View Details
|
₹9,400
|
|
|
Stylish choiceSamsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Silver View Details
|
₹17,499
|
|
|
Redmi Pad 2 Wi-Fi + Cellular, Active Pen Support, 27.94cm(11) Model, 2.5K Sharp & Clear Display, 6GB, 128GB, All Day & More 9000mAh Battery, AI-Enabled, Dolby Atmos, HyperOS 2, Graphite Grey View Details
|
₹15,990
|
|
