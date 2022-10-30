On Mann Ki Baat, PM's fresh India 'Techade' push; these IIT innovations hailed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his ambition to make this decade India’s ‘Techade’ while addressing the nation on the 94th episode of Mann Ki Baat. In the radio programme, he specially acknowledged some projects which were exhibited in the IInvenTiv fair held on 14th -15th October in IIT Delhi. 75 projects selected from all the 23 IITS were showcased here, PM mentioned three of them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Portable ventilator for new-born babies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the team of IIT Bhubaneswar for developing a portable ventilator for new-born babies that runs on battery and can be used easily in remote areas. He said that this can prove very helpful in saving the lives of children who are born prematurely.

During the pandemic situation, the School of Mechanical Sciences, IIT Bhubaneswar (IIT BBS) has developed a portable ventilator.

According to IIT BBS, the resuscitator’s overall volume is 1650 ml, and its stroke volume is 800 ml. There is a programmable stepper motor drive to pump the portable ventilator. This stepper motor’s speed and stroke length can be programmed or regulated manually.

Maximum breathing frequency for the ventilator is 12–15 breaths per minute. 2000 ml of oxygen reserve is stored in a reservoir bag attached to the resuscitator. By attaching an oxygen source, it is possible to give the resuscitating unit an oxygen supply.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The device is quiet, portable, and performs smoothly. For a smooth distribution of oxygen, the delivery volume can be adjusted up to a maximum of 500 ml, the institute states.

A project helping learn local languages easily ​

PM Modi informed the country about a multilingual project done in collaboration with several IITs that makes learning local languages ​​easier. He said this project will greatly help the new National Education Policy achieving its goals.

During the IInvenTiv event, a team from IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, IIIT Hyderabad showcased a Speech-to-Speech Machine Translation (SSMT) system for English - Hindi, English-Marathi, and Hindi-Marathi language pairs.

The Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay has also recently unveiled a software tool called ‘Bahubhaashak’ (polyglot) that will enable real-time translations of lectures inside classrooms in multiple languages with the help of artificial intelligence. Last year, IIT Bombay launched ‘Project Udaan,’ which translates scientific and technical content from English to Hindi and all other Indian languages.

India’s indigenous 5G test bed

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the latest episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’, the Prime Minister applauded the work of IIT Madras and IIT Kanpur in developing India’s indigenous 5G test bed. He hoped that in the future, many more such efforts will be seen.

To advance 5G ecosystem within India, an end-to-end 5G Testbed incorporating all the major subsystems of a 5G Network has been built up by eight leading academic (IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad and Indian Institute of Science, Banglore) and R&D (SAMEER and CEWiT) institutes of India, a report of Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated.

This will allow industry leaders and start-ups to test their technologies locally, decreasing reliance on facilities abroad, and help to achieve the objectives of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON