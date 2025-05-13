Menu Explore
Massive Amazon Sale on printers: Save up to 68% on brands like HP, Canon and more at The Printers Store today!

ByAmit Rahi
May 13, 2025 11:41 AM IST

Save up to 68% on top printer brands like HP and Canon during the Amazon Sale at The Printers Store. Don’t miss these limited-time deals!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

HP Laserjet Tank MFP 2606sdw, Wireless, Print, Copy, Scan, 40-Sheet ADF, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Ethernet, Bluetooth LE, Up to 22 ppm, 250-sheet Input Tray, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 381U2A View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

KODAK Dock Plus 4Pass Instant Photo Wireless Color LED Printers (4X6 Inches) + 90 Sheets Bundle, White View Details checkDetails

₹13,844.01

helett® HE24 Wireless Thermal Label Printer Connect iOS & Android Via Bluetooth| Ideal for Home,School,Office & Small Business with 600 mAh Inbuilt Battery Support Non RFID Label (1Year warranty)white View Details checkDetails

₹1,989

Epson EcoTank L3250 A4 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer Ink View Details checkDetails

₹13,899

Brother DCP-L2541DW Auto Duplex Laser Printer With 30 PPM Print Speed, Multifunction Print Scan Copy, Automatic Document Feeder, 2 in 1 ID Copy Button, (WIFI, WIFI Direct, LAN, USB), Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹22,299

HP Ink Advantage 2878 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

HP Deskjet 2820 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy Ideal for Home View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

HP Ink Advantage 4278 WiFi Colour Printer - Print/Scan/Copy with ADF Ideal for Home/Small Office View Details checkDetails

₹6,999

HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer, Scanner and Copier for Home/Small Office, Compact Size, Reliable, Easy Set-Up Through HP Smart App On Your Pc Connected Through USB, Ideal for Home. View Details checkDetails

₹3,599

HP Smart Tank 529 Aio Colour Ink Tank Printer, Print, Scan & Copy for Office/Home View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

HP Smart Tank 580 All-in-One WiFi Colour Wireless Solid Ink Printer | 1 Extra Black Ink Bottle | 1+1 Year Extended Warranty with PHA Coverage | Up to 8000 Black & 6000 Colour Prints View Details checkDetails

₹14,499

HP Ink Advantage Ultra 4929 Print, Copy, Scan, Self Reset WiFi, Smart App Setup, Print per Page Cost Starting at 44paise/Page with 2 Additional Sets of Inks, Ideal for Home View Details checkDetails

₹8,299

HP Laser 1008w Printer, Wireless, Single Function, Print, Hi-Speed USB 2.0, Up to 21 ppm, 150-sheet Input Tray, 100-sheet Output Tray, 10,000-page Duty Cycle, 1-Year Warranty, Black and White, 714Z9A View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

HP Laserjet Pro M126nw Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2770 All-in-one Inktank Colour Printer with 1 Year Additional Warranty on Product Registration View Details checkDetails

₹10,499

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G4780 All-in-one Inktank Colour Printer with Duplex and ADF for Home and Office View Details checkDetails

₹20,999

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G3730 All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy) Wireless Inktank Colour Printer with 1 Year Additional Warranty on Registering The Printer View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

Canon PIXMA MG3070S All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Inkjet Colour Printer for Home/Student View Details checkDetails

₹4,499

Canon imageCLASS LBP6030W Wi-Fi Mono Printer, Windows, Mac and Linux Support View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

Canon PIXMA MegaTank G2730 All-in-One (Print, Scan, Copy) Inktank Colour Printer with 1 Year Additional Warranty on Registering The Printer View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

Canon PIXMA E4570 All in One (Print, Scan, Copy) WiFi Ink Efficient Colour Printer with FAX and Auto Duplex Printing for Home/Office View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

Canon Pixma TS207 Single Function Inkjet Printer (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹2,499

Epson EcoTank L3252 Wi-Fi All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹13,699

Epson EcoTank L3211 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹11,699

Epson EcoTank L130 Single Function InkTank Printer View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer View Details checkDetails

₹11,799

Epson EcoTank L6270 A4 Wi-Fi Duplex All-in-One Ink Tank Printer with ADF View Details checkDetails

₹27,000

Epson Ecotank L3560 Multi-Function Wired WiFi Color Colour Home Inkjet Printers,Black View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

Epson PictureMate PM-520 Photo Printer View Details checkDetails

₹15,499

Epson L5290 Wi-Fi All-in-One Print, Scan, Copy, Fax with ADF Ink Tank Printer View Details checkDetails

₹21,499

Brother DCP-L2520D Multi-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto-Duplex Printing View Details checkDetails

₹16,499

Brother DCP-T226 All in One (Print Scan Copy) Ink Tank Color Printer Best for Home, 64 MB Memory, 150 Sheet Paper Tray, USB, Print Up to 7.5 K Pages in Black and 5 K in Color Each for (CMY) View Details checkDetails

₹10,399

Brother HL-L2440DW (New Launch) Auto Duplex Laser Printer, 30 PPM Print Speed, LCD Display, 64 MB Memory, (WiFi WiFi Direct LAN USB), 250 Sheet Paper Tray, 3000 Pages Inbox Toner, Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹13,249

Brother HL-L2321D Single-Function Monochrome Laser Printer with Auto Duplex Printing View Details checkDetails

₹11,599

Brother DCP-T426W Multifunction (Print Scan Copy) Ink Tank Color Printer Best for Home, 150 Sheet Paper Tray, WiFi, Print Up to 7.5 K Pages in Black and 5 K in Color Each for (CMY), Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹11,999

Brother DCP-T820DW WIFI Auto Duplex Color Ink Tank Multifunction Printer (Print Scan Copy), ADF, LCD, LAN, Print Up to 7.5K Pages Black & 5K in Color Each for (CMY), Extra Black Ink, Free Installation View Details checkDetails

₹20,299

Brother Dcp-T520W All-in One Ink Tank Refill System Solid Ink Printers with Built-in-Wireless Technology,Black View Details checkDetails

₹14,820

Brother Multifunctional Color Inkjet DCP-T520W Inkbenefit Tank With Wireless Connectivity, Black View Details checkDetails

₹15,229

Kravit Pocket Printer Pro 304 DPi with Auralight | Inkless Wireless Thermal Printer (Black & White) | Portable Ink Free Printer for Android & iOS System | Mini Thermal Printer (1200mAh Battery) View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

Polaroid Originals Lab - Digital to Analog Polaroid Photo Printer (9019) View Details checkDetails

₹15,937

Polaroid Originals Hi-Print - Bluetooth Connected 2x3 Pocket Photo Printer - Dye-Sub Printer (Not Zink Compatible) View Details checkDetails

₹13,673

KODAK Mini 2 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer (2.1x3.4 inches) + 68 Sheets Bundle, Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

KODAK Mini 3 Retro 4PASS Portable Photo Printer (3x3 inches) + 68 Sheets Bundle, Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

Fujifilm Instax Square Link Smartphone Instant Photo Printer - White View Details checkDetails

₹14,950

Fujifilm Instax Wide Link Smartphone Instant Photo Printer - Grey View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

instax Mini Link 3 Smartphone Photo Printer, Clay White View Details checkDetails

₹10,979

ZEITEL® Mini Bluetooth Thermal Printer, Portable Label Printer Inkfree Printer for Android & iOS System, Black on White Thermal Printer with 10 Roll of Print Paper, Stickers, Pink View Details checkDetails

₹1,349

Helett® H30Cpro Wireless(Bluetooth+USB)Thermal Label Printer with Inbuilt Paper Holder Compartment|4*6 Shipping Label &Barcode Label|203Dpi Resolution|152mm/s Speed|Connect Windows,Mac(1Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹7,124

Helett® H30C Lite USB Direct Thermal 4×6 Shipping Label Printer(Barcode)Adjustable Label Size|203DPI Resolution|152mm/s Printing Speed Compatible with Windows,Mac,Linux Chrome OS|White(1Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

HIROBOT Newest Thermal Label Printer | Barcode Shipping Label Printer 4×6 for Packages | 152mm/s High Speed Print & Adjustable Size 3x5 2x1,Etc| Compatible with Windows, Mac| UPS,DHL, Amazon,Etc View Details checkDetails

₹6,781

helett H65C Portable Bluetooth Thermal Printer (Dual Mode) Label+Receipt 58mm(Max Printing Width 2Inch Connect Android iOS Phone&Laptop(USBcable) 203DPI Resolution with 250 Label(1Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹3,887

iDPRT Thermal Label Printer, Shipping Label Printer, 4×6 Label Printer for Small Business, Thermal Label Maker, Support Windows, Mac, Chrome OS, Compatible with Shopify, UPS, USPS, Amazon, Esty View Details checkDetails

₹7,899

Niyama BT-II Wireless Bluetooth Thermal Mobile Receipt POS Printer 58 mm (2 inch) | Battery Backup + Chargeable | Android, Windows View Details checkDetails

₹2,299

SEZNIK Josh Bluetooth Thermal Label Printer for Business | Inkless Mini | Batch, Cloud Printing | Jewellery, Round, Rectangle Label | Mobile, Desktop Compatible | Upto 2 inch Print | 1 Year Warranty View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

TSC Te244 Desktop Thermal Transfer Barcode Monochrome Wired Home Inkjet Printers with USB Connectivity 203 Dpi Bar Code Label, Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,730

Need a new printer for work, school, or creative projects? Amazon's latest sale is the perfect chance to score big savings, with up to 68% off across a wide range of models. The Printers Store is loaded with top deals from trusted brands like HP, Canon, Brother, and Epson—helping you get quality performance at unbeatable prices.

Grab top printer deals on brands like HP and Canon during the Amazon Sale
Grab top printer deals on brands like HP and Canon during the Amazon Sale

Whether you're after a high-speed laser printer for the office, a portable printer for on-the-go tasks, or a photo printer to bring memories to life, there's something here for everyone. Don’t miss these limited-time savings!

Top deals

Save up to 38% on HP printers in the Amazon Sale

HP printers are now available at discounts of up to 38% during the Amazon Sale. From reliable laser models to home-use inkjets, HP offers a range of printers known for performance and durability.

Whether it’s for everyday documents or heavy office use, you can count on HP to deliver quality prints without compromise

Enjoy up to 34% off on Canon printers during the Amazon Sale

Canon printers are up to 34% off in the ongoing Amazon Sale. Known for vibrant print quality and reliable performance, Canon’s lineup includes everything from home photo printers to efficient office models.

Whether you're printing snapshots or reports, Canon offers a solid balance of quality and cost. Now’s your chance to grab one at a much lower price during this limited-time sale.

Grab up to 24% off on Epson printers during the Amazon Sale

Epson is offering up to 24% off on select printers during the Amazon Sale. Renowned for their EcoTank and cartridge-free designs, Epson printers are ideal for high-volume users who want to save more in the long run.

From crisp documents to colorful photos, Epson delivers versatility and efficiency. Take advantage of this discount to upgrade your setup at a more affordable price.

Up to 28% off on Brother printers in the Amazon Sale

Brother printers are now up to 28% off as part of the Amazon Sale. Known for their sturdy build and excellent laser printing capabilities, Brother is a go-to choice for both home offices and businesses.

With easy connectivity and reliable output, this deal makes it a great time to invest in a dependable printing solution at a wallet-friendly price.

Get up to 68% off on photo printers in this Amazon Sale

Capture and print your favorite memories with up to 68% off on photo printers during the Amazon Sale. Perfect for creative hobbyists and photography lovers, these printers are designed to deliver rich, high-quality prints right at home.

Whether you want to frame your best shots or craft a scrapbook, these deals let you do it all without spending a fortune.

Portable thermal printers are up to 66% off in the Amazon Sale

Score up to 66% off on portable thermal printers this Amazon Sale—ideal for printing receipts, labels, and documents on the go. Compact and wireless, these printers are a favorite for small businesses, travelers, and mobile professionals.

With huge savings and added convenience, this is the perfect time to grab one for work or personal use at a deep discount.

FAQs

  • What is The Printers Store on Amazon?

    The Printers Store is a dedicated section on Amazon featuring top deals on printers from leading brands like HP, Canon, Epson, and Brother.

  • How much can I save during the Amazon printer sale?

    You can save up to 68% on select printers, including big discounts on photo and portable thermal printers.

  • Are laser printers included in the Amazon Sale?

    Yes, laser printers from brands like HP and Brother are available at discounted prices during the sale.

  • Which brand has the highest discount?

    Photo printers have the highest discount at up to 68%, followed by portable thermal printers at 66%.

  • Is this a limited-time Amazon deal?

    Yes, these printer deals are part of a limited-time Amazon Sale, so it’s best to grab them while they last.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unmissable Offers in Amazon Sale (May 2025) Grab amazing deals on summer appliances, laptops, large & kitchen appliances, gadgets and more in Amazon Great Summer Sale (2025).
