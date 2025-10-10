Massive price drop on dishwashers from top brands during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Published on: Oct 10, 2025 06:30 pm IST
Get massive discounts and additional GST savings on top dishwasher brands like LG, Bosch, and IFB during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
IFB 14 Place Settings with DeepClean View Details
Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher with Intensive Kadhai Program, No Pre-Rinse, 70⁰ Hot water wash, Half Load Option & Extra Cutlery Box - (SMS66GI01I, Silver, Glass Protection Technology) View Details
₹43,850
Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher with Intensive Kadhai Program, No Pre-Rinse, 70⁰ Hot water wash, Half Load Option & Extra Cutlery Box - (SMS66GW01I, White, Glass Protection Technology) View Details
₹41,500
Faber 12 Place Settings Free Standing Dishwasher | 6 Wash Programs | LED Display | Power Wash | Adjustable Racks, Salt & Rinse Aid Indicators | 5Yr Rust-Through Protection | FFSD 6PR 12S Neo Black View Details
₹27,485
Electrolux 14 place settings 60cm UltimateCare 700 fully-integrated (Built-In) dishwasher (EEM48330L, removes 99.99% bacteria & viruses) View Details
₹72,090
Midea 13 Place Settings Free Standing silver Dishwasher | 7 Wash Programs | LED Display | Power Wash | Wi-Fi Enabled with Midea SmartHome App | Self cleaning function | FMDWPF1301F(SS)-WG View Details
|
LG 14 Place Setting Free Standing Dish Washer with TrueSteam, QuadWash, EasyRack Plus, Wi-Fi Enabled (DFB424FP, Silver, Inverter Direct Drive Motor) View Details
₹66,329
