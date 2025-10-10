Massive price drop on dishwashers from top brands during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is bringing massive discounts and additional GST savings on top-brand dishwashers from LG, Bosch, IFB, and more. It’s the best time to upgrade your kitchen with a smart cleaning companion that fits your budget. From compact models to high-capacity machines, you’ll find options loaded with energy-saving wash cycles, quiet performance, and sleek designs. Bring home a new dishwasher on the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.

These modern dishwashers take the hassle out of cleaning while keeping your electricity bill in check. Don’t miss the chance to grab the best offers and extra GST savings before the sale ends.

The IFB Neptune FX14 brings convenience and power together. Its DeepClean technology and 70 °C hot water wash handle greasy Indian utensils with ease. The hygienic steam drying leaves dishes spotless, and the 14-place capacity suits large families. With adjustable racks and quiet performance, it’s both efficient and practical. The sleek design fits any modern kitchen, making this a strong, value-packed option for Indian households.

Bosch’s SMS66GI01I offers precision cleaning with its Intensive Kadhai program, tackling stubborn curry stains without pre-rinsing. The 70°C wash ensures hygienic results, while Glass Protection Technology keeps delicate items safe. The extra cutlery box and half-load option add flexibility. Its silver finish looks premium, and performance remains consistent even with tough Indian cooking residue. A perfect pick for users seeking reliability and superior wash quality.

The Bosch SMS66GW01I combines elegant design with robust functionality. Its signature Intensive Kadhai program and 70°C wash deliver spotless results, even on oily kadais and pans. The Glass Protection feature ensures crystal safety, while half-load and extra cutlery options boost convenience. Quiet operation and energy efficiency make it ideal for everyday Indian kitchens. The white finish blends easily into any home, offering both style and durability.

The Faber FFSD 6PR 12S Neo Black stands out for its power-packed wash options and striking design. With six wash programs, LED display, and adjustable racks, it adapts to any load size. The Power Wash mode and rust-through protection ensure durability, while salt and rinse aid indicators simplify maintenance. It’s compact yet capable, offering an excellent cleaning experience that balances performance, looks, and long-term reliability.

Electrolux’s UltimateCare 700 built-in dishwasher feels premium from the start. The 14-place capacity is ideal for large families, and its ability to remove 99.99% bacteria and viruses ensures hygienic cleaning. The fully integrated design gives a seamless kitchen look, while performance remains consistent across all wash cycles. Quiet, efficient, and advanced, this model suits modern homes, prioritising both aesthetics and cleanliness in equal measure.

Midea’s WI-Fi-enabled 13-place dishwasher brings smart cleaning to daily life. Its seven wash programs handle everything from glassware to greasy utensils, while the Power Wash ensures deep cleaning. The self-cleaning function keeps the machine fresh, and app connectivity adds convenience. Sleek in silver, it’s quiet and space-efficient, perfect for medium households wanting a connected, efficient, and low-maintenance dishwasher with premium features at a reasonable price.

LG’s 14-place TrueSteam dishwasher redefines cleaning efficiency. QuadWash sprays reach every corner, while TrueSteam removes grease and bacteria for spotless, hygienic dishes. EasyRack Plus enhances flexibility, and Wi-Fi controls simplify operations. The quiet motor and sleek design complement modern homes. It’s ideal for families seeking high-end performance, energy efficiency, and minimal effort in dishwashing. A true premium appliance that delivers both smart control and spotless results.

FAQs How many place settings should I choose for my family? A 12–14 place setting dishwasher is ideal for families of 3–6 members. Smaller households can opt for 8–10 place models for efficient space usage.

Can dishwashers clean Indian utensils properly? Yes. Modern dishwashers, especially those with “Intensive Kadhai” or “DeepClean” programs, easily handle oily, greasy, and masala-stained utensils using 70°C hot water and powerful jets.

Do I need to pre-rinse dishes before loading? No. Most advanced dishwashers remove tough residues without pre-rinsing. Just scrape off large food bits before loading to prevent drain blockages.

How much water does a dishwasher use compared to hand washing? Dishwashers typically use 8–10 litres per cycle, while hand washing can consume over 40 litres. They’re far more water-efficient and eco-friendly.

Can I wash non-stick or aluminium utensils in a dishwasher? Non-stick items are usually safe if labelled dishwasher-friendly. However, avoid aluminium as it can discolor or corrode over time due to high heat and detergents.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.