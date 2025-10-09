Massive price drop on Sujata juicers on Amazon Diwali Deals: Up to 45% off on top models
Published on: Oct 09, 2025 12:00 pm IST
Get up to 45% off on powerful Sujata juicers this Diwali! Blend, mix, and juice your way to freshness during Amazon Great Indian Festival.
Our Pick
Highest discount
Best Sujata juicer
Best value for money
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Highest discountSujata MG01 Mixer Grinder|1000 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|25000 RPM| Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (Black) View Details
₹5,365
Sujata Multimix Juicer Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Jars including 1750ml Blender with Coconut Milk Extractor,1000ml, 500ml Jar| (White) View Details
₹6,920
Best Sujata juicerSujata Supermix Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (White) View Details
₹5,590
Sujata Powermatic Plus Juicer Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|2 Jars including 1750ml Blender, 1000ml Grinder Jar| (White) View Details
₹5,568
Best value for moneySujata MG02 Mixer Grinder|1000 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|25000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Food Grade Steel Jars including 1500ml Multipurpose, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (Black) View Details
₹6,050
Sujata Frootmix Mixer Blender|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|1750ml Unbreakable Blender Jar with Heavy Metal Base| (White) View Details
₹5,170
Sujata MegaMix MM 900-Watt Mixer Grinder (White) View Details
₹5,315
Sujata Dynamix Mixer Grinder|900 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|22000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|3 Food Grade Steel Jars including 1500ml Multipurpose, 1000ml Grinder, 500ml Chutney Jar| (White) View Details
₹6,549
Sujata MG03 Mixer Grinder|1000 Watts Double Ball Bearing Motor|25000 RPM|Non-Stop 90 Mins Running|4 Jars including 1750ml Blender with Coconut Milk Extractor, 1500ml, 1000ml, 500ml Jar| (Black) View Details
₹7,479
