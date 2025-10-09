Massive price drop on Sujata juicers on Amazon Diwali Deals: Up to 45% off on top models

If you’ve been waiting to bring home a powerful juicer that makes your mornings healthier and more convenient, now’s the perfect time! Amazon Diwali Deals are offering massive discounts on Sujata juicers, with prices dropping by up to 45%. Known for their durability, high-speed motors, and efficient performance, Sujata juicers are a kitchen favourite across Indian homes. Grab Sujata juicers at up to 45% off during Amazon Diwali Deals.

From fresh fruit juices to smoothies and shakes, these machines deliver smooth blending and consistent results in seconds. The brand’s top-selling models like Sujata Powermatic Plus, Dynamix, and Multimix are all part of this festive offer.

So, if your current juicer is giving up or you’ve been eyeing a reliable one for daily use, this sale is worth exploring. Bring home a Sujata juicer and enjoy café-style drinks at home every day, all while saving big this festive season!

The Sujata MG01 Mixer Grinder brings professional-level performance to your kitchen. Powered by a 1000W copper motor with dual ball bearings, it runs non-stop for 90 minutes, making it perfect for heavy-duty grinding and mixing. With a high-speed 25,000 RPM operation, it retains food flavour and nutrients.

The set includes three jars for blending, grinding, and chutneys, ideal for everyday cooking. Enjoy powerful blending and smooth operation during the Amazon Diwali Dhamaka Sale on mixer juicers.

Specifications Power 1000 Watts Speed 25,000 RPM Jars 1.75L Blender, 1L Grinder, 0.5L Chutney Material Stainless Steel & Unbreakable Plastic Motor Type Dual Ball Bearing Copper Motor

The Sujata Multimix Juicer Mixer Grinder is a powerful 900W appliance built for long-lasting performance. Its double ball bearing motor operates at 22,000 RPM, offering non-stop use for up to 90 minutes. Designed with three versatile jars, including a 1.75L blender with a coconut milk extractor, it ensures efficient blending, juicing, and grinding.

The shockproof body, superior juice extraction filter, and rust-free blades make it a must-have during the Amazon Great Indian Festival for mixer juicer lovers.

Specifications Power 900 Watts Speed 22,000 RPM Jars 1.75L Blender, 1L Grinder, 0.5L Chutney Material ABS Plastic & Stainless Steel Motor Type Double Ball Bearing Copper Motor

The Sujata Supermix Mixer Grinder delivers strong performance with its 900W double ball bearing motor running at 22,000 RPM. Designed for heavy-duty kitchen needs, it ensures consistent results for up to 90 minutes of non-stop operation.

The set includes three jars, a 1.75L blender, 1L grinder, and 0.5L chutney jar making it ideal for smoothies, masalas, and dips. With 3-speed control and a whipper button, this mixer grinder is a smart pick during the Amazon Diwali Sale.

Specifications Power 900 Watts Speed 22,000 RPM Jars 1.75L, 1L, 0.5L Motor Type Double Ball Bearing Operation 3-Speed with Whipper Function

The Sujata Powermatic Plus is a top-selling mixer juicer designed for heavy-duty kitchen tasks. Its powerful 900W double ball bearing motor runs at 22,000 RPM, allowing up to 90 minutes of continuous operation. The set includes a 1.75L blender jar for shakes, purees, and mocktails, and a 1L grinder jar for spices, batters, and masalas.

Adjustable speed control and shockproof design make it reliable and safe, making it a great pick in the Amazon Diwali Sale.

Specifications Power 900 Watts Speed 22,000 RPM Jars 1.75L Blender, 1L Grinder Operation Non-Stop 90 Mins Motor Type Double Ball Bearing

The Sujata MG02 is a robust mixer grinder designed for modern kitchens, featuring a powerful 1000W double ball bearing motor running at 25,000 RPM for fast, efficient grinding. Its 3 food-grade steel jars include a 1.5L blender with multiple blades, 1L grinder jar for spices and batters, and 500ml chutney jar for small preparations.

The pulse function and tamper tool provide precise control, while the self-draining design ensures safety. Perfect for heavy-duty use, it’s a great pick in the Amazon Diwali Dhamaka Sale.

Specifications Power 1000 Watts Speed 25,000 RPM Jars 1.5L Blender, 1L Grinder, 500ml Chutney Operation Non-Stop 90 Mins Motor Type Double Ball Bearing

The Sujata Frootmix is a premium mixer juicer designed for Indian kitchens, featuring a powerful 900W double ball bearing motor running at 22,000 RPM for fast and efficient blending. Its 1.75L unbreakable blender jar with a heavy metal base handles large quantities of milkshakes, smoothies, and purees effortlessly.

With 3-speed control, a rotary action switch, and a dedicated whipper button, it ensures precise blending. Its 90-minute nonstop operation and durable design make it a must-have in the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Specifications Power 900 Watts Speed 22,000 RPM Jar Capacity 1.75L Blender Operation Non-Stop 90 Mins Motor Type Double Ball Bearing

The Sujata MegaMix is a versatile mixer grinder ideal for handling heavy-duty kitchen tasks. Equipped with a powerful 900W double ball bearing motor and operating at 22,000 RPM, it delivers fast and efficient blending, grinding, and juicing.

Its 3L transparent jar allows preparation of large quantities of milkshakes, smoothies, and purees effortlessly. With 3-speed control, a rotary action switch, and a whipper button, it offers precise handling. Designed for durability, it’s perfect for the Amazon Diwali Sale.

Specifications Power 900 Watts Speed 22,000 RPM Jar Capacity 3 Litres Operation Non-Stop 90 Mins Motor Type Double Ball Bearing

The Sujata Dynamix is a premium mixer grinder designed for heavy-duty kitchen tasks, making it a must-have for Indian households. Powered by a 900W double ball bearing motor with 22,000 RPM, it delivers fast and efficient grinding, blending, and juicing.

Its 3L combined jar capacity includes a dome jar, a stainless-steel grinder jar, and a chutney jar for versatile use. With 3-speed settings, rotary action control, and a whipper button, it ensures precise handling. Perfect for the Amazon Diwali Sale.

Specifications Power 900 Watts Speed 22,000 RPM Jar Capacity 3 Litres Operation Non-Stop 90 Mins Motor Type Double Ball Bearing

The Sujata MG03 is a high-performance mixer grinder perfect for heavy-duty kitchen tasks. Powered by a 1000W motor with double ball bearings, it operates at 25,000 RPM, ensuring quick, efficient grinding while preserving natural flavours.

It comes with 4 versatile jars, including a 1.75L blender with a coconut milk extractor, a 1.5L wet grinding jar, 1L dry grinding jar, and 500ml chutney jar. Features like 3-speed control, pulse function, and tamper tool provide precision and convenience for a variety of recipes. Ideal for the Amazon Diwali Dhamaka Sale.

Specifications Power 1000 Watts Speed 25,000 RPM Jar Count 4 Operation Non-Stop 90 Mins Motor Type Double Ball Bearing

FAQs on juicers What is the difference between a mixer grinder and a juicer mixer grinder? A mixer grinder is used for grinding and blending, while a juicer mixer grinder also extracts juice from fruits and vegetables.

How much power is ideal for a good mixer juicer? A mixer juicer with a 500W–900W motor is ideal for regular home use. For heavy-duty tasks, go for 1000W or more.

Can I use a mixer juicer for making smoothies or shakes? Yes, most modern mixer juicers come with multi-purpose jars that can easily blend smoothies, shakes, and even crush ice.

How do I clean my mixer juicer? Detach the jars and blades after use, rinse them immediately, and wipe the motor base with a damp cloth.

Are Sujata mixer juicers good for daily use? Yes, Sujata juicers are known for their strong motors, durable build, and long-lasting performance, making them perfect for daily use.

