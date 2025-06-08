Mega Music Fest on Amazon! Get discounts of up to 84% on headphones, soundbars and more
Jun 08, 2025 09:00 AM IST
Turn up the volume on great savings with Amazon’s Mega Music Fest. Get deals on earphones, soundbars, and home music gear across trusted brands.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Boat Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite) View Details
|
₹9,999
|
|
|
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details
|
₹7,890
|
|
|
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Mic, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 38Hrs Battery- Black View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Belkin X Disney, Special Disney 100 Mickey & Friends Edition, Safe Wireless On Ear Kids Headphones with Mic, 30 Hours Playtime - Silver (Disney- 100 Mickey & Friends Silver) View Details
|
|
|
|
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black) View Details
|
₹5,999
|
|
|
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 150 Pro Bluetooth Neckband in Ear Earphones w/ 150hrs Playback, Dual EQ Modes, Crystal Bionic Sound by HiFi DSP 5, AI-ENx Technology, Dual Pairing,Beast Mode,ASAP Charge(Black) View Details
|
₹999
|
|
|
Boult Audio FXCharge Bluetooth Earphones with 32H Playtime, Dual Pairing Neckband, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging (5Mins=7.5Hrs), Biggest 14.2mm Bass Driver IPX5 Premium Silicone Neck band (Black) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
pTron Tangent Eon in Ear Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones, 45H Playtime, HD Mic & Trutalk AI-ENC Calls, Movie/Music Modes, Dual Device Pairing & Type-C Fast Charging & IPX5 (Dark Blue) View Details
|
₹599
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Enc, Aux, Micro Sd, Voice Assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function (Teal Green) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Dynamic Wireless Over Ear Headphone with 34 Hours Playback,Dual Pairing,Call Function, Aux, Voice Assistant Supportadjustable Headband(Orange) View Details
|
₹699
|
|
|
boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation (Red) View Details
|
₹1,799
|
|
|
Boat Aavante Bar Groove Bluetooth 2.0 Channel Soundbar with 16 W RMS Output, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, Bluetooth v5.0 & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Boat Partypal 390/400 Speaker with 160 W Boat Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Mics Input, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Mivi Fort H30 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Soundbar – [Newly launched] 30W Bluetooth Soundbar for Campus Life, 2.0 Channel, Sleek Design, 6 Hours Playtime, Multi-connectivity, Made in India View Details
|
₹1,699
|
|
|
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details
|
₹17,929
|
|
|
ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black View Details
|
₹11,499
|
|
|
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details
|
₹10,999
|
|
|
GOVO GoSurround 990 Dolby Digital | 525W Sound bar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5 Wireless subwoofer and Satellite Speakers, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, LED Display (Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Mivi Fort H550 Soundbar, 5.1 Channel HomeTheatre, 3 in-Build Speakers, 2 Satellite Speakers and 1 External Subwoofer, Multiple EQ & Input Modes, Made in India Sound bar View Details
|
|
|
|
Yamaha F280 Acoustic Rosewood Guitar, Natural View Details
|
₹7,300
|
|
|
JUAREZ Linden Wood Acoustic Guitar, 38 inches Cutaway, 038C with Bag, Strings, Pick and Strap, Black View Details
|
₹2,178
|
|
|
Intern INT-38C Right hand Acoustic Guitar Kit, With Bag, Strings, Pick And Strap, Black, small View Details
|
₹2,176
|
|
|
Yamaha Spruce Wood Fs80C Black Concert Cutaway Guitar View Details
|
₹8,508
|
|
|
Kadence Slowhand Premium Jumbo Semi Acoustic Guitar with Heavy Padded Bag, guitar cable, Pro Capo (Black Spruce Wood) View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
YAMAHA PSR-I500 PORTABLE KEYBOARD WITH ADAPTOR View Details
|
₹22,405
|
|
|
Casio CT-S300 Casiotone 61-Key Touch Sensitive Portable Keyboard (Black) View Details
|
₹10,920
|
|
|
JUAREZ Octavé JRK661 61-Key Electronic Keyboard Piano with LED Display | Adapter | Key Note Stickers | Mic |Music Sheet Stand | 255 Rhythms | 255 Timbres | 24 Demos | 8 Percussions View Details
|
₹3,699
|
|
|
GRENARO J13 Wireless Microphone, Noise Reduction Lapel Mic with Charging Case, Wireless Mic for Video Recording, YouTube, Facebook, Support System for Type C & iPhone (Dual Channel Universal Version) View Details
|
₹1,988
|
|
|
Boya BY-V20 2.4 ghz Omnidirectional Wireless Microphone System with 2 Transmitters & a Receiver for Android/Type-C Devices. 50m Range. for Vlog, Social Media, YouTube Content & Rechargeable Battery. View Details
|
₹3,290
|
|
|
Clapbox Adjustable Snare Cajon CB50- Oak Wood, (H:50 W:30 L:30) - 3 Internal Snares View Details
|
₹4,498
|
|
|
Clapbox Adjustable Snare Cajon CB40- Blue, Birch Wood (H:50 W:30 L:30) - 3 Internal Snares View Details
|
₹3,631
|
|
|
JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black View Details
|
₹8,999
|
|
|
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Grey View Details
|
₹16,020
|
|
|
Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details
|
₹15,949
|
|
|
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones-Designed in Germany with Quick-Charge,50H Battery(with ANC),Adaptive Hybrid ANC,Sound Personalization and 2 Yr Warranty-Black View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones-Designed in Germany with Quick-Charge,50H Battery(with ANC),Adaptive Hybrid ANC,Sound Personalization and 2 Yr Warranty Â– White View Details
|
₹13,990
|
|
|
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Mic, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 38Hrs Battery- Black View Details
|
₹22,990
|
|
|
Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Dual mic, 45MM Large-Aperture Drivers, 50-Hour Battery Life, USB-C Fast Charging, Studio Sound, Dual Pairing- Black View Details
|
₹18,489
|
|
|
Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours-Mid Night Blue View Details
|
₹29,990
|
|
|
Beyerdynamic DT 990 Premium 32 OHM Headphones View Details
|
₹32,549
|
|
|
beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro 80 Over Ear Wired Headphones Without Mic (Black) View Details
|
₹16,200
|
|
View More Products