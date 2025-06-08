Search Search
Mega Music Fest on Amazon! Get discounts of up to 84% on headphones, soundbars and more

Turn up the volume on great savings with Amazon’s Mega Music Fest. Get deals on earphones, soundbars, and home music gear across trusted brands.

Boat Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black) View Details checkDetails

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite) View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black View Details checkDetails

₹7,890

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Mic, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 38Hrs Battery- Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

Belkin X Disney, Special Disney 100 Mickey & Friends Edition, Safe Wireless On Ear Kids Headphones with Mic, 30 Hours Playtime - Silver (Disney- 100 Mickey & Friends Silver) View Details checkDetails

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹5,999

HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black) View Details checkDetails

boAt Rockerz 150 Pro Bluetooth Neckband in Ear Earphones w/ 150hrs Playback, Dual EQ Modes, Crystal Bionic Sound by HiFi DSP 5, AI-ENx Technology, Dual Pairing,Beast Mode,ASAP Charge(Black) View Details checkDetails

₹999

Boult Audio FXCharge Bluetooth Earphones with 32H Playtime, Dual Pairing Neckband, Zen™ ENC Mic, Type-C Fast Charging (5Mins=7.5Hrs), Biggest 14.2mm Bass Driver IPX5 Premium Silicone Neck band (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹699

pTron Tangent Eon in Ear Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones, 45H Playtime, HD Mic & Trutalk AI-ENC Calls, Movie/Music Modes, Dual Device Pairing & Type-C Fast Charging & IPX5 (Dark Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹599

ZEBRONICS Thunder Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Over Ear Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, Enc, Aux, Micro Sd, Voice Assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function (Teal Green) View Details checkDetails

₹699

ZEBRONICS Dynamic Wireless Over Ear Headphone with 34 Hours Playback,Dual Pairing,Call Function, Aux, Voice Assistant Supportadjustable Headband(Orange) View Details checkDetails

₹699

boAt Rockerz 550 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Mic Upto 20 Hours Playback, 50MM Drivers, Soft Padded Ear Cushions and Physical Noise Isolation (Red) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

Boat Aavante Bar Groove Bluetooth 2.0 Channel Soundbar with 16 W RMS Output, Multiple Connectivity Modes, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, Bluetooth v5.0 & USB Type-C Port(Premium Black) View Details checkDetails

₹1,199

JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black) View Details checkDetails

Boat Partypal 390/400 Speaker with 160 W Boat Signature Sound, Karaoke with 2 Mics Input, Up to 6 hrs Playtime, EQ Modes, TWS Mode, Bluetooth v5.3, AUX Port, & USB Type-C Port(Space Black) View Details checkDetails

Mivi Fort H30 Portable Bluetooth Speakers Soundbar – [Newly launched] 30W Bluetooth Soundbar for Campus Life, 2.0 Channel, Sleek Design, 6 Hours Playtime, Multi-connectivity, Made in India View Details checkDetails

₹1,699

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity) View Details checkDetails

₹17,929

ZEBRONICS Zeb-Juke BAR 9500WS PRO Dolby 5.1 soundbar with Wireless Satellites, Dolby Audio, 525 Watts Output Power, 16.5cm subwoofer, HDMI ARC, Optical, BT v5.0, LED Display, Wall Mount and AUX,Black View Details checkDetails

₹11,499

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W) View Details checkDetails

₹10,999

GOVO GoSurround 990 Dolby Digital | 525W Sound bar, 5.1 Channel Home Theatre, 6.5 Wireless subwoofer and Satellite Speakers, HDMI, Opt, AUX, USB & Bluetooth, 3 Equalizer Modes, LED Display (Black) View Details checkDetails

Mivi Fort H550 Soundbar, 5.1 Channel HomeTheatre, 3 in-Build Speakers, 2 Satellite Speakers and 1 External Subwoofer, Multiple EQ & Input Modes, Made in India Sound bar View Details checkDetails

Yamaha F280 Acoustic Rosewood Guitar, Natural View Details checkDetails

₹7,300

JUAREZ Linden Wood Acoustic Guitar, 38 inches Cutaway, 038C with Bag, Strings, Pick and Strap, Black View Details checkDetails

₹2,178

Intern INT-38C Right hand Acoustic Guitar Kit, With Bag, Strings, Pick And Strap, Black, small View Details checkDetails

₹2,176

Yamaha Spruce Wood Fs80C Black Concert Cutaway Guitar View Details checkDetails

₹8,508

Kadence Slowhand Premium Jumbo Semi Acoustic Guitar with Heavy Padded Bag, guitar cable, Pro Capo (Black Spruce Wood) View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

YAMAHA PSR-I500 PORTABLE KEYBOARD WITH ADAPTOR View Details checkDetails

₹22,405

Casio CT-S300 Casiotone 61-Key Touch Sensitive Portable Keyboard (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹10,920

JUAREZ Octavé JRK661 61-Key Electronic Keyboard Piano with LED Display | Adapter | Key Note Stickers | Mic |Music Sheet Stand | 255 Rhythms | 255 Timbres | 24 Demos | 8 Percussions View Details checkDetails

₹3,699

GRENARO J13 Wireless Microphone, Noise Reduction Lapel Mic with Charging Case, Wireless Mic for Video Recording, YouTube, Facebook, Support System for Type C & iPhone (Dual Channel Universal Version) View Details checkDetails

₹1,988

Boya BY-V20 2.4 ghz Omnidirectional Wireless Microphone System with 2 Transmitters & a Receiver for Android/Type-C Devices. 50m Range. for Vlog, Social Media, YouTube Content & Rechargeable Battery. View Details checkDetails

₹3,290

Clapbox Adjustable Snare Cajon CB50- Oak Wood, (H:50 W:30 L:30) - 3 Internal Snares View Details checkDetails

₹4,498

Clapbox Adjustable Snare Cajon CB40- Blue, Birch Wood (H:50 W:30 L:30) - 3 Internal Snares View Details checkDetails

₹3,631

JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones Wireless Over Ear, Spatial Sound, 65Hrs Playtime, Speed Charge, Multipoint Connect and Personi-Fi 2.0, BT 5.3, Google Fast Pair, Alexa, Black View Details checkDetails

₹8,999

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Grey View Details checkDetails

₹16,020

Sony ULT Wear WH-ULT900N Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Massive Bass, Up to 50Hrs Battery-Black View Details checkDetails

₹15,949

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones-Designed in Germany with Quick-Charge,50H Battery(with ANC),Adaptive Hybrid ANC,Sound Personalization and 2 Yr Warranty-Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

Sennheiser Accentum Plus Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones-Designed in Germany with Quick-Charge,50H Battery(with ANC),Adaptive Hybrid ANC,Sound Personalization and 2 Yr Warranty Â– White View Details checkDetails

₹13,990

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Mic, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 38Hrs Battery- Black View Details checkDetails

₹22,990

Audio-Technica ATH-M50xBT2 Bluetooth Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Dual mic, 45MM Large-Aperture Drivers, 50-Hour Battery Life, USB-C Fast Charging, Studio Sound, Dual Pairing- Black View Details checkDetails

₹18,489

Sony WH-1000XM5 Best Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones with Mic for Clear Calling,Battery Life 30 Hours-Mid Night Blue View Details checkDetails

₹29,990

Beyerdynamic DT 990 Premium 32 OHM Headphones View Details checkDetails

₹32,549

beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro 80 Over Ear Wired Headphones Without Mic (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹16,200

Amazon Mega Music Fest is here with exciting discounts across a wide range of music and audio products. Shoppers can enjoy big savings on four major categories—headphones, home audio systems like soundbars, musical instruments such as electric guitars, and more. Whether you're upgrading your personal listening gear or building the perfect home music setup, this fest has something for everyone. Explore top brands, compare offers, and grab your favourites at reduced prices. It’s a great time for music lovers to upgrade their gear or gift something special. Don’t miss out—these deals are available for a limited time only, exclusively on Amazon India.

Massive audio deals on headphones, speakers, and instruments, only at Amazon’s Mega Music Fest!

We have put together a list of some of the best products available as part of Amazon's Mega Music Fest just for you. Check them out here.

Best offers on headphones, up to 84% off on them

Headphones, earphones, earbuds, and neckbands are great for enjoying music, calls, or videos without disturbing others. They offer clear sound, comfort, and portability—perfect for work, travel, or workouts. Whether you prefer over-ear or wireless styles, there's something for everyone. During Amazon’s Mega Music Fest, you can grab amazing deals on all types of audio gear. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your listening experience at great prices.

Best offers on home audio products, up to 78% off on them

Home audio products like soundbars and speakers are perfect for creating an immersive sound experience. Whether you're watching films, listening to music, or playing games, they deliver powerful, room-filling audio. Soundbars are great for TVs, while speakers suit any space, big or small. During Amazon’s Mega Music Fest, shoppers can enjoy fantastic discounts on top home audio brands. It’s the best time to upgrade your home entertainment setup with quality sound at unbeatable prices.

Best offers on musical instruments, up to 72% off on them

Home music instruments like guitars, keyboards, microphones, and percussion sets are great for learning, recording, or just enjoying music at home. Guitars and keyboards help build musical skills, while microphones are perfect for singing or podcasting. Percussion instruments add rhythm and fun to any session. During Amazon’s Mega Music Fest, you can find exciting discounts on all these instruments. It’s the perfect chance to start a musical journey or upgrade your gear at great prices.

Best offers on premium headphones, up to 40% off on them

Premium headphones from top brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, and JBL offer superb sound, comfort, and advanced features like noise cancellation and wireless connectivity. They’re perfect for music lovers, gamers, or professionals needing clear audio and long-lasting wear. Whether for work, travel, or relaxation, these headphones deliver a top-tier experience. During Amazon’s Mega Music Fest, you can get amazing deals on these premium options. It’s the ideal time to invest in high-quality headphones at great prices.

FAQs on speakers, soundbars, headphones and more

  • Are Bluetooth speakers good for outdoor use?

    Yes, many Bluetooth speakers are portable, water-resistant, and offer long battery life—perfect for outdoor use.

  • Can soundbars replace home theatre systems?

    Soundbars provide quality sound and are space-saving, but home theatres offer a fuller surround experience.

  • Are electric guitars suitable for beginners?

    Yes, many beginner-friendly electric guitars are lightweight, easy to handle, and come with starter kits.

  • Do headphones damage hearing?

    Listening at high volumes for long periods can harm hearing—keep volume moderate and take breaks.

  • Are neckbands better than earbuds?

    Neckbands offer longer battery life and better stability, while earbuds are more compact and discreet.


Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

