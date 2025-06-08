Mega Music Fest on Amazon! Get discounts of up to 84% on headphones, soundbars and more

Amazon Mega Music Fest is here with exciting discounts across a wide range of music and audio products. Shoppers can enjoy big savings on four major categories—headphones, home audio systems like soundbars, musical instruments such as electric guitars, and more. Whether you're upgrading your personal listening gear or building the perfect home music setup, this fest has something for everyone. Explore top brands, compare offers, and grab your favourites at reduced prices. It’s a great time for music lovers to upgrade their gear or gift something special. Don’t miss out—these deals are available for a limited time only, exclusively on Amazon India. Massive audio deals on headphones, speakers, and instruments, only at Amazon’s Mega Music Fest!

We have put together a list of some of the best products available as part of Amazon's Mega Music Fest just for you. Check them out here.

Best offers on headphones, up to 84% off on them

Headphones, earphones, earbuds, and neckbands are great for enjoying music, calls, or videos without disturbing others. They offer clear sound, comfort, and portability—perfect for work, travel, or workouts. Whether you prefer over-ear or wireless styles, there's something for everyone. During Amazon’s Mega Music Fest, you can grab amazing deals on all types of audio gear. It’s the perfect time to upgrade your listening experience at great prices.

Best offers on home audio products, up to 78% off on them

Home audio products like soundbars and speakers are perfect for creating an immersive sound experience. Whether you're watching films, listening to music, or playing games, they deliver powerful, room-filling audio. Soundbars are great for TVs, while speakers suit any space, big or small. During Amazon’s Mega Music Fest, shoppers can enjoy fantastic discounts on top home audio brands. It’s the best time to upgrade your home entertainment setup with quality sound at unbeatable prices.

Best offers on musical instruments, up to 72% off on them

Home music instruments like guitars, keyboards, microphones, and percussion sets are great for learning, recording, or just enjoying music at home. Guitars and keyboards help build musical skills, while microphones are perfect for singing or podcasting. Percussion instruments add rhythm and fun to any session. During Amazon’s Mega Music Fest, you can find exciting discounts on all these instruments. It’s the perfect chance to start a musical journey or upgrade your gear at great prices.

Best offers on premium headphones, up to 40% off on them

Premium headphones from top brands like Sony, Bose, Sennheiser, and JBL offer superb sound, comfort, and advanced features like noise cancellation and wireless connectivity. They’re perfect for music lovers, gamers, or professionals needing clear audio and long-lasting wear. Whether for work, travel, or relaxation, these headphones deliver a top-tier experience. During Amazon’s Mega Music Fest, you can get amazing deals on these premium options. It’s the ideal time to invest in high-quality headphones at great prices.

FAQs on speakers, soundbars, headphones and more Are Bluetooth speakers good for outdoor use? Yes, many Bluetooth speakers are portable, water-resistant, and offer long battery life—perfect for outdoor use.

Can soundbars replace home theatre systems? Soundbars provide quality sound and are space-saving, but home theatres offer a fuller surround experience.

Are electric guitars suitable for beginners? Yes, many beginner-friendly electric guitars are lightweight, easy to handle, and come with starter kits.

Do headphones damage hearing? Listening at high volumes for long periods can harm hearing—keep volume moderate and take breaks.

Are neckbands better than earbuds? Neckbands offer longer battery life and better stability, while earbuds are more compact and discreet.



Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.