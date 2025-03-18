Minimum 35% off on coolers with no cost EMI up to 9 months on Amazon: Explore coolers from Bajaj, Crompton and more

Beating the summer heat just got easier! Amazon is offering a minimum 35% off on a wide range of coolers to help you stay cool and comfortable. In these Amazon offers, you can get a desert cooler for large spaces, a personal cooler, a tower cooler and a tent cooler for outdoor activities. Grab huge discounts on air coolers on Amazon!

You can also enjoy no-cost EMI for up to 9 months, making it easier to bring home a powerful cooler without straining your budget. Trusted brands like Bajaj, Crompton, and more are part of this sale, ensuring quality and performance.

Don’t let the summer heat spoil your comfort. These coolers are energy-efficient, helping you stay cool without worrying about high electricity bills.

Deals on desert coolers on Amazon: Up to 60% off

The Crompton Ozone 88L Desert Air Cooler is now available at a 46% discount during the Amazon sale. Designed for larger spaces, it features a 4-way air deflection system and high-density honeycomb pads for effective cooling. The auto-fill feature ensures a continuous water supply, while the ice chamber enhances cooling with ice-like freshness. This cooler is also inverter compatible, providing uninterrupted comfort even during power cuts.

Specifications Capacity 88 litres Power 190 Watts Air delivery 4200 m³/hr Coverage Area Up to 490 sq. ft. Special features Auto Fill with Ice Chamber Click Here to Buy Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill

The Livpure Koolbliss 65L Desert Air Cooler is available at 53% discount during the Amazon sale. This cooler features a 16-inch fan blade and a 190W motor with thermal overload protection for reliable cooling. The antibacterial honeycomb pads ensure cleaner air, while the ice chamber boosts cooling performance. With inverter compatibility, it keeps you cool even during power cuts.

Specifications Capacity 65 litres Power 190 Watts Air delivery 5000 CFM Coverage area Up to 300 sq. ft. Special feature Thermal Overload Protection with Ice Chamber Click Here to Buy Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |16” Fan Blade| 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility| 2 Years Warranty on Motor

More deals on desert coolers on Amazon

Amazon deals on personal coolers: Up to 60% off

Get the Bajaj PX25 Torque 24L Air Cooler at 42% off in the Amazon sale! Designed for homes and rooms, it features a powerful 16ft air throw and Turbo Fan technology for enhanced cooling. The DuraMarine pump offers better insulation, increasing its lifespan, while the Anti-bacterial Hexacool Technology ensures cleaner air. With 4-way swing deflection, it delivers cool air evenly across the room.

Specifications Capacity 24 Litres Power 100 Watts Special features DuraMarine Pump with moisture protection Warranty 3 years (1 year standard + 2 years extended) Click Here to Buy Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler for Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yrs extended warranty【White】

Get the Hindware Frostwave 38L Personal Air Cooler at 58% discount in the Amazon sale. This desert cooler offers 2200 m³/hr air delivery, ensuring effective cooling for your space. The 12-inch fan blade boosts airflow, while the honeycomb pads provide efficient cooling with low maintenance. It features a water level indicator for easy monitoring and castor wheels for effortless movement.

Specifications Capacity 38 litres Power 100 Watts Air delivery 2200 m³/hr Special feature Adjustable speed and oscillating fan Warranty 2 years Click Here to Buy Hindware Smart Appliances Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Inc. Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey

More Amazon offers on personal coolers

Tower air coolers at up to 50% discount on Amazon

Get the Crompton Optimus Neo 27L Tower Air Cooler at 30% discount in the Amazon sale. This desert cooler offers 1350 m³/hr air delivery, ideal for rooms up to 160 sq. ft. The high-density honeycomb pads ensure prolonged cooling, while the easy-clean ice chamber boosts cooling efficiency. Its Everlast pump handles hard water for durability. Inverter compatibility ensures smooth operation during power cuts.

Specifications Capacity 27 litres Power 130 Watts Air delivery 1350 m³/hr Special features Adjustable speed and Everlast pump Warranty 1 year Click Here to Buy Crompton Optimus Neo 27 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Inverter Compatible

The Havells Kalt Pro 17L Personal Air Cooler is available at 53% discount in the Amazon sale. Designed for rooms up to 103 sq. ft., it features bacteria shield honeycomb pads that reduce allergens by 99.9%. Equipped with inverter compatibility and thermal overload protection, this cooler ensures reliable performance during power cuts and voltage fluctuations.

Specifications Capacity 17 litres Power 90 Watts Air delivery 530 CFM Special Feature Bacteria shield honeycomb pads and aerodynamically designed blades Warranty 1 year Click Here to Buy Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible

More deals on tower air coolers on Amazon

Amazon offers on tent coolers: Enjoy up to 50% off

The Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler is available at 46% discount in the Amazon sale. Ideal for larger spaces, it offers 5000 CFM air delivery for powerful cooling. The Densenest honeycomb pads ensure better water retention for improved performance. The ice chamber enhances cooling on extremely hot days, and its 190W power consumption ensures energy savings.

Specifications Capacity 125 litres Power 190 Watts Air delivery 5000 CFM Special features Densenest honeycomb pads and ice chamber Warranty 1 year Click Here to Buy Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White

Stay cool this summer with the Power Guard Jetmax Jumbo 100L Desert Cooler, now at 52% off in the Amazon sale. Its 100% copper motor ensures powerful performance with a 125-foot air throw, ideal for large rooms or outdoor spaces. The honeycomb cooling pads improve water retention, enhancing cooling efficiency. With 3-speed control, you can adjust airflow to your comfort.

Specifications Capacity 100 litres Power 400 Watts Special features Silent operation, auto shut-off, and durable build Warranty 15 years Click Here to Buy Power Guard Jetmax Jumbo 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler | 100% Copper Motor,Honeycomb Cooling Pads, 3-Speed Control, Powerful 125 Foot Air Throw | 15 Years Warranty (100L, Grey)

More deals on tent coolers on Amazon

Coolers Which type of air cooler is best for home use? Personal air coolers are ideal for small to medium-sized rooms, while desert coolers are better suited for larger spaces or dry climates.

How often should I clean my air cooler? Clean the water tank, cooling pads, and fan blades every 2-3 weeks to ensure efficient cooling and hygiene.

Can I use an air cooler in a closed room? No, air coolers work best with proper ventilation. Keep windows or doors slightly open for optimal airflow.

Are air coolers energy efficient? Yes, air coolers consume significantly less electricity than air conditioners, making them a budget-friendly option.

Can I use ice in my air cooler for better cooling? Yes, adding ice to the cooler’s ice chamber can enhance cooling performance on extremely hot days.

