Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
Minimum 35% off on coolers with no cost EMI up to 9 months on Amazon: Explore coolers from Bajaj, Crompton and more

By Aishwarya Faraswal
Mar 18, 2025 12:15 PM IST

No more sweaty summer! Bring home a new room cooler at a minimum 35% discount on Amazon with additional benefits.

Best desert cooler

Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill View Details checkDetails

₹10,699

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |16” Fan Blade| 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility| 2 Years Warranty on Motor View Details checkDetails

₹8,399

RR Signature Zello HC 90 LTR | Desert Air Cooler with High Air Delivery | Honeycomb Pads | 4-Way Air Deflection | Vertical Auto Swing | Castor Wheels | Inverter Compatibility | 1 Year Warranty by RR View Details checkDetails

Orient Electric Aerostorm 92 L Desert Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads For More Cooling| Inverter Compatible | 4000 Mch High Air Delivery | Auto-Fill Feature |Air Cooler For Room | White View Details checkDetails

₹9,299

Havells 2-in-1 Convertible 80 L Desert Air Cooler for room| Dual functionality & easy storing| Can be used as side table| 5 Leaf Metal Blade Fan| Powerful Air-Delivery| Bacteria shield honeycomb pads View Details checkDetails

₹16,590

Crompton Optimus 100 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Auto-Fill & Drain | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control View Details checkDetails

₹16,000

Crompton Surebreeze Desert Air Cooler-95L; Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads. View Details checkDetails

₹10,399

Bajaj DMH65 Neo 65L Desert Air Cooler for Home | For Larger Room | Big Ice Chamber | High Speed | Invertor Compatible | 90Ft Air Throw | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yrs extended warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

Symphony Jumbo 95XL+ Desert Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Fan, and Cool Flow Dispenser (95L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹10,491

Best personal cooler

Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler for Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yrs extended warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

Hindware Smart Appliances Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Inc. Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

RR SIGNATURE MINI DESERT AIR COOLER ZELLO HC 45LTR | ICE CHAMBER | HONEY COMB PADS | VERTICAL AUTO SWING | HIGH AIR DELIVERY | 1 Year Warranty By RR View Details checkDetails

₹5,249

Orient Electric Durachill 40 L Portable Air Cooler For Home | Densenest Honeycomb Pads |17% More Air Delivery | Fully Collapsible Louvers |Inverter Compatible | Air Cooler For Room | White & Grey View Details checkDetails

Bajaj Frio New Personal Air Cooler 23L | Mini Cooler | Inverter Compatability | 20Ft Powerful Air Throw | Ice Chamber | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yrs extended warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Crompton Marvel Neo Inverter Compatible Portable Personal Air Cooler (40L, White). View Details checkDetails

₹6,390

Symphony Ice Cube 27 Personal Air Cooler For Home with Powerful Fan, 3-Side Honeycomb Pads, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (27L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,791

Livpure GoodAir Window Air Cooler-52 L with High Air Delivery | 190-Watt Motor with Overload Protection | Inverter Compatibility | Woodwool Cooling Pads | 2 Yrs Warranty on Motor View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler For Home | High Speed Fan | 30Ft Powerful Air Throw | Inverter compatible | Cooler for Room | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yr extended warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹6,099

Best tower cooler

Crompton Optimus Neo 27 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Inverter Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹8,839

Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible View Details checkDetails

₹4,099

Kenstar LITTLE HC 40 Personal Desert Air Water Cooler for Home - Inverter Compatible, Honeycomb Cooling Pads, Collapsible Louvers, (40L, 135 Watts) GREY View Details checkDetails

₹5,613

Symphony Diet 12T Personal Tower Air Cooler for Home with Honeycomb Pad, Powerful Blower, i-Pure Technology and Low Power Consumption (12L, White) View Details checkDetails

₹5,991

Bajaj TMH50 Tower Air Cooler for Room 50L | Cooler for Room | Inverter Compatibility | Honeycomb Cooling Pads | 30-Ft Air Throw | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr Standard + 2 yrs Extended Warranty【White】 View Details checkDetails

₹8,499

Maharaja Whiteline Blizzard Deco Tower Air Cooler with Remote | 54 Litre Water Tank | Honeycomb Pads | Submersible Pump| Personal Air Cooler | 545x465x1325 mm | White and Grey | 2 Yr Warranty View Details checkDetails

BHABURLY Vibe 35 Ltr Portable Tower Air Cooler With Honeycomb Cooling Media, Ice Chamber For Faster Cooling, And Powerful Air Throw With An Auto-Swing (White&Green) View Details checkDetails

Best tent cooler

Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White View Details checkDetails

₹12,990

Power Guard Jetmax Jumbo 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler | 100% Copper Motor,Honeycomb Cooling Pads, 3-Speed Control, Powerful 125 Foot Air Throw | 15 Years Warranty (100L, Grey) View Details checkDetails

₹13,199

Power Guard Jetmax Super Strom 150 Ltr Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler For Indoor/Outdoor, Auto Refill Technology, Highest Airthrow In Segment,Inverter Compatible | 15 Years Warranty (150L, Grey,) View Details checkDetails

₹16,999

Power Guard Jetmax Turbo 130 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler With 100% Copper Motor,Honeycomb Cooling Pads, Powerful 125 Foot Air Throw & Auto Swing | 15 Years Warranty (130L, White Black) View Details checkDetails

₹15,199

Bhaburly Burly Megacool 100 Ltr Heavy Duty Desert Portable Air Cooler For Antibacterial High Density Honeycomb, Auto Refill & Auto Drain Technology First In Segmnet,Inverter Compatible - Grey View Details checkDetails

₹15,998

Bajaj XForce 135L Semi-Commercial Desert Air Cooler For Home | Aluminium Fan Blade | 100Ft Air throw | 3-Speed Control | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yrs extended warranty【Grey】 View Details checkDetails

₹16,990

Beating the summer heat just got easier! Amazon is offering a minimum 35% off on a wide range of coolers to help you stay cool and comfortable. In these Amazon offers, you can get a desert cooler for large spaces, a personal cooler, a tower cooler and a tent cooler for outdoor activities.

Grab huge discounts on air coolers on Amazon!
Grab huge discounts on air coolers on Amazon!

You can also enjoy no-cost EMI for up to 9 months, making it easier to bring home a powerful cooler without straining your budget. Trusted brands like Bajaj, Crompton, and more are part of this sale, ensuring quality and performance.

Don’t let the summer heat spoil your comfort. These coolers are energy-efficient, helping you stay cool without worrying about high electricity bills.

Deals on desert coolers on Amazon: Up to 60% off

The Crompton Ozone 88L Desert Air Cooler is now available at a 46% discount during the Amazon sale. Designed for larger spaces, it features a 4-way air deflection system and high-density honeycomb pads for effective cooling. The auto-fill feature ensures a continuous water supply, while the ice chamber enhances cooling with ice-like freshness. This cooler is also inverter compatible, providing uninterrupted comfort even during power cuts.

Specifications

Capacity
88 litres
Power
190 Watts
Air delivery
4200 m³/hr
Coverage Area
Up to 490 sq. ft.
Special features
Auto Fill with Ice Chamber
Click Here to Buy

Crompton Ozone 88 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Auto Fill

The Livpure Koolbliss 65L Desert Air Cooler is available at 53% discount during the Amazon sale. This cooler features a 16-inch fan blade and a 190W motor with thermal overload protection for reliable cooling. The antibacterial honeycomb pads ensure cleaner air, while the ice chamber boosts cooling performance. With inverter compatibility, it keeps you cool even during power cuts.

Specifications

Capacity
65 litres
Power
190 Watts
Air delivery
5000 CFM
Coverage area
Up to 300 sq. ft.
Special feature
Thermal Overload Protection with Ice Chamber
Click Here to Buy

Livpure Koolbliss Desert Air Cooler - 65 L |16” Fan Blade| 190W Motor with Thermal Overload Protection | Antibacterial Honeycomb Pads | Inverter Compatibility| 2 Years Warranty on Motor

More deals on desert coolers on Amazon

Amazon deals on personal coolers: Up to 60% off

Get the Bajaj PX25 Torque 24L Air Cooler at 42% off in the Amazon sale! Designed for homes and rooms, it features a powerful 16ft air throw and Turbo Fan technology for enhanced cooling. The DuraMarine pump offers better insulation, increasing its lifespan, while the Anti-bacterial Hexacool Technology ensures cleaner air. With 4-way swing deflection, it delivers cool air evenly across the room.

Specifications

Capacity
24 Litres
Power
100 Watts
Special features
DuraMarine Pump with moisture protection
Warranty
3 years (1 year standard + 2 years extended)
Click Here to Buy

Bajaj PX25 Torque Personal Air Cooler 24L For Home | Cooler for Room | Inverter Compatible | 16Ft Powerful Air Throw | High Speed Fan | 3 yr Warranty (1 yr standard + 2 yrs extended warranty【White】

Loading Suggestions...

Get the Hindware Frostwave 38L Personal Air Cooler at 58% discount in the Amazon sale. This desert cooler offers 2200 m³/hr air delivery, ensuring effective cooling for your space. The 12-inch fan blade boosts airflow, while the honeycomb pads provide efficient cooling with low maintenance. It features a water level indicator for easy monitoring and castor wheels for effortless movement.

Specifications

Capacity
38 litres
Power
100 Watts
Air delivery
2200 m³/hr
Special feature
Adjustable speed and oscillating fan
Warranty
2 years
Click Here to Buy

Hindware Smart Appliances Frostwave 38L Personal Air cooler | Fan Based | 12 Inc. Fan Blade and Ice Chamber | White & Grey

More Amazon offers on personal coolers

Tower air coolers at up to 50% discount on Amazon

Get the Crompton Optimus Neo 27L Tower Air Cooler at 30% discount in the Amazon sale. This desert cooler offers 1350 m³/hr air delivery, ideal for rooms up to 160 sq. ft. The high-density honeycomb pads ensure prolonged cooling, while the easy-clean ice chamber boosts cooling efficiency. Its Everlast pump handles hard water for durability. Inverter compatibility ensures smooth operation during power cuts.

Specifications

Capacity
27 litres
Power
130 Watts
Air delivery
1350 m³/hr
Special features
Adjustable speed and Everlast pump
Warranty
1 year
Click Here to Buy

Crompton Optimus Neo 27 Litres Tower Air Cooler for home | Easy Clean Ice Chamber | 4-Way Air Deflection | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Inverter Compatible

The Havells Kalt Pro 17L Personal Air Cooler is available at 53% discount in the Amazon sale. Designed for rooms up to 103 sq. ft., it features bacteria shield honeycomb pads that reduce allergens by 99.9%. Equipped with inverter compatibility and thermal overload protection, this cooler ensures reliable performance during power cuts and voltage fluctuations.

Specifications

Capacity
17 litres
Power
90 Watts
Air delivery
530 CFM
Special Feature
Bacteria shield honeycomb pads and aerodynamically designed blades
Warranty
1 year
Click Here to Buy

Havells Kalt Pro 17 L Personal Air Cooler for Room|With Fan & 3 Side Bacteria Shield Honeycomb Pads|Aerodynamically Designed Blades|Sleek & stunning design |Front Wheel with Brakes|Inverter Compatible

More deals on tower air coolers on Amazon

Amazon offers on tent coolers: Enjoy up to 50% off

The Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler is available at 46% discount in the Amazon sale. Ideal for larger spaces, it offers 5000 CFM air delivery for powerful cooling. The Densenest honeycomb pads ensure better water retention for improved performance. The ice chamber enhances cooling on extremely hot days, and its 190W power consumption ensures energy savings.

Specifications

Capacity
125 litres
Power
190 Watts
Air delivery
5000 CFM
Special features
Densenest honeycomb pads and ice chamber
Warranty
1 year
Click Here to Buy

Orient Electric Smartchill 125L Desert Cooler | With ice chamber | Densenest Honeycomb Pads | 190W Power Consumption | 1 Year Product Warranty by Orient | White

Stay cool this summer with the Power Guard Jetmax Jumbo 100L Desert Cooler, now at 52% off in the Amazon sale. Its 100% copper motor ensures powerful performance with a 125-foot air throw, ideal for large rooms or outdoor spaces. The honeycomb cooling pads improve water retention, enhancing cooling efficiency. With 3-speed control, you can adjust airflow to your comfort.

Specifications

Capacity
100 litres
Power
400 Watts
Special features
Silent operation, auto shut-off, and durable build
Warranty
15 years
Click Here to Buy

Power Guard Jetmax Jumbo 100 L Heavy Duty Desert Air Cooler | 100% Copper Motor,Honeycomb Cooling Pads, 3-Speed Control, Powerful 125 Foot Air Throw | 15 Years Warranty (100L, Grey)

More deals on tent coolers on Amazon

Coolers

  • Which type of air cooler is best for home use?

    Personal air coolers are ideal for small to medium-sized rooms, while desert coolers are better suited for larger spaces or dry climates.

  • How often should I clean my air cooler?

    Clean the water tank, cooling pads, and fan blades every 2-3 weeks to ensure efficient cooling and hygiene.

  • Can I use an air cooler in a closed room?

    No, air coolers work best with proper ventilation. Keep windows or doors slightly open for optimal airflow.

  • Are air coolers energy efficient?

    Yes, air coolers consume significantly less electricity than air conditioners, making them a budget-friendly option.

  • Can I use ice in my air cooler for better cooling?

    Yes, adding ice to the cooler’s ice chamber can enhance cooling performance on extremely hot days.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

