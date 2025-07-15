Missed Amazon Sale? These 5 useful gadgets under 4999 are still bargains

Amazon Prime Day sale has officially ended with some great deals and exciting offers on products across several categories. However, if you are someone who missed the awaited sale, or did find the right deal for the desired products, then worry not. Even after the end of sale, Amazon is providing some decent offers on electronics products, and we have listed 5 cool gadgets under Rs. 4999 which are worth buying. From Ambrane’s battery-packed power bank to Samsung’s high-quality TWS, here’s a list of tech gadgets that you can purchase from Amazon. Amazon sale has ended, but these 5 tech gadgets are still available at a steal price.

5 tech gadgets under Rs. 4999

Ambrane Magsafe Powerbank: Looking for a budget-friendly, yet powerful power bank? Then this 10000mAh Ambrane Magsafe Wireless charger could be a great choice for consideration. It has a compact size that can fit any pocket or bag and also offers 22W Type-C, 22.5W USB-A, and 15W MagSafe output. On Amazon, the power bank is available at a 58% discount with an effective price of just Rs. 1249.

Amazon Echo Pop: Looking for a smart home tech? Then there is no better option than an Alexa Echo Pop. This smart speaker is perfect for entertainment, as well as a great assistant to resolve simple queries. Users can also control smart lights, ACs, TVs, geysers, and other smart home appliances by giving voice commands to Alexa. The Amazon Echo Pop is available at a 31% discount on Amazon, with a reduced price of Rs. 3449.

Qubo (2025 Edition) Car Dash Camera Pro: Another useful gadget to consider is a car dash camera, and Qubo has some great options. The latest 2025 Edition offers 2K QHD resolution, a wide-angle coverage, built-in G-Sensor for collision detection, and much more. The Qubo Car Dash Camera Pro is now available at a discounted price of just Rs. 3990 on Amazon, giving buyers a 33% off.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core: Next useful tech gadgets that may come to the buyer’s liking are the affordable Samsung TWS. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core is a Galaxy AI-powered earbud with great sound quality and Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). It comes with features such as touch controls, Samsung Find support, comfortable fit, and more. The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 4,999 on Amazon, less than Rs. 9999.

Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2: Lastly, we have a Bluetooth-enabled SmartTag, enabling users to keep track of their belongings. It offers intuitive features such as Compass View, NFC displays, and comes with a lasting battery life of up to 500 days. The Samsung Galaxy SmartTag 2 is priced at Rs. 2999; however, buyers can get it for Rs. 2799 from Amazon.